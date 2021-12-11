Best Cross-Platform Multiplayer Games

There are so many platforms these days where you can game to your hearts’ content. And with the wide choice of platforms, whether it is console or PC, the idea of multiplayer games has hit the market with a storm.

However, despite the vast library of multiplayer games, not all of them support cross-platform gaming. Some games even, to our dismay, do not plan on having the cross-play ability.

But worry not fellow gamers, for we have prepared a list of games that have both multiplayer and cross-play functionality. You can find a game below that you and your friends may enjoy, get it on your respective platforms, and enjoy cooperating or competing with each other.

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Platform: PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Oculus

Minecraft is one of the oldest survival games out there. The game features a procedurally generated map that centers on exploration, crafting, building, and surviving.

The game has a very good community and has multiplayer options as well. Furthermore, the game has a very wide platform availability, including VR, and cross-play does not need any extra hassle either.

The game simply needs to have a server host a map that players can join. You can either have a small group of friends play together or share the server link publicly and have tons of players join in the block-build adventure with you.

Human: Fall Flat

Developer: No Brakes Games

Platform: PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious platformer game that uses ragdoll physics. The wobbly controls of the game make the puzzle-solving so much more hilarious than it should be.

Furthermore, the game can be played with 8-players (cross-play), so you can have 8 times the laughter.

Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform: Origin, Steam, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends is one of the most popular fps survival games out there. The game has stunning graphics that leave you in awe.

Apex Legends puts you on a map with 60 players in a battle royale where you have to come out on top. You can play solo or team up with up to 3 players in a squad. The game offers amazing weapons and different heroes, each with their abilities.

Due to its unique graphics and gameplay, the game has amassed thousands of players worldwide. Apex Legends even has worldwide events that you can take part in. And if you are a hardcore player, it even has its world championship.

Furthermore, the game has an easy cross-platform ability. So you can simply add your friends no matter what platform they play on and battle together.

Mortal Kombat 11

Developer: NetherRealm Studios, QLOC, Shiver

Platform: PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X, Switch, Stadia, PC

Mortal Kombat is also one of the oldest fighting multiplayer games. And now Mortal Kombat 11 is here with even more gruesome fatalities and terrific visuals.

There is a campaign mode where you can progress the story in a single-player mode. You can also invite your friends and see who comes out victorious. The game has amazing graphics, so you might want to brace yourselves for some horrifying kills.

The game is cross-platform playable. However, the cross-platform is only for consoles. People who play on PC and Switch seem to be able to play only with those who are on the same platform. Netherrealms also does not have any plans to have a full cross-play ability just yet.

Left 4 Dead 2

Developer: Valve

Platform: PC (Windows, macOS), Xbox 360

Left 4 Dead is another popular zombie shooter game that has been popular among players globally. The game mechanics are similar to Back 4 Blood, i.e., you co-op up to 4 players and go through different levels fighting hordes of zombies.

The game has different maps and weapons, however, are different from the game mentioned above. There are powerful melee tools that you can use to slaughter zombies. Furthermore, the game has a feature called AI Director 2.0 that customizes the game mechanics according to the players’ gameplay. So if you and your friends can hit the game hard, the game can hit harder.

Since the game has cross-play, you can easily play the game with your friends.

Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile

Fortnite is another battle Royal game that has gained popularity worldwide. In the game, 100 players battle each other on a massive map collecting resources and weapons needed to survive.

You can build defenses, gather loot boxes, and more in Fortnite so that you can have that #1 Victory Royale.

The game can also be played with your friends and co-op up to 4 players. You can create a squad and battle out other teams. The game mechanics for co-op is the same as the solo mode. However, you can help your partners by creating defenses for them, sharing resources, or even reviving a fallen comrade.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Developer: Developer: Studio Wildcard, Efecto Studios, Virtual Basement LLC, Instinct Games

Platform: Platform: PC (Steam/Epic Games), Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

ARK: Survival Evolved is a survival game that puts you on an island filled with dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures. You start with nothing with you, not even clothes. You will have to collect resources, hunt, craft, and build to survive everything.

The game gives you a lot of challenges as it puts you with temperature, hunger, thirst, and inventory weight that you will have to monitor constantly. Furthermore, you can also tame the wildlife and become the apex predator to survive and finally escape the island.

The game is available on multiple platforms and supports full cross-play when you want to play with your friends. ARK also has an MMO option so that you can play with numerous other players worldwide.

So get to ARK, gather your friends, and survive the monstrous creatures to escape the island together.

Rust

Developer: Facepunch Studios

Platform: PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation

Rust is one of the most popular survival games on Steam. It is a game where you are put on an island with nothing but a rock and some snowballs for your aid. You will have to gather resources, craft, and build to explore and survive Rust.

This game is also massively multiplayer, which means you can just hop into a public server and start playing with other real-time players. You can either team up with others or go against each other.

Rust also has cross-platform play, so you can always gather your friends from console or PC and create a private server and enjoy the game together. Or all of you can compete against others in one of the public servers.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Platform: Playstation 4|5, Xbox One & Series X|S, PC (Windows, Steam, Epic Games)

Back 4 Blood is a zombie shooter horror game. The game puts you in a world full of zombies called “Ridden.” Your mission is to go through a series of levels fighting hordes of zombies that come to devour you.

The game is to be played with 3 other players in co-op mode and plow your way through in the campaign mode. The realistic visuals and weapon handling make this one of the best fps games out there.

Furthermore, the game delivers a lot of scary moments as many mutated Riddens come to kill you. You and your friends can have a lot of thrill shooting down the undead.

Back 4 Blood also has easy cross-play ability, so no matter what platform you are in, you can always have a horrifying adventure with your friends.

Pokemon Unite

Developer: The Pokemon Company

Platform: Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Pokemon Unite is one of the new MOBA games in the series of Pokemon games. The game has team battles where you choose a pokemon and fight against other real-time players.

The game has a very smooth multiplayer mode where you can add your friends or strangers you find on matches. You can then invite your friends on a versus or a team battle against other teams. The game functions with 5v5 battles, so if you do not have enough friends, then it automatically fills up the lobby with strangers during matchmaking.

Each game is 10 minutes long, so you can get a maximum thrill playing it. You start with the base version, and you keep fighting and leveling up to evolve your pokemon and unlock multiple abilities.

You keep fighting and scoring goals to win, and in the end, whichever team has more points wins.

Although the game is available only on limited platforms, cross-play is very smooth, and just a click away.

Forza Horizon 4

Developer: Playground Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

One of the most beautifully designed racing games, Forza Horizon 4, gives mesmerizing gameplay to the players. It has beautiful sceneries, realistic cars and controls, and dynamic season changes that leave the players in absolute awe. So much so that the game is playable in 4K Ultra HD with 60 fps.

The game even lets you explore historic Britain’s map as it is open-world. You can take your fully customizable car and go as far as the eye can see. Furthermore, you can also race real people or your friends or take on the campaign.

As for the multiplayer, you can co-op up to 6 players no matter what platform everyone is on. Forza Horizon 4 also has a massively multiplayer mode where you can race against hundreds of players online.

Need for Speed Heat

Developer: Ghost Games

Platform: PC (Steam, Origin), Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Need for Speed has been one of the oldest racing series. In this version of Need for Speed, you take on the streets with your beautiful racing beasts every night. The cops are coming, so you better hit the gas. The more you win, the better challenges you face.

The game features online PvP and co-op modes where you can compete with your friends or form a team and take on the challenges the game has to offer together. Due to the cross-play ability, you can also invite your friends if they are on Xbox or PlayStation.

There is no local multiplayer mode. So there is no split-screen mode where you can race against each other from a couch.

Brawlhalla

Developer: Blue Mammoth Games

Platform: PC (Steam), Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Brawlhalla is a fun 2D fighting game where you can battle with up to 8 players, whether it’s local or online. You can choose from the vast library of characters, each with its weapons. The game also gives you different one-use weapons amidst battles so that you can dominate the platform battlefield.

You can go online and fight your way to the top of the leaderboards or grab your friends and fight each other from a couch. Or you can invite your friends from different platforms, whether they are on mobile or Switch, and have an epic battle.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Developer: Team17 Digital, Ghost Town Games

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a funny simulation game that puts you and your friends in the shoes of a chef. You will have to cook and serve as many dishes as you can to save the world.

The game can be played online, but you get the most out of it in the co-op mode with up to 4 players. The more players you have in the game, the more fun you can get. It also becomes more harder and hectic, but that just adds to the fun.

Oh, the game can be played in stunning 4K as well, and across all platforms. Could the game be cooked any better?

Riders Republic

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: PC (Epic Games, Ubisoft Store), PS 4|5, Xbox One & Series X, Stadia

The Riders Republic is one of the new games in 2021 and falls under the adventure/racing genre. It is an open-world MMO game with beautiful graphics. The game puts you with many gamers worldwide that are in an adrenaline rush hunt, with many modes where you can race against each other and perform stunts as you go.

Since the game is open-world, you can explore the area in any vehicle you have and find out new and hidden challenges. You can also invite your friends to race with you and see who is a better racer, showing off your stunt skills to each other.

Riders Republic also has cross-play, so you do not have to worry whether you play from Xbox or PC; there will always be players that you can compete with.

Trailblazers

Developer: Supergonk

Platform: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Trailblazers is a racing game that takes racing to a different level. You race in a team where you go around the racetrack painting the road. And when you paint, the game boosts your speed as long as you are on the painted track.

The game’s painting feature is very beneficial as most of the game is a team play. So you will have to cooperate with your teammates to speed up and win the race.

The game allows 3 players to the co-op for 3v3 team battles where you can compete with players online or co-op your way through the extensive campaign.

Choose your characters from the different ones game gives you, each with its perk. Challenge your friends in a time run or race together for the finish line colorfully in Trailblazers.

Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behavior Interactive Inc.

Platform: PC (Steam, Epic Games), PS 4|5, Xbox One|Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular 4v1 horror games out there. The game puts one player as the killer, and the rest play as survivors to escape the killer and the grounds. It is a thrilling experience as the game has different characters for both survivors and killers to choose from.

The game delivers one of the best horror experiences that you can get through a game. Specifically, because the game randomly changes the map, you will never know where you are spawning.

The game has smooth cross-play, so you can add your friends and play together. The game has a spooky soundtrack and wonderful graphics that hook you to the game as well.

Crash Drive 3

Developer: M2H

Platform: PC (Steam, Epic Games), Playstation, Xbox, Mobile, Nintendo Switch

Crash Drive 3 is a racing game that presents you an open-world exploration stunt races. You can choose different vehicles such as monster trucks or tanks and dominate the world.

You can also race against other players or choose one of the mini-games and shatter the records. The more you play the game, the more you can upgrade your vehicle. Furthermore, the game offers more than 50 different vehicles you can buy/unlock through the gameplay.

The game has a smooth cross-platform, so no matter where you play, you can always have fun in the co-op mode with your friends or compete with them in PvP battles.

Street Fighter V

Developer: Capcom

Platform: PlayStation, PC (Steam)

Street Fighters is one of the oldest fighting games that has won the hearts of many players since the time of arcades. Street Fighter V brings all the characters from the previous games and made them better. With better graphics and, as always, amazing gameplay, this game is one of the popular fighting games available in the market.

The game also offers a multiplayer feature. So if you want to have some good old versus fight with your friend, you can always invite them and have a full-on duel. Since the game has the cross-play ability, it does not matter if you and your friend are on different platforms.

So put on your fighting face; it’s time to bring the fight to the streets.

Left 4 Dead

Developer: Valve

Platform: PC (Steam, Windows, macOS), Xbox 360

The prequel to Left 4 Dead 2, Left 4 Dead is another horror fps game that supports cross-play between the platforms. The game lets you co-op up to 4 players as well and go through the campaign.

You can also fight team versus where one team becomes zombies, and the other becomes humans. The game also has an AI Director that changes the game mechanics, just like the AI Director 2.0 of L4D2.

Although the game has the aforementioned sequel, L4D still has a good community and just as much fun as the second game in the series.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Developer: Clever Endeavour Games

Platform: PC (Steam, Origin), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Ultimate Chicken Horse has funny drawing style graphics and a funky soundtrack. The game is set on a farm where you play as one of the animals. Then you create a pathway to the finish line before you start the game.

And when the game starts, you race to the finish. But here’s a funny thing, you can also create obstacles that can hamper other people’s paths so that they can’t finish the game.

It is a hilarious game that you can play with up to 4 players either locally or cross-play between different platforms online.