Did you ever feel that your system looks boring with the average color scheme? All the manufacturer release their product with the same stale color combination. NZXT is adding more flair into their cases to allude to consumers. The company just announced the latest Valhalla PC case in collaboration with Ubisoft. The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla is an impressive-looking case that will raise your expectation.

NZXT release the Valhalla Game insprired H510 custom case

If you loved the older NZXT H510, then you will have no problem liking the newer Valhalla-inspired case. The CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla collaborates between NZXT and Ubisoft bringing the essence of the latest Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The case heavily takes its inspiration from Norse Mythology and adds a unique art style depicting the gods and game designs. The front features a massive Assassin’s Creed logo with teal Lighting. The back has this massive map of England with the game logo overshadowing it.

The tempered glass panel has engraved the Eivor’s gods (Jörmungandr, Odin’s Messenger Crow, Sleipnir, and Fenrir.) The PSU shroud features the Assassin’s logo with RGB lightings. NZXT provides a puck heavily taken inspiration from Eivor’s shield as headphone cable management. The H510 comes with an additional charm designed to look like Eivor’s brooch.

NZXT has kept the same modern design and builder-friendly feature on the H510 case. The H510 comes with premium all-steel construction and a tempered glass panel to showcase your build. NZXT has simplified the whole water-cooling installation with a removable bracket for an AIO cooler or custom loop setup. The case has an updated IO with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 compatible USB- C connector.

The H510 Valhalla announces the second partnership between NZXT and Ubisoft. The Valhalla case is the 8th limited-edition CRFT case, with more to come in the future. As for the availability, there are only 500 units of the case. Currently, the case is being sold for $250 in the US.