Corsair announced its new upgraded MP400 Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. The drives reach transfer speed of up to 3,4000MB/sec sequential read and 3,000MB/sec sequential write. The MP400 drives take advantage of 3D QLC NAND technology and store massive amounts of data, boasting wide-range compatibility.

The 3D QLC NAND technology allows the SSD to increase drive density and increases the efficiency of the MP400 series. The new NAND technology dramatically improves the new MP400 series’ overall value, better than the TLC NAND flash.

The MP400 is already wide-ranging compatible with its M.2 2280 form factor and has high-bandwidth thanks to the new QLC NAND technology. The upgrade in technology pushes the device’s transfer speed up to 3,400MB/sec sequential read and 3,000MB/sec sequential write.

The increased density on the QLC NAND flash chip allows more data in the same storage space. A more excellent value compared to TLC NAND flash technology.

The downside for the MP400 comes in the model PCIe specification. The MP400 uses the older and slower Gen 3 PCIe x4 specification. It is already becoming outdated, thanks to the Gen 4 PCIe standards. PCIe Gen 4.0 is the new industry standard for the SSD or any PCIe based device.

But the PCIe Gen 3.0 is still great for the MP400 as the support increases to all the Intel-based systems. Intel hasn’t included PCIe Gen 4.0 in its processor, and the latest 10th generation doesn’t even support it. The MP400 is compatible with all the Intel systems and even the AMD system running on the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface.

AMD fans get a better PCIe SSD already as Intel is just shifting toward PCIe Gen 4.0 on its upcoming 11th generation desktop processor.

The MTBF of this drive is 1,800,000 hours, meaning it will work for a long time before slowing down or breaking down. The SSD comes in capacities of 1TB,2 TB, and 4TB and will be available in an 8TB model.