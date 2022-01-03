All-Cryo-Characters-Ranked-in-Genshin-Impact

The open-world RPG Game Genshin Impact provides players with a variety of Characters to choose from and specialize in. With each Element comes a list of impressive characters that you can ascend to reach their peak potential.

Ice- Wielding Characters belong to one such Element in the world of Tevyat. Choosing which Cryo Character best to ascend or try spending valuable Primogems might prove a hassle to many players. Keeping this in mind, we have ranked all Cryo Characters in this article for players to try out and focus on.

Ganyu

Additional Title: Secretary, Yuhei Pavilion

Weapon Type: Bow

Artifact Sets: Wanderer's Troupe 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Blizzard Strayer 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Shimenawa's Reminiscence 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 5 Star

With her amazing ranged hits and incredible passive skills, Arrow-wielding Cryo Character Ganyu can be one of your best five-star pulls. You can use Ganyu as either the main DPS or formidable support character.

Ganyu deals with huge amounts of Damage, establishing her image more as a half-god. For a party focused on Cryo Elemental DMG and Cryo Elemental Reactions, Ganyu can prove to be your best pick yet.

Trail of the Qilin (Elemental Skill)

Ganyu projects an Ice Lotus that deals with Aoe Cryo DMG. The Ice Lotus attracts the opponents towards it while continuously dealing DMG. Once the Ice Lotus runs out, it blooms out to deal with the last additional AoE Cryo DMG. Ganyu’s Endurance is parallel to her Max HP.

Celestial Shower (Elemental Burst)

Ganyu projects snow and frost out of the atmosphere and mobilizes a Sacred Cryo Pearl. The Cryo Pearl shoots down shards of ice onto enemies dealing with AoE and Cryo DMG.

Best Weapons

Amo’s Bow (5 Star) + 12% Increased Normal and Charged ATK DMG Normal.

+8% Charged Attack DMG every 0.1s for max 5 times. Skyward Harp (5 Star) +20% CRIT DMG.

Deals with 125% Physical ATK DMG. 60% chance to inflict AoE ATK upon every hit. Occurs once every 4s.

Eula

Additional Title: Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, Spindrift Knight

Weapon Type: Claymore

Artifact Sets: Bloodstained Chivalry 2- Piece Set (5 Star), Pale Flame 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 5 Star

Eula is a great DPS fighter who can deal with millions of Physical DMG. Eula inflicts damage unto her opponents with heavy sword blows and spectacular Elemental Burst. Her Physical DMG can inflict Cryo DMG dealing with a Superconduct Debuff onto her opponents to cause gigantic amounts of Physical DMG. Players can use Eula against strong enemies to deal with swift and excessive Damage.

Icetide Vortex (Elemental Skill)

Press

Eula slashes her opponents rapidly to deal with Cryo DMG. With each hit, Eula amasses resistance to interruption and DEF. Grimheart can stack up to 2 times every 0.3 seconds.

Hold

Eula springs towards the enemies dealing with AoE Cryo DMG with the stacked Grimheart. Enemies face decreased Cryo RES and Physical RES along with being brandished with Cryo DMG through an Icewhirl.

Glacial Illumination (Elemental Burst)

Eula deals with Cryo DMG unto surrounding enemies with a Lightfall Sword that materializes after her for 7 seconds. Once its duration ends, the Lightfall Sword deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies by exploding aggressively. Lightfall Sword also increases Eula’s resistance to interruption.

Best Weapons

Wolf’s Gravestone (5 Star) +20% Increased ATK by 20%+40% Increased HP in all party members’ ATK for 12 seconds. This occurs every 30 seconds. Song of Broken Pine (5 Star) +4.5% Physical DMG Skyward Pride (5 Star) +8% Increased DMG

80% ATK DMG to enemies after using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack. Lasts for 20 seconds.

Kamisato Ayaka

Additional Title: Daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan

Weapon Type: Sword

Artifact Sets: Blizzard Strayer 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Emblem of Severed Fate 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Gladiator's Finale 2- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity:5 Star

Kamisato Ayaka can be a formidable foe against any Tevyat opponents if built correctly. With her high CRIT DMG Stat and lightning speed, Kamisato is a great damage dealer who can be used for a DPS, Sub- DPS, or as a Burst Support. Her buffs not only increase the overall DMG against opponents but can change her Ascension Stat to Crit DMG.

Kamisato Art: Hyouka (Elemental Skill)

Projects a Blooming Ice dealing with AoE Cryo DMG against nearby enemies.

Kamisato Art: Soumetsu (Elemental Burst)

Releases an icy burst of snowstorm that moves forward against enemies. Icy Wind deals with Cryo DMG slashing enemies in her path. Her Elemental Burst explodes once it ends dealing with additional AoE Cryo DMG.

Best Weapons

Mistsplitter Reforged (5 Star) +12% Elemental DMG Bonus on every element Blackcliff Longsword (4 Star) +12% ATK for 30s on defeating an opponent with a maximum of 3 stacks. The Black Sword (4 Star) +20% Increased Normal and Charged Attacks DMGs. When Normal and Charged Attack score a CRIT Hit, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP. Occur once every 5 seconds.

Chongyun

Additional Title: Banisher of Evil and Rumors Thereof

Weapon Type: Claymore

Artifact Sets: Blizzard Strayer 2- Piece Set (5 Star), The Exile 4- Piece Set (4 Star), Gladiator's Finale 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 4 Star

Chongyun can prove to be one of the most efficient Sub-DPS for many Genshin Impact Players. With an impressive burst, Chongyun has the efficiency to uplift all his teammates in a battle. Chongyun’s elemental skill slams his claymore into the ground, dealing imposing Burst Damage. Pairing him with characters like Fischl ensures impressive Elemental Damage against enemies.

Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost (Elemental Skill)

Deals AoE Cryo DMG with an explosion using his greatsword. Chongyun creates a frost field using his Cryo Explosion that ensures all Sword, Polearm and Claymore using teammates weapons also be infused with Cryo.

Spirit Blade: Cloud Parting Star

Chongyun performs the secret hand seals to evoke 3 explosive Spirit Blades mid- air to crash against the ground dealing with AoE Cryo DMG.

Best Weapons

Wolf’s Gravestone (5 Star) +20% Increased ATK by 20%

+40% HP increase in all party members’ ATK for 12 seconds. This occurs every 30 seconds. Skyward Pride (5 Star) +8% Increased DMG 80% ATK DMG to enemies after using an Elemental Burst, Normal, or Charged Attack. Lasts for 20 seconds.

Aloy

Additional Title: Nora Huntress

Weapon Type: Bow

Artifact Sets: Blizzard Strayer 2- Piece Set (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 5 Star

With the right equipment build, Aloy can prove to be your next best Cryo Character. Aloy is capable of hitting enemies with Cryo-infused arrows with impressive AoE Cryo ATKs and Stackable Buffs. Other Characters in the party can also utilize her AoE Elemental Burst with its freezing effects. Players with a knack for quick, explosive damages can watch out for Aloy in their team!

Frozen Wilds (Elemental Skill)

Deals with Cryo DMG after throwing a Freeze Bomb against her enemies. This bomb splits into Chillwater Bomblets further exploding onto opponents to deal with additional Cryo DMG. Upon each impact, Enemies ATKs decrease while forfeiting Aloy with 1 Coil Stack. Each Coil Stack from Aloy increases Normal ATK DMG. Aloy can stack 1 Coil every 0.1 seconds. Enters Rushing Ice State that converts her Normal ATK DMG to Cryo DMG.

Prophecies of Dawn (Elemental Burst)

Aloy unleashes a Cryo infused Power Cell unto targeted enemy to be burst with her arrow. Deals AoE Cryo DMG.

Best Weapons

The Stringless (4 Star) +24% Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Burst DMG Sacrificial Bow (4 Star) +40% chance on ending its Critical DMG upon hitting enemies with Elemental Skill Favonius Warbow (4 Star) +60% chance to generate Elemental Particles that refreshes +6 Energy. Once every 12 seconds.

Diona

Additional Title: Popular bartender of the Cat’s Tail

Weapon Type: Bow

Artifact Sets: Maiden Beloved 2- Piece Set (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Tenacity of the Millelith 2- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 4 Star

A hybrid of Shield- Provider, and Healer, Diona can prove to be an efficient healer for many. She has a uniquely equipped kit to provide the ultimate support for the party along with better preventive measures from the shield.

Diona’s Cyro-infused ranged attacks deal efficient DMG to multiple opponents at once. Diona’s Charged ATKs also provide great elemental reactions with other Elemental Characters.

Icy Paws (Elemental Skill)

Press

Fires 2 Icy Paws that deals with Cryo DMG against enemies to form a shield when hit. Diona’s Max HP is directly parallel to the shield’s DMG Absorption.

Hold

Dashes behind smoothly to fire five Icy Paws against enemies. +75% additional DMG Absorption Bonus on Shield created. +250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus on Shield that causes current character to get affected by Cryo for a short duration.

Signature Mix (Elemental Burst)

Diona throws a special cold brew against her enemies to deal with AoE Cryo DMG. Projects an additional Drunken Mist in AoE. This brew deals with AoE Cryo DMG against enemies while recharging Party HP within AoE.

Best Weapons

Sacrificial Bow (4 Star) +40% chance on ending its Critical DMG upon hitting enemies with Elemental Skill Favonius Warbow (4 Star) +60% chance to generate Elemental Particles that regenerate +6 Energy. Once every 12 seconds.

Rosaria

Additional Title: A Nonconforming Sister

Weapon Type: Polearm

Artifact Sets: Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Pale Flame 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Blizzard Strayer 2- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 4 Star

An excellent Physical DPS, Rosaria can easily prove to be one of the best four-star characters for players. Rosaria deals great DMG against her opponents and offers a powerful Buff with her Polearm-wielding prowess. Alternatively, she can also fill out the Sub-DPS with flawless precision.

Rosaria deals with Superconduct Debuff to create a massive Physical DMG against enemies. Play your cards right while ascending Rosaria to reach peak performance.

Ravaging Confession (Elemental Skill)

Rosaria swiftly stabs enemies with her polearm to deal with Cryo DMG upon impact. Rosaria travels swiftly behind enemies while using this skill.

Rites of Termination (Elemental Burst)

Swings her weapon around her enemies to conjure a huge Ice Lance to strike against the ground dealing with AoE Cryo DMG. The Ice Lance repeatedly unleashes blasts of cold air to deal with AoE Cryo DMG.

Best Weapons

Crescent Pike (4 Star) +25% ATK DMG on Normal and Charged ATKs after picking Elemental Particles. Dragonspine Spear (4 Star) 60% Chance of targeting and dropping enemies with Everfrost Icicle. +200% ATK DMG on enemies affected by Cryo. Occurs every 10s.

Qiqi

Additional Title: Pharmacist at Bubu Pharmacy

Weapon Type: Sword

Artifact Sets: Ocean- Hued Clam 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Tenacity of the Millelith 2- Piece Set (4 Star), Maiden Beloved 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 5 Star

Qiqi is another great healer in Genshin Impact who can also be used to deal with efficient Cryo DMG. You can activate her Elemental Burst and switch to other characters to boost up healing mid- fights. With her potent healing capabilities, other characters in the party can regenerate significant Team HP.

Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost (Elemental Skill)

Qiqi uses her Icevein Talisman to deal with Cryo DMG against nearby enemies. Charged and Normal ATKs renews HP for party members and teammates within AoE. Refreshes current Character’s HP while dealing with Cryo DMG against enemies.

Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

Qiqi summons the Adeptus Power within her body and marks enemies with the Fortune- Preserving Talisman to deal with AoE Cryo DMG. Characters that dealt with this DMG regenerate HP from DMG taken by enemies marked by the Talisman.

Best Weapons

Summit Shaper (5 Star) +20% Increased Shield Strength by 20%.

+4% ATK against Enemies when hit for 8s. Max 5 stacks to occur every 0.3s. + 100% ATK increase with Shield. Aquila Favonia (5 Star) +20% ATK. Regenerates HP equal to 100% of ATK while dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to opponents. Occurs every 15 seconds.

Kaeya

Additional Title: Quartermaster of the Knights

Weapon Type: Sword

Artifact Sets: Blizzard Strayer 2- Piece Set (5 Star), Emblem of Severed Fate 4- Piece Set (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set (5 Star)

Rarity: 4 Star

With both hard and swift hitting skills, Kaeya can prove to be a great DPS or Sub- DPS Cryo Character for many. Kaeya has great compatibility with many team comps. He can also hit multiple enemies in one strike and can hit incredible damage amounts once upgraded. Like Qiqi, his elemental burst remains active even after being swapped with another character, giving players a greater upper- hand.

Frostgnaw (Elemental Skill)

Kaeya projects a cold blast to deal with Cryo DMG against enemies.

Glacial Waltz (Elemental Burst)

Kaeya generates frost out of thin air to summon 3 icicles to revolve around him. The icicles trail after Kaeya to deal with Cryo DMG against enemies until it runs out.

Best Weapons