If you’re an avid Mac user or even if you’re not too savvy with this technology, you often require file paths to carry out certain operations. But, after years of operation, our computers get cluttered with countless files and folders. So, tracking the actual file path and copying it to the clipboard is somewhat like a daily chore.

A file’s path represents its address on your Mac. It specifies the exact directory where the particular file is saved. Knowing the exact path of a file can help you in tons of scenarios, including the means to run certain path-related commands on the terminal.

So here, we’re going to talk about a few different ways to find and copy a file’s path on a Mac computer.

How to Copy File Path on Mac?

There are a few different ways to copy file paths on a Mac. Here, we plan to include all the possible methods. So, you’re free to follow the method you feel most comfortable with.

Use Finder to Copy the File Path

The easiest way to copy a file’s path is through the Finder itself. That is, using the finder path bar, you can track and copy the pathname as per your interest. So, to do this,

Open Finder. From the menu bar, go to View > Show Path Bar.

Now, navigate to the location of the file you want to copy path of. On the bottom of the Finder window, you’ll see the exact path of the selected file.

Right-click on this path and choose the Copy as Pathname option.

Get Info on the File

Another way to copy your file’s path is by accessing its Get Info window. There, you will see different pieces of information related to that file, including its exact file path as well.

Right-click on the file. Click on Get Info.

On the pop-up box, look for the Where section. Besides Where, you’ll see the original path of your file.

Highlight this path, right-click on it, and select Copy.

Option + Right-Click the File

There is a shortcut method to copy a file’s path on macOS. That is, through a file’s context menu, you’re able to copy its pathname. However, the feature to do so is originally hidden. And that’s where the Option key comes into play. So, when you hold down Option and right-click on a file, you’ll easily be able to copy its pathname. Here’s how to do so:

Hold Option and Right-click on the file you want to copy path of. Then, choose the Copy as Pathname option.

The file’s path will then be copied to the clipboard.

Use Terminal

The Terminal is the command line interface of your Mac computer. Through the terminal, you’re able to do everything you’d normally do via the GUI. This includes the ability to find and copy the file path as well.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Search for and go to Terminal. Now, drag and drop the related file inside the terminal window. The terminal will then automatically return the exact path of the selected file.

Highlight this path, right-click on it, and Copy.

Drag and Drop the File on Go to Folder Menu

The Go to Folder menu on the macOS is designed to take you directly to the specified directory of your computer. However, when you drag and drop a particular file on this menu, it also reveals the exact location of this file on your system. And so, through the Go to Folder menu, you’re able to determine and copy the path of the related file.

Open Finder. From the menu bar, select Go > Go to Folder. Now, drag and drop the related file inside the Go to Folder window. You’ll now see the original file path on the text field.

Highlight the path, right-click on it, and Copy.

Use the Automator Tool

Automator is a pre-installed utility tool on your Mac that lets you add certain small yet effective features/services to the system. One of these features includes the option to copy a file’s path directly from its context menu without using any additional and special key combinations. So, here’s how you use the Automator tool to copy a file path: