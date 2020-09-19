Corsair launched its latest 4000 series cases for the market. There are 3 cases in the 4000 series, each tailored to perfection. They have similar internals, but the little differences make them unique and different from each other.

Corsair created 3 cases; Corsair 4000D, Corsair 4000D Airflow, and the Corsair 4000X. The variety allows PC builders to have a variety of options to choose for their unique computer build.

Corsair 4000D and 4000D Airflow

Let’s talk about the Corsair 4000D first. The Corsair 4000D is a mid-tower chassis with great in-built features. It has enough space to fit in an EATX motherboard or even fits multiple AIO for water cooling.

It has a tempered glass side panel and a solid front panel. The front panel is made out of metal and has two slim vertical intakes. The Corsair 4000D comes with three magnetic filters (Top, front, and below the PSU).

The Corsair 4000D has ample room to fit a water-cooled build inside it. The case has a separate PSU chamber and a hard drive cage at the PSU bay. The case supports tons of fans and radiators, plus the front panel counters the fan’s loud noise.

The Corsair 4000D Airflow is similar to the 4000D but has a mesh front panel allowing for more airflow. The mesh front panel of the 4000D Airflow allows more air to pass through.

The mesh front panel is an added benefit, but there will be persistent fan noise. The Corsair 4000D Airflow allows the RGB light leak through the front panel if you are looking to flex some RGB lights.

Both the models come with similar I/O; a single USB 3 Gen 1 port and a USB Type C port. There is no significant difference aside from the front panel.

Both ship with two fans ( one at the front, one at rear) and boast the same specs. They have a great cable management track on the back and support up to 2 x HDD and 2 x SSDs.

Technical Specifications: Type: Mini-Tower

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX, E-ATX

Dimension: 453 x 230 x 466mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 360mm

CPU Cooler Height: 170mm

Max PSU Length: 180mm

Weight: 7.85 kg

Internal Bays: 2 x 3.5“ and 2 x 2.5”

Expansions Slot: 7 horizontal, 2 vertical

Front I/O: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type C 1 x HD Audio

Other: Tempered Glass Panel

Front Fans: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm

Rear Fans: 1 x 120mm

Top Fans: 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: N/A

Radiator Support: Top – 240mm, Rear – 120mm, Front – 360/280mm

Dust Filter: Yes

RGB: No

Damping: No

Corsair 4000X

The Corsair 4000X is the high-end chassis among the 4000 series. The chassis has tons of room to show off your RGB lightings. The Front steel panel of the Corsair 4000D is changed with a tempered glass front panel.

The case has tons of glasses for you to flex your rainbow color lighting and illuminate your room and your system. The front panel has dedicated ventilation for the airflow.

Corsair has been a leading brand with its RGB products and controllers. The Corsair 4000X comes with 3 x 120 mm SP RGB Elite fans and iCUE lighting Node Core.

The added Lighting controller hooks up with Corsair’s iCUE software letting the user tinker around with its lighting and fan speed curve.

Besides that, everything about the Corsair 4000X is similar to the other 4000 series chassis. It supports a similar radiator, fan layout, and cable management space.

The 4000 series have identical internal specifications with minor and significant changes.

The tool-less remove of the side panel allows for easier internal component access and faster PC build. It has adequate storage space and looks attractive as well.

The Corsair 4000X is quite a custom PC-builders’ case to showcase their system with selected color schemes. Great for a starter PC builder as well.

Technical Specification: Type: Mini-Tower

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX, E-ATX

Dimension: 453 x 230 x 466mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 360mm

CPU Cooler Height: 170mm

Max PSU Length: 180mm

Weight: 7.85 kg

Internal Bays: 2 x 3.5“ and 2 x 2.5”

Expansions Slot: 7 horizontal, 2 vertical

Front I/O: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type C 1 x HD Audio

Other: Tempered Glass Panel (Front and Side) iCUE Lighting Node Core

Front Fans: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm

Rear Fans: 1 x 120mm

Top Fans: 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: N/A

Radiator Support: Top – 240mm, Rear – 120mm, Front – 360/280mm

Dust Filter: Yes

RGB: No

Damping: No

Pricing

The Corsair 4000D and the Corsair 4000D Airflow will go around for $80, whereas the Corsair iCUE 400X will go for $120. The base model of the 4000 series is an excellent acquisition for its price.

It does pack tons of features but an option for a mesh design or a solid front panel. For the Corsair 4000X, it offers more tempered glass and more RGB fans. Plus, you are getting a lighting controller included in the case. It is an excellent chassis considering its $120 price tag.