Intel’s upcoming 10th gen i9-10900K’s benchmark has swept the internet by storm. The anticipated competitor to AMD’s Ryzen 3900X finally took back it’s crown, but at a hefty price. It doesn’t look so good for Intel.

Intel’s Core i9 – 10900K beats AMD’s Ryzen 3900X by 5%

According to leaks posted by @TUM_APISAK, the results aren’t looking good for Intel. The Core i9 – 10900K scored 28462 in 3D Mark FireStrike and 13142 in Time Spy, whereas the Ryzen 3900X scored 27137 in FireStrike and 12624 in Time Spy.

Not a big difference as Intel edging the victory with 4%-5% performance gain. Even though the Core i9-10900K beats the Ryzen 9 3900X, the power and thermals of the chip aren’t stable. Intel has been struggling to handle the power consumption of the 10900K. The processor has a TDP of 180W, but reports show that the CPU demands 300W of power from the power supply to reach its peak performance. Thermals on this chip cross over 90C and will reach even higher temps when overclocking, looking like a bad product overall.

Based on the older 14nmn processing node, the Core i9 – 10900K draws more power and produces a lot of heat. Engineers at Intel struggle to cap the power draw of the CPU. The Core i9 draws power equal to the Threadripper 3960X. That’s not an impressive feat as the Ryzen 9 3900X draws 105W.

Making the matter worse, the Core i9 – 9900K draws 250W. Hope Intel will revise its final product and release the product in Q1 of 2020 before AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPU makes its debut this year. AMD has gone to boast that the Zen 3 architecture has 20% IPC uplift compared to the current Zen 2 architecture. Now that the competition, Intel should aim to beat.

The Core i9 – 10900K comes with ten cores and 20 threads with 20 MB cache. The processor has a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost of 5.1GHz with an all-core boost frequency of 4.8GHz. That’s an impressive feat from Intel with their new Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

Will we ever get the promised 10nm processor from Intel?

AMD has caught up with Intel and introduced the first 7nm processor in the market. Intel, on the other hand, has been stuck with its 14nm lithography since 2014. The 10th Generation CPUs are based on the old 14nm lithography, and Intel has been struggling with their 10nm processors. The mobile processor was introduced to 10nm lithography last year, growing considerable hype around the 10nm desktop processor, but Intel still hasn’t delivered. Intel has released its roadmap for its upcoming release with its tick-tock cadence, but the question is, will they fulfill their roadmap and its goals?

Intel needs to ramp up the research and production of the 10nm processor, as their performance degrades compared to AMD. AMD stock prices have been rising as the company sees more profit and earnings in the year 2020. Intel was caught with their pants down by AMD.

Looking at the performance, Intel might seek to lower the price to counteract the upcoming Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop (Based on Zen 3 architecture). That’s all Intel can do right now until they have something great in their product lineup. AMD released its Ryzen Threadripper 3990X shooting the bullet right at their feet but imposing damage to Intel as well.