Cougar announced its first MX4400-G RGB PC case with an attractive look. It looks lovely but isn’t flashy as the Conquer case. The case is compact with tempered glass and RGB fans on the front. There is no availability for the MX4400-G PC case for now as we wait for the release date announcement.

Cougar MX440-G RGB PC mid-tower case with a tempered glass design

The MX440-G RGB PC is a mid-tower case offering a wide range of motherboard compatibility. The mid-tower case is compact and built for a high-end system. The case is relatively small and will be hard to fit hardline cooled water-cooling. The case supports a 320mm graphics card and a cooler maximum height of 150mm. It supports a standard 150mm ATX power supply.

The case supports a Mini-ITX, mATX, and supports a full-sized ATX motherboard. The case has tons of options for cooling configuration. The front panel fits 3 x 120mm fans, with the top supports 2 x 120mm fans. The case is compact, but it supports a maximum of 360mm radiator, whereas the top case supports a maximum of 240mm radiator. It has a 2 x 3.5-inch drive bay and 4 x 2.5 inch SSD bays. But when installing the 360mm radiator, you need to remove the HDD bay beside the PSU chamber.

The PSU comes with a full-length cover offering a clean build and finish. The side panel is a thick 4mm tempered glass panel. There are tons of options for the front panel. There are 3 options for the front panel, tempered glass, a mesh panel, and a normal panel (different model MX440-G, MX440-M, and MX400-A). The case has tempered glass on the front and the side. The tempered glass doesn’t constrict airflow, as the MX440 offers excellent airflow from its various intakes.

The case comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans on the front. As for the IO, it is fairly good, but you will be missing the USB-C port. The IO features 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 and a dedicated RGB button. The IO port is located on the top of the case.

The pricing of the MX440-G RGB hasn’t been announced yet. It is a mid-tower case; we expected the tempered glass version to cost around $120 – $150. Cougar plans to release the MX440-G RGB sooner before the year ends.