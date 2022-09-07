How to Have a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix?

Are you bored of shuffling through the same icons and characters for your Netflix profile? Do you want to add personality by adding a custom profile picture?

Normally, adding a custom profile picture for Netflix by default is not possible. However, you can add one using a Chrome extension on your PC. Here’s how you can add a custom profile picture for your Netflix to level up your profile.

How to Add a Custom Profile Picture on Netflix?

You can get an extension on the Chrome web store that lets you add a custom profile picture on Netflix. But, the Chrome web store isn’t available for mobile phones. So, you can’t add custom profile pictures for Netflix yet on your mobile.

On Web

Go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for a Custom Profile Picture for Netflix. Click on the Add to Chrome option.

A confirmation box appears. Click on Add Extension.

This will redirect you to your Netflix Account. Click on the Extensions icon beside the search bar of your chrome. It looks like a piece of a puzzle.

Click on Custom Profile Picture for Netflix option.

Upload Custom Profile Picture tab appears. Under Profile, select your Profile Name. Click on Select Image (Max. 5MB).

Select the picture you want as your profile picture. Click on the Open button. The image gets uploaded.

In this way, you can add an image of your own choice as your Netflix profile picture. Make sure the image is in JPEG format and 5 MB or less.

How to Remove Custom Profile Pictures From the Netflix Profile?

Removing custom profile pictures is just as easy as adding them. Here’s how it’s done.

Click on the Puzzle icon beside the search bar to open Extensions. Click on Custom Profile Picture for Netflix. In the Image Preview section, tap on the Bin icon on your profile picture.



Following these steps should remove the custom profile picture and set it back to the icon you used. Also, remember that your custom profile picture might get deleted once you delete this extension.

How to Change Your Netflix Profile Icon?

There are many profile icons that you can choose to set as your profile picture. Based on your preference, you can choose between classics and other characters from famous Netflix shows, i.e., Stranger Things, Money Heist, Elite, Lucifer, Squid Game, and many more.

On Web

Open Netflix. Select the Manage Profiles option below the profiles.

Click on the Pencil icon on your profile.

Click on Pencil icon on your Profile Picture beside your name.

A bunch of images appears. Select the picture you want to set on your profile. Click on the Let’s Do It button on the “Change profile Icon” tab to save the changes.



On Phone

Open the Netflix app. Tap on Edit in the top right corner. Select your Profile. Click on Pencil icon on your Profile Picture.

Choose the image you want to add. Click on the Done option.



In this way, you can add profile icons to your Netflix profile.