Crysis Remastered is premiering on September 19, 2020. It follows a two months delay after a gameplay trailer that made the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Two months ago, developers where showcasing unpolished graphics and sub-par gameplay. Worse yet, they were listing over-the-top PC specs.

Time has passed for the better, though. Ahead of the release, the Epic Games Store has published the official system requirements and the visuals. But if you were worried about the resources this hungry shooter needs, you were right. With titles like this pouring out, the video-game industry will keep making 4-year-old hardware obsolete. I’m talking about, at least, an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti.

How can the PlayStation 4, a 7-year old console, still run AAA 2020 games? I wish computer hardware could work like that. You could make a considerable investment into Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 30 graphic cards as the next biggest thing. Next thing you know, 2023 games are no longer compatible with something that set you back about $500.

Running Crysis Remastered on 4K is another thing altogether. The studio even included the “Can it Run Crysis?” feature as the game’s highest-graphical setting. Lucky for you, here’s a list of budget 4K gaming laptops if you’re interested in some affordable fun. Foreword, they get hot, so be sure to keep them cool with a laptop cooler or, better yet, with an AIC.

Let’s dive into the article, my fellow gamers. Let’s see how well your system could run Crysis Remastered.

Crysis Remastered Info

Platforms Release Date Xbox One, Xbox Series X PS4, PS5 Nintendo Switch Windows 10 PC September 18, 2020 Publisher Developer Crytek Crytek Genre First-person-shooter

“The classic first-person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.” – Source: Epic Games Store.

Crisis Remastered in an Epic Store exclusive for PC. Otherwise, it’s coming out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch.

We don’t know if the upgraded next-gen version is premiering on Holidays 2020 as well. We probably have to wait until mid-2021 for that version.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version can only play Crysis Remastered on 720p. We’ll have to wait for the updated 2021 Switch for better graphics from Nintendo.

The original Crysis

If I remember correctly, what made Crysis famous back in 2007 was its crazy PC specs. Playing Crysis gave you the right to brag.

Back in the launch, the game was ahead of current PC hardware. The industry (and users) took about three years to catch up. So, in every way that matters, Crysis was a technological leap. GPU, CPU, and RAM manufacturers had to step up to a new game they could run.

And even if the game wasn’t perfectly optimized, it looked better than any other. 20 frame rates, 30 frame rates, 90 frame rates, it doesn’t matter. It still looks good.

Crysis was a linear game with multiple paths within each level. It also had some sandbox elements.

What it took to run Crisis (2007):

Core 2 Duo 2.2. GHz CPU / Athlon X2 4400 +

2 GB Ram

Windows XP / Vista / 7

Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTS 640MB

12 Gb storage

Crysis 2Its sequel, though, hit all of the right spots. It brought forward many things we now take for granted. For instance, it introduced one of the firsts open-world scenarios we’ve seen on fps titles. It set the trend for stealth, action, and cinematics.

Crysis 2 can put any 2020 game to the test. It can look just as good if not better. And it can play just as good, if not better. Moreover, the legendary movie compositor Hans Zimmer made part of the soundtrack of this classical war epic.

Crysis Remastered Easy System Specs

The Epic Games Store released the specs this week and set the Radeon RX 470 or the GTX 1050 Ti as the minimum GPU. We can guess those cards can give you about 60fps on low settings at 1080p. Or they could provide you 60pfs at medium settings on a 720p monitor screen.

Then, there are the recommended settings listing a 2019 GPU (Nvidia 1660 Ti or Vega 56) plus an expensive i5-7600K. I think my Acer Predator Helios 300 running Doom Eternal at high on 1080p could play a respectable Crysis at high settings on low. That’s what we’re looking.

Crysis Remaster is also boosting “in-engine” ray tracing features that don’t require an Nvidia RTX card to work. However, I suspect you’d still need top-tier graphic cards to turn ray tracing on.

I have to note that you need 8GB VRam for 4K Cryss Remastered. We don’t have any further info about 4K specs, though.

First trailerThese specs detail 1080p gaming experiences. As far as we know, it doesn’t seem like Crysis Remastered is appropriately optimized. On that train of ideas, let me share the first trailer we saw.

Naturally, the clip below left fans upset. In July, Crysis Remastered looked too much like the original version.

With Cyberpunk 2077 and Crysis Remastered coming out, it's probably a good time to start building your gaming PC

“Can it Run Crysis” graphical feature

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community! We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings – exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWe — Crysis (@Crysis) September 6, 2020

Crysis Remaster brings high-res textures that go up to 8K quality. It also brings a ton of graphical enhancements like anti-aliasing, HDR support, (K textures, motion blur, careful depths fields, and more

If you want to turn to enjoy all of its graphical features on 4K, you’d have to select the “Can It Run Crysis?” from the settings menu.

The studio is definitely all over the meme on the PC specs you need to run Crysis. In short, “Can It RUn Crysis” is the unlimited graphical settings option, in case money and power pouring from your water-cooled rig.

Here’s a Crysis Remastered Xbox One X gameplay, if you’re interested in how it will ultimately look:

In Summary

So, can you run Crysis? A gaming computer from 2017 / 2018 can run Crysis Remastered on 1080p, probably on medium settings.

Now, even though I’ve been a little angry during the post, I understand a gaming RG has about 5 years of maximum utility. After that, you better think about changing the GPU at least.