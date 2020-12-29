Intel is slowly bouncing back with its latest Rocket Lake Processors. The newest leak showcased the Core i7 11700K performance, beating the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5950X in Geekbench.

The Core i7 – 11700K decimates Ryzen 7 5800X and beats the Ryzen 9 5950X in single-core performance.

Intel is finally squeezing every ounce of performance from the 14nm process node. The Cypress Core on the Rocket Lake processor offers better IPC uplift than the older 10th generation Comet Lake processor.

The Core i7 processor was spotted online on the Geekbench Library reported by TUM_APISAK and Leakbench. The 8 core and 16 thread processor has a significant increase in the IPC over the Rocket-Lake processor. The Geekbench shows two results with high scores. The Core i7 scores 1807 in Single-core performance and 10673 in multi-core performance. The second results show the i7 – 11700K scoring 1810 in the single-core performance and 11304 in the multi-core test.

The Core i7 11700K processor beats the Ryzen 7 5800X in both single-core and multi-core tests. It even beats the now fabled Ryzen 9 5950X in single-core performance, but it lacks multi-core performance. The AMD falls behind in the single-core test where the Ryzen 7 5800X scores 1663 and the Ryzen 9 5950X scores 1672.

The test bench consisted of Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master motherboard with 32 GB of system memory. The Willow cover processor does show double-digit IPC improvement over the 10th generation processors. But AMD brings more cores and an upgraded process node in the market. The 14nm processor has aged a lot, and Intel is cramming a lot in small package size. The thermals and power draw on the 11th generation are absolute bonkers. The Core i7 processor has a PowerLimit1 of 125W and at peak draws 250W. A better cooling solution is required to cool the unlocked processor. Compared to the 10th generation processor, it does get toasty.

The Core i7 – 11700K comes with 8 core and 16 threads with 16MB L3 cache. It has a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a core boost of 4.60 GHz. The single-core boost reaches up to 5.00GHz, but we expect the thermal boost velocity technology to push the clock speed even higher.

The 11th gen Rocket Lake processor will release soon on CES 2021 alongside the 500 series motherboard. The new generation architecture outfits with PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and the latest USB 4.0 technology. We are finally awaiting the Xe LP GPU with a lot of expectations.