core-sync-mac

When you install the Adobe Creative Cloud application, CoreSync is automatically installed on your computer. And, if you have a habit of using the Creative Cloud, chances are, the CoreSync process is eating up your Mac’s CPU.

Usually, when the CoreSync is using a high CPU percentage, you’ll notice that your computer starts to slow down and heat up. So, every time this happens, you have to act quickly in order to prevent any potential overheating issues.

Nevertheless, there are some super simple and super effective fixes that will surely reduce the CoreSync’s CPU usage on your computer. So, let’s get right into it!

Core Sync on Mac and Its High CPU Usage

The Adobe Creative Cloud is used to download, update and track every Adobe application on your computer, as well as the ones you haven’t purchased. It is also responsible for managing your Adobe user data and storing these data in your local storage. This is where the CoreSync comes into play.

CoreSync works in the background and acts as a bridge between your system and the Adobe server. It syncs data files to and fro between your computer and the cloud. But, when these files are larger in size, CoreSync can end up taking a lot more CPU than intended, sometimes even skyrocketing up to 100%.

Other than this, here are all the reasons that might influence the CoreSync to use a high CPU percentage:

Corrupted caches

Outdated app

Location glitch

Malware attacks

How to Monitor Your CPU Usage?

macOS has provided its user with the Activity Monitor tool to take note of the running processes and the allocated system resources. This tool comes preinstalled on your computer and can be accessed directly from the desktop screen.

So, for this,

Press Command + Space to open the Spotlight search. Type and enter Activity Monitor. Navigate to the CPU tab. Here, you can view how much CPU CoreSync is using at this particular instant.



How to Fix the High CPU Usage of CoreSync?

Whenever the CoreSync’s CPU usage crosses the threshold, you can take some quick actions to get the CPU percentage back to normal. Listed below are all the ways to do so.

Restart Your Computer

Restarting your computer is a short-term solution to fix the high CPU issue. Doing so clears the system memory and dislocates the system resources. So, if you quickly want your CPU and the temperature to drop to a normal value, restart your system.

End the CoreSync Process

Through the Activity Monitor, you can select the CoreSync process and manually force it to shut down. This will see the CPU percentage plummet down, and the computer will start to operate at its normal speed. So, for this,

Press Command + Space to open the Spotlight search. Type and enter Activity Monitor. Navigate to the CPU tab. On the top right corner of the window, type Core Sync in the search field. From the Process Name column, select Core Sync and click the ‘x’ icon.



Disable the CoreSync Extensions

Another way to fix your abnormal CPU usage is by disabling the CoreSync extensions and their operations. This can be done directly from your Mac’s System Preferences, and here’s how you do it:

Click on the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Proceed to Extensions. Select Added Extension from the sidebar. Then, uncheck Core Sync Finder Extension.

From the left panel, select Finder Extensions. Uncheck the option box for Core Sync Helper.



Delete the CoreSync Cache Files

Deleting the CoreSync cache files stored on your computer will fix any stability and corruption issues that came along with it. So, by researching through various forums, we have come up with a safe and surefire way to fix its high CPU usage. Follow every step exactly as shown below:

Open Adobe Creative Cloud. Click on your user profile icon and go to Preferences. Select Syncing from the sidebar. Then, Pause Syncing.

Now, end the CoreSync process from the Activity Monitor. Close all the open windows and go to Finder. Hold the Option key and click Go on the menu bar. Go to Library. Then navigate to Application Support > Adobe. Delete the CoreSync folder.

Again, from back on Library, navigate to Preferences > Adobe > CoreSync. Delete cache_config.xml.

Restart your computer. Finally, open the Adobe Creative Cloud and Resume Syncing.

Update the Creative Cloud Application

When nothing works, you can try and update the Creative Cloud application in an attempt to fix the problem. Moreover, many users have reported that a previous software build gave rise to the high CPU issue, and hence, updating it to a newer version can fix it.

So, to fix the bugs and glitches of the previous build, you can update the application with the steps below:

Open Adobe Creative Cloud. Select Updates from the left sidebar.

Click on Check for updates. If the Creative Cloud update is available, click on Update to update the application. You can also Update All your Adobe applications from this window.

Is CoreSync a Virus?

Although the CoreSync process takes a ton of CPU and is also not visible in the foreground, CoreSync is not a virus. It is a totally safe process, and its high CPU usage can surely be fixed.

But, if you’re not using a genuine version of the Creative Cloud application, there is a possibility that the software’s processes, including the CoreSync, could operate against you. So, to prevent any future attacks and mishaps, always use a genuine product.