Eve Designs, the company behind Eve V, the crowd-developed laptops, is preparing to bring out a brand new product in the market. This time around, it will be gaming monitors. And they’re still sticking with the idea of crowd-design. Crowd-Designed Gaming Monitors have already started creating hype in the market even before its release.

Crowdsourcing is an excellent way for any company to know about costumers’ needs. But Eve Devices take their crowdsourcing to another level. Other companies take ideas and advice from their users, but Eve Devices have a forum set up for its users to develop their products. The same thing happened while developing the Eve V laptops. And they’ve taken the crowd-designed root this time around as well. The Finnish company is set to bring out three gaming monitors by the end of this year.

The company plans to name the monitors “The Spectrum series” and make them high-end performance monitors. And it was the Eve community that did all the work when it came to the design of the monitors.

Features.

The Spectrum monitors will have three options: affordable, mid-tier, and high-end Spectrums. The most affordable monitor will come with a 2560x1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR 400. And it will be available for $349. The mid-tier option comes with the same resolution, but the refresh rate is much higher, which is 240Hz and DisplayHDR 600. It is priced at $489 and is a better option if you’re looking for a good gaming monitor with better features.

But if you’re more into high-end monitors, the $589 high-end Spectrum is for you. It has a 4K display with DisplayHDR 600. However, the refresh rate of the high-end monitor is lower than that of the mid-tier and the affordable versions.

All three monitors will have a 27-inch LG HDR display panels and a 16×9 aspect ratio. And one thing that the monitors have an abundance of is the number of ports. The monitors will come with two USB-C ports, three UB- ports, one USB-B port, two DisplayPort, one HDMI port, and finally, a 3.5mm audio jack.

However, the Spectrum monitors will not have stands, and you can purchase the stand separately. You might think it’s a move inspired by Apple, but it was the Eve community that went with the no-stand design. According to Eve Device, 47% of its community members preferred buying Spectrum without a stand. But you won’t break the bank to get a stand. Unlike the $1000 cheese grater, Spectrum’s monitor stand is available for $99. And it comes with height adjustment, portrait orientation, and quick release switch features.

Verdict

The Spectrum isn’t out yet, and it would take Eve Device the end of the year to bring out the monitor, to say the least. But if it runs into production problems again like with Eve V, it could take more time. It took months and even a year for many consumers to get their hands on the laptops due to the manufacturing issues. However, the company assures that the problem won’t be repeated this time around.

Hopefully, if everything runs smoothly, we might be getting a great crowd-designed gaming monitor with such amazing features. Even Eve V, despite the manufacturing controversy, was able to impress consumers with its spectacular performance. And looking at Spectrum’s specs, it does look promising. So, if you’re up for it, you can pre-order the Spectrum from their official website.