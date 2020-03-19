As COVID-19 continues to spread, people all over the world have opted to stay indoors. While Amazon is hiring more employees, other companies are shutting down stores and canceling events, there isn’t a lot to do these days. But the “self-isolation” has led to an increasing number of people spending time with videogames.

According to Verizon, the videogame usage in the U.S. alone has gone up to 75%. In just within a week of the quarantine, more people are engaging in videogames, especially during the peak hours.

Videogaming Becomes the Best Activity during the Coronavirus Lockdown

Verizon Communications Inc.’s CEO Hans Vestber talks with Bloomberg in an exclusive interview. In the interview, he revealed that as the self-isolation continues, more and more Americans are spending time on videogames.

Not only that, even live video streaming has gone up by 12%. And there is a considerable increase in VPN access as well as web traffic due to the lockdown. And with the new gaming bed that the Japanese company Bauhutte has created, online gaming becomes even better.

Despite an increase of almost 20% in overall traffic, social media, however, seems a little flat.

Speaking on the growth, Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer, says, “as more entertainment options are canceled in communities across the U.S., an increase in video traffic and online gaming is not surprising.”

Global Statistics

StreamElement, a streaming software company that tracks the usage of the live-streaming industry, conducted a global survey recently. They partnered with Arsenal.gg, their analytics partner, for the survey.

Doron Nir, CEO of StreamElements, then wrote an email disclosing the result of the survey. According to the study, the viewership on Twitch is up by 10%.

YouTube Gaming viewership also grew by 15%. And in Italy alone, the internet traffic over their landline network has gone up 70%. And as the quarantine continues, the traffic in live-streaming and online gaming is also expected to increase.

If you’re self-isolating and looking forward to spending your time live-streaming on Twitch but don’t know how here’s how you do it.