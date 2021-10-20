How to Use Curse Of Binding And Vanishing in Minecraft (Detailed Guide)

Adding enchantments to items in Minecraft can change the game in all kinds of ways, most of which are beneficial to the players.

Enchantments to restore armor or increase durability can help you hack and slash through all sorts of difficult bosses. However, negative enchantments exist too — they’re called curses, and you don’t want to use them on items you value.

Curse Of Vanishing And Binding Minecraft

The Curse of Vanishing and the Curse of Binding are status effects you can apply to particular items in Minecraft. Once you’ve cursed the items, their basic properties change, and they have new effects.

These will always be applied to the armor until such a time as they’re removed.

The Curse of Vanishing and the Curse of Binding are two completely different effects. Since they permanently change most items to which they’re applied, you shouldn’t use them on a whim. They will permanently affect the equipment to which they’re applied.

What Does It Do In Minecraft?

The Curse of Vanishing causes an item to disappear when you die. Typically, items are dropped when you die and can be retrieved. An item with the Curse of Vanishing placed on it is completely removed from the game in most cases.

The Curse of Binding makes armor permanently equipped to you. You will not be able to remove it until it has taken enough damage to break. You cannot remove the cursed item from the armor slot any other way except death.

How Does It Work?

You can apply the Curse of Vanishing and the Curse of Binding at an enchanting table or an anvil. Combine the correct enchanted book with an item to produce a cursed version of it. This will consume the book and permanently enchant the object in most cases.

While Curse of Vanishing works on all equipment, Curse of Binding only works on armor.

When Was the Curse of Vanishing Added to Minecraft?

Both the Curse of Vanishing and the Curse of Binding were added to the Java Edition of Minecraft with update 16w39a on September 28, 2016. A week later, the curses were changed to allow the Curse of Binding to affect pumpkins, skulls, and elytra.

Three years later, they updated it so that the Curse of Binding could only apply to carved pumpkins and not normal ones. In 2020, they took away the ability to remove the curse by combining it with another item while crafting.

The Curse of Vanishing was updated about two weeks after it was introduced, so players could only use it on equipment instead of all items. It received the same update in 2019 that removed its application on pumpkins and made it only applicable to carved pumpkins.

In 2020, they updated it again to make sure it wasn’t removable and could be applied to compasses.

Is it Worth it?

Neither curse offers a great deal of utility. Instead, they’re mainly good to mix up your gameplay a bit and provide additional difficulty. For example, the Curse of Vanishing can make keeping a stock of good tools much more challenging since you’ll lose yours when you die.

The Curse of Binding prevents you from changing armor for different situations or when you find upgrades.

Therefore, if you find a Diamond chestplate but are already wearing an iron one with the Curse of Binding, you can’t get higher protection until the iron one has taken enough damage to break.

Some people use the Curse of Binding to troll other players. They place the enchantment on an item and hope the player doesn’t notice it before equipping it — and then they’re stuck with that slot permanently occupied.

The Curse of Binding is particularly cumbersome in Hardcore Mode. Since you die permanently, it’s very difficult to remove the cursed item by taking lots of damage and surviving through the armor durability.

How to Get the Curse of Vanishing and Binding in Minecraft

Both of the curses drop as loot from chests or fishing. However, you’re much more likely to find them from chests, so concentrate on looting if you’re hoping to get them quickly.

While you can trade with librarians for the curses in the Java Edition, that method of obtaining the curses was removed from the Bedrock Edition in beta 1.2.20.2. You must find it in one of the other ways if you play the Bedrock Edition.

Removing the Curse In Minecraft

Curses can be removed in Creative Mode. If you play on a Survival server and can’t change the game mode, they are more complicated and permanent. Curses aren’t like enchantments, so you can’t remove them at a grindstone.

The Curse of Binding stops functioning when the item breaks. If your armor is a high-level piece with many hit points, it can take quite a while to be damaged enough to mitigate the curse.

Of course, the Curse of Binding is also removed in a way when you die. Since the items you’re wearing drop and don’t respawn with you, the cursed armor is no longer on your body when you respawn.

However, if the keepInventory command is set to True instead of False, you will still have it on when you respawn and will have to break it to remove it.

Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft: Keep Inventory

One Minecraft option that can make a difference when it comes to the Curse of Vanishing is keepInventory. The True setting means that items in a player’s inventory are still on the player when they respawn. The False setting means that equipment is dropped like usual.

If an item is enchanted with the Curse of Vanishing, it will not disappear if the keepInventory option is set to True. It completely negates the curse.

