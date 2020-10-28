We’re here to inform you about the Cyberpunk 2077 delayed matter. CD Projekt Red decided to push the release date to December 10.

The game went Gold on October 5. The “Gold” standard means all of the content is done, and the game is completed. Moreover, the developer had promised they wouldn’t move the premiere from November 19.

However, due to the multiplatform nature of the game, the polish game developer needs more. The work becomes even more troublesome, considering the company is currently working from home because of the pandemic.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Info: Besides Cyberpunk 2077, here are the Besides Cyberpunk 2077, here are the most awaited 2020 games for next-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again

The massive RPG is launching for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PS5. On top of that, it also has to work on PS5 and Xbox Series via backward-compatibility.

This also probably means Red is working on the next-gen version patch, so Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series and PS5 is releasing on December 10 as well.

That means there are two console generations to take care of, on top of PC and streaming platforms.

CD Projekt Red explained the challenge in a tweet:

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it. We need to make sure everything works well, and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

Going Gold doesn’t mean it’s ready

Currently, the developers are testing the game on all of the available platforms to clean all potential bugs. Ultimately, a delayed game provides the best experience. A rushed game, though, is something you will forget.

The game still has the Gold standard, though, which means there’s no content to create. In other words, the Cyberpunk 2077 release version is ready, but they are working on a Day One Patch.

They are also testing the game to perfection. While it might upset many people and put down the value of their promises, they are indeed putting a lot of effort to deliver perfect results.

Needless to say, Cyberpunk 2077 is the most awaited game of 2020. We hope it doesn’t become a 2021 title.

But I mean…come on! Their trailers alone show careful craftsmanship!

In Summary

If anything, please accept the humble apologies of the developers. As they said, this is the period they “undercalculated.”

I understand if you’re a bit upset. I’ve seen people that asked for a couple of days off work to dive into the game. The expectation and the hype are second-to-none in the game industry right now.

But, as I said, the end result is going to be worth it. Think of Wasteland 3: it’s a fantastic game, indeed, it’s full of bugs -some of those game-breaking- because inXile rushed the launch day.