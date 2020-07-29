Cougar has introduced a new variant to its line of affordable mini-tower cases. The company announced a refresh to the compact MG120 Micro-ATX case in the MG120-G RGB. As the name suggests, the MG120-G RGB comes with ARGB fans out of the box.

Included RGB fans are always good news for gamers as no gaming setup is complete without some RGB action. Cougar seems to have picked up on this as three ARGB VK120 fans are pre-fitted in the budget focused case.

How is the MG120-G RGB cooled?

As per Cougar, the VK120 fans come “with Tri-Directional RGB Circle of Light that deliver a powerful and bright RGB lighting effect.” Additionally, the fans’ build quality should allow them to last longer and perform not as loud. Cougar has added two of these 120mm fans in the front and one 120mm in the back. The previous version, the MG120-G, only had one standard 120mm fan installed in the back.

Like with the MG120-G, the MG120-G RGB’s layout can accommodate up to six fans and three water cooling radiators.

The front panel supports either three 120mm fans (2 ARGB preinstalled) or two 140mm ones.

The upper panel supports two 120mm or 140mm fans.

The back has one slot for a 120mm fan, and the case comes preinstalled with an ARGB one.

Cougar has added adequate water cooling radiator support in the MG120 mini-ATX lineup. The MG120-G RGB comes with the following radiator support,

Top Panel: 120mm, 140mm and 240mm

Back Panel: 120mm

Frond Panel: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm and 280mm

The case comes with design elements that aid with the airflow. There are mesh air filters on the front, top, and bottom of the case. The top mesh air filter is a magnetic one, while the bottom one can slide out. The sliding mechanism makes it easier to clean the dust accumulated on the PSU.

Key Features of the MG120-G RGB

There is an integrated lighting button linked with the built-in LED controller. The LED controller is “adaptable with any compatible motherboards’ 5V ARGB connection for system-wide lighting synchronization.” Cougar also has two modes for versatile lighting effects. The first mode uses the integrated RGB SW button to change between beautiful preset lighting effects. Pressing the button and holding it for 3 seconds will change the mode. The second mode is for compatible motherboard synchronization.

Like the previous version, the case has “advanced support for graphics cards (up to two 330 mm-long graphics cards).” With the cooling support that you get with this case, the graphical possibilities are huge. If you consider that this case is for customers on a budget, then the upgradability makes it even more attractive.

Speaking of upgradability, the MG120-G RGB supports “up to two 3.5 HDDs and two 2.5 SSDs or four 2.5 SSDs.” Cougar says the incredible storage options “will provide you with all the storage you need to install games and store all kinds of media.” You get two SSD trays and two convertible HDD trays along with the case.

MG120-G RGB in a nutshell

Dimensions mm: 210W x 415H x 400D

inch: 8.27W x 16.34H x 15.75D Motherboard Mini ITX / Micro ATX I/O 1 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

1 x Mic

1 x Audio

RGB Button Storage 2 x 3.5 HDD

2 x 2.5 SSD

or 4 x 2.5 SSD Water Cooling Support Front: 120mm/140mm/240mm/280mm

Top: 120mm/140mm/240mm

Back: 120mm Cooling Fan Support Front: 3 x 120mm (2 ARGB VK120 fans included) / 2 x 140mm

Top: 2 x 120mm/140mm

Back: 120mm (ARGB VK120 fan included) Transparent Left Panel 4mm Tempered Glass Lighting system Integrated LED controller

RGB sync with Motherboard Max. Graphics Card Length 330mm / 12.99inch Max. CPU Cooler Height 175mm / 6.89inch Max. PSU length 160mm / 6.3inch

Cougar has another compelling micro-ATX or mini-ITX case in the MG120-G RGB. This time the mATX case is even more refined and literally looks better, courtesy of the included ARGB fans. There are removable tempered glass panels on the front and back to complement the RGB fans.

A few shortcomings of the case would be component management, but which mini-tower does not come with that problem. Although like the MG120-G, this case too comes with only one USB 3 and one USB 2 port.

While Cougar has not revealed official prices yet, we expect it to be a tad over the M120-G due to the included ARGB fans.