We still have a month before the launch of the Rocket Lake processor from Intel. New leaks on the Intel Core i9 11900K has shown promising performance even with the upcoming Ryzen 7 5700G. Chinese Media outlet compared with flagship Rocket Lake Processor with the upcoming Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel Core i9 11900K is the flagship Rocket Lake processor with 8 core and 16 threads. The Rocket Lake lineup is launching in March but there are tons of leaks going around in the market. The 8 core processor utilizes the latest Cypress Cover architecture based on the 14nm process node. Intel looks to come at AMD with their latest lineup but it is not all good for the Core i9.

The Chinese news outlet comes Bilibili reported a video of a Chinese youtube media. The Core i9 11900K is a qualification sample whereas the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is an engineering sample. The testbench consists of a Z590 motherboard with the GALAX HOF DDR4-4000 Memory and Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900XT Graphics card.

The benchmark shows the Core i9 11900K beating the Ryzen processors on every test except the Cinebench R15 single-core test. The Core i9 is way faster in productivity than its 8-core Ryzen counterpart. But the story takes a turn in the gaming section.

There is a mixed bag result in the gaming benchmark. AMD has an upper hand in gaming benchmarks but does not buy a lot. The Core i9 11900K and the Ryzen 7 5800X trades blow with each other in the gaming section whereas the Ryzen 7 5700G is way behind the mark.

The above mention Core i9 11900K is a qualification sample meaning it gives some close figures to the retail samples. Not to mention that the Ryzen 7 5700G is an engineering sample with the final product might getting significant changes.

The Core i9 11900K is a powerful 8 core and 16 thread processor. The 3.5 GHz base and the 5.2 GHz boost clock is the highest among all the Rocket Lake lineup. The extra feature like the Thermal Velocity pushes the processor to 5.3 GHz. But the 125W PL1 and 250W PL2 are massive considering the competition uses only 105W TDP. We are looking for the launch of the Core Rocket Lake lineup to check ourselves.