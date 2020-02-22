The past couple of months, Intel’s new Comet Lake CPU leaks have made headlines. The latest CPU to show its existence is the Core i7 – 10700F. The leaks indicate that Intel’s new 10th generation desktop CPU will be making an appearance this year, most likely during April.

Intel Core i7 – 10700F Cinebench R20 scores leaked

The leaks are slowing, introducing the users to Intel’s upcoming 10th generation CPU lineup. In a few weeks, we might even know the full 10th Gen CPU lineups. The latest leaks come from a Korean website Quasarzone. The site user had posted a leaked image of the Cinebench R20 score.

The unannounced 8 core 16 thread processor scored 4781 points in the multi-threaded test and 492 in the single-core test. The Core i7 – 10700F is nearing with the Core i9 – 9900K and slightly beats the Ryzen 7 3700X. The Core i9 – 9900K and Ryzen 7 3700X scored 4853 & 4760 points in the multi-threaded test and 512 & 468 respectively.

No other information about the CPU has leaked. The Core i7 – 10700F has a nominal speed of 2.9GHz. As of earlier reports, Intel is struggling to fix the power consumption problem in the 10th Gen CPUs. Previous reports stated that Core i9 – 10900K drawing out 300W of power. If that is the case, the Core i7 – 10700 CPU will draw more than 160W. Due to the power consumption problems, Intel had to push back its release date for the 10th Generation CPUs.

The Core i7 – 10700F performs almost as the Core i9 – 9900K. The “F” variant doesn’t come with an integrated GPU inside it, making it a cheaper option compared to the Core i7 – 10700. Still, no base and boost clock information is given, but comparing it with all the reports, the CPU might have a boost frequency of 5GHz. So more details on Intel’s new 10th Gen CPU will be updated on leaks or release.

The 10th Gen CPU will use LGA 1200 socket motherboard

Intel is cutting the upgradeability from the 9th Gen CPUs and introducing LGA 1200 series motherboard for the upcoming CPUs. Intel is finally introducing PCIe Gen 4.0 to all its mainstream CPUs, but a paywall system blocks it. Yes, the consumer will have to pay a price premium to unlock PCIe Gen 4.0 on their motherboard. That’s quite depressing to hear as AMD supplies the feature with all its 500 series motherboards.

Intel stated that 10th Gen CPU would be the last CPU to be based on the 14nm lithography. Intel is catching up with AMD, and they are soon to release the 10nm lithography processor. AMD, on the other hand, released their 7nm lithography based 3rd, Gen Ryzen CPU. The CPU performs better or on par with Intel’s CPU using less power. AMD prepares to release its new 4th Generation Zen 3 Architecture CPU this year. Intel is still working on releasing its 10nm processor. So it will be a long while before Intel gets on track with AMD.