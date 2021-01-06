The Core i9 11900K leaked again online with benchmarks. It seems like a normal day with product leaks, but this time the results come from a Chinese Youtuber. We still don’t know whether the CPU is a retail version or the engineering CPU sample.

Intel Core i9 – 11900K benchmark leaked with a large variety of results with significant IPC improvement

The Intel Core i9 11900K 11th Gen Rocket Lake processor leaked out again. This time the leak comes from a Chinese YouTuber who has posted the full results on their youtube page. The Core i9 11900K comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with a massive 16 MB L3 cache. The CPU runs at 3.5 GHz base, boost up to 5.2 GHz single-core boost and the maintains 4.8GHz at all-core turbo.

The Intel Core i9 has a similar performance to the ES2 version leaked weeks before. Each of the benchmark feature single and multi-core test. The Core i9 11900K scores 636 in the single-core test and 5725 in the multi-core test. The Core i9 11900 K’s single-core performance has improved a lot with a newer architecture based on the mature 14nm node.

The CPU-Z software reports the performance of the Core i9 11900K, similar to the previous leak. The CPU cores 708 in the single-core test and 6443 in the multi-core test. In all the tests, the Core i9 – 11900K is faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 7 5800X. But due to the higher core count, the Ryzen 9 5900X outs on the multi-core test.

The Ryzen 9 5900X beats the Core i9 11900K with a massive lead of 1 minute. The Core i9 11900K finish the specific render at 5 minutes and 5 seconds. The Ryzen 9, thanks to its more core count, finish the render at 3 minutes and 47 seconds. The CPU utilizes the PCIe x16 1.1 interface rather than the expected PCIe Gen 4.0 or the Gen 3.0 interface.

The CPU hovered around 77C in the Cinebench R20. The Core i9 shipped 225W of power, but during the synthetic test, the Core i9 reaches 100C, consuming over 261W of power. Yes, the Core i9 is faster, but it sips more power and runs hotter, requiring a big cooler. Intel set the Rocket Lake processor’s launch date on the Q1 of 2021, March-April, to be precise. During CES 2021, Intel will announce the latest 500-series boards on 11th January.