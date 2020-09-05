Swedish game-studio has been working on Cyberpunk 2077 for over a decade. As a studio that puts heart and passion for their work, we can only expect their upcoming RPG to be as good as The Witcher 3.

We’re here to discuss everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077. The studio has shared plenty of info about the game so far, and there’s plenty of gameplay footage right now.

Moreover, it looks like the game has evolved a lot since its first trailer on FECHA. It also looks like a resource-hungry video game that will still play on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Could you play this on your seven-year-old computer? I don’t think so!

The Cyberpunk 2077 world-premiere trailer debuted two years ago:

Cyberpunk 2077 Info

Check official site

Platforms Release Date Xbox One, Xbox Series X PS4, PS5 Windows 10 PC Google Stadia November 17, 2020 Publisher Developer CD Projekt Red CD Projekt Red Genre First-person-shooter RPG / open-world

There’s no pre-order available at the moment on the official site of the game. All copies for PS4, Xbox One, and PC are currently sold-out.

“It also plays great on PS5 and Xbox Series X”

Don’t be surprised about the hype. CD Projekt Red first revealed the game about seven years ago:

Release date

CD Projekt Red was going to release the game back in January 2020. However, they backed up the premiere date a couple of times for a November launch.

In truth, the studio teased us for an April 16 launch, and then a September launch. And the pandemic isn’t even the reason for the delay:

“(The game is so big) we need to go through everything, balance game mechanics properly, and fix a lot of bugs.” – CD Projekt Red.

That said, we expect the PS4 and Xbox One, and PC versions first. Next-gen upgrades are probably coming by the end of the year. Cyberpunk 2077 is also reaching Google’s video-game streaming service, Stadia.

More so, CD Projekt Red is releasing a patch on 2021 to optimize the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In the meantime, let’s dive into what we know as it feels there’s been a decade of announcements, demos, interviews, teasers, and showcases.

RTX Support

The latest was Cyberpunk 2077 getting RTX support. As part of Nvidia’s reveal of their upcoming Ampere GPUs, we fans were delighted we neat trailer, an excellent OST, and neat neon-filled ray-tracing graphics.

And yes, this might be the kind of game where you’d need top-tier hardware to play on smooth 4K graphics.

Why don’t you start here?

PC SPECS

We haven’t seen the full potential of Cyberpunk 2077. It looks like the studio is waiting for Nvidia’s 3000 series of graphic cards. The media we’ve seen is capped to 1080p to preserve maximum performance. Naturally, it’s hard to say how it will look on console or PC.

Even so, Cyberpunk 2077 is a next-gen game created for next-gen hardware. It will likely push current GPUs to their limits.

We don’t know the full specs yet, but we do know you’d need a gaming computer that supports DirectX 12. Most post-2015 computers already have this feature.

I’d say you’d be sure with at least an Nvidia 1060 graphic card.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 about?

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next huge RPG from The Witcher 3 developers. What we’ve seen so far gives it enough elements to become the best game of the year 2020, and as one of the best games in history also.

The story sprawls a sci-fi epic on Night City, a “Ne-Tokyo” steampunk-inspired megapolis where crime, sin, and money collide. Hackers, gangs, greedy politicians, and warring corporations are fighting over power and tech.

On a city self-obsessed with aesthetics, glamour, and wealth, you, as mercenary V, can approach the main plot the way you want. The story involves a unique piece of tech that’s able to grant immortality. Because V is one of the most infamous mercenaries in Night City, you’re going to become involved in the matter.

What you do, though, might set the future of the metropolis.

We know V is a “Cyberpunk,” a human enhanced with modular technology. You get into the plot via a fixer, a person that hires the services of a skilled individual to solve the problems of a wealthy employee.

New Trailer

In June 2020, the developers showed us a The Gig Trailer. It takes us deeper into V’s life to show us how he got involved in the immortal tech business.

Overview

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG game with a sci-fi setting reminiscent of Balde Runner 2049 or Scarlett Johanson’s Ghost in the Shell.

We think Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest game in the industry. It’s already bigger than The Witcher 3.

The map is mostly Night City, a fictional and futuristic between San Francisco and LA. It includes highways, beaches, subways, and even buildings you can explore.

Outside of the city, though, you’ll find the “Badlands.” It’s a Mad-Max inspired dystopian desert you won’t want to visit during your initial portion of the game.

With the studio’s “Crowd” technology, the city feels alive eith hundreds of NPCs walking, talking, fighting, living, and doing different affairs.

First Demo

The first gameplay demo was released about two years ago. We think the game is looking quite different since its early days. It also looks like the developers have added quite a few features to the RPG formula.

The game starts with a classic character customization screen that looks like the Mass Effect trilogy. You play as a character named V, but you can customize its looks, choose from two voice actors, background story, and stats. Remember that, as any good RPG, the stats affect the outcome.

A great deal of the game is combat. However, there’re more ways to resolve a conflict than exploding someone’s face. Ergo, talking, sneaking, or hacking can take you through your whole playthrough.

Yet, Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person shooter, and as a shooter, it boasts an incredibly varied arsenal. Furthermore, as a shooter, it looks akin to the Deux Ex franchise.

Moreover, every gun has a non-lethal configuration. Or, at least, that’s what lead quest designer Pawel Lasko said.

New Demo

CD Projekt Red also showcased a gameplay trailer in June 2020. The demo unveiled a game feature known as “braindancing.” It puts the character on someone else’s recorded experiences so V can relive it from his perspective.

We saw a similar feature on Fallout 4. This one looks better, though!

Cyberpunk 2077 Plot

Night City is an urban megapolis in future Northern California. You take the role of V, a protagonist you can customize on three different lifepaths.

The lifepaths looks like the best part of Dragon Age Origins. Depending on what you choose, the initial portion of the game, as well as all character interactions, are different.

The lifepath is your background story, and it determines the journey you take on the world. You could be a Nomad, a Corporate, or a Street Kid. Each path delivers different missions tailored to your beginnings, as well as weaponry, skills, and choices.

The introduction is different based on your background story, but the goal remains the same. The main plot involves traveling through the deep underbelly of the city to obtain the immortality implant. It’s what we learned from the game’s listing on Steam.

Yet, let us note we haven’t seen much about the main story other than short teasers and snippets.

Characters

Cyberpunk 2077 takes inspiration from an RPG tabletop game. You can read about the source lore here.

One of the most significant characters is Jhonny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves). He’s a disgraced rocker, presumed dead after a terrorist attack against the banking corporation Arasaka. He is known as “Samurai” in the rock underground of Night City.

Breathtaking John Wick appears as a “digital ghost” guide on your character’s head. We’ve seen that on Borderlands before, but, then again, it wasn’t Keanu Reeves.

Silverhand guides V through Night City, so he looks like a prominent character. At least, he’ll probably be the NPC with the most lines.

Night City Wire

CD Projekt Red has been sharing a Cyberpunk 2077 Livestream. On Episode 2, they released we’re going to play a portion of the game as Jhonny Silverhand.

Jhonny Silverhand is a rebel, an outcast fighting againts greedy corporations.

Side characters?

Mega-corporations, hackers, gangs, and rivaling mercenaries are out for the same tech. Adam Smasher, an Arasaka borg, is one of such terrifying villains.

As for friends, Jackie Welles and Judy Alvarez are your primary support. They also have a pivotal role to play.

Otherwise, developers keep the info very tight. There’s not much else we know about the plot and the characters.

Here’s the Official Cinematic Trailer. It premiered one year ago.

Character creation and progress

Cyberpunk 2077 has a simple character creation screen. You can set V’s hair, tattoos, and clothing. However, there’s no in-depth menu to tweak the character’s face. On the plus side, it looks like you’re going to be able to choose a female V, although we don’t have much info about it yet.

Other options include stat configuration. There’s a standard like Intelligence and Strength. And there’s the extra like the “Cool” stat that sets how good you behave under stress. In particular, “Cool” affects weapon accuracy.

The full stats include Strenght, Constitution, Reflexes, Tech, Intelligence, and Cool.

Lastly, you set your life path on the character creation menu.

Jhonny Silverhand

Here’s another Cyberpunk 2077 trailer that unveiled the character Jhonny Silverhand.

Inclusive options

As part of one of the most recent add-ons, the studio included many types of genitalia and went beyond the traditional two-gender archetypes. You’ll be able to craft the exact gender you want into V, although we don’t know how this will affect the gameplay itself.

Customization

As you progress on the story, though, you’ll be able to go beyond the aesthetics.

Other RPG elements include weaponry selection, weaponry upgrades, cyber augmentations, stats, skill points, and story choices.

Cyberpunk mixes melee, stealth, and shooter combat mechanics with a first-person view. You’ll also be able to play the game without killing anyone.

The previews we’ve seen have shown laser guns, explosions, hidden blades, machines guns, and anything you’d expect from a sci-fi universe.

Weapons have different rarity levels, so it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 has deep loot mechanics as well. However, the unique weapons come from certain choices you make in-game, like saving or killing specific NPCs.

You can also augment V with cyborg implants. For example, you may add a zoom to your eyes or a pair of boots that mitigate fall damage.

Outside of combat, the game takes place on a massive open world that encourages you to explore. NPCs and side-quests are everywhere, and there’re many locations to explore outside of the city. Moreover, you can go on foot or jump into a car.

Some of the side activities we’ve learned include Braindancing, racing, melee combat, and shooting mini-games.

Arsenal

The Tools of Destruction trailer showcases the complete arsenal we’ll enjoy on Cyberpunk 2077.

Dialogue choices

Dialogue happens in real-time as you can look and move around while NPCs talk. That means they don’t occur during cinematic cuts. However, the camera focuses back on you when you talk back.

Usually, you’ll get three or four options on each interaction (like on Mass Effect 2). We’re not clear on how it works yet, but we do know every choice you make adds up for the third act.

Moreover, dialogue can either make for a successful gun deal or a deadly sequence. The conversation is as essential as life and death in Cyberpunk 2077.

Keanu ReevesKeanu Reeves was revealed as part of the cast of Cyberpunk 2077 on 2019’s E3 gaming event. If the game was already exiting, the nerd hype charts went all over the roof with the reveal.

Multiplayer Feature

lastly, I have to add CD Projekt Red is releasing various DLCs post-launch. However, all of the post-launch content is going to be free.

After all of the free DLCs come out, the studio is adding a multiplayer mode as well.

In Summary

That’s everything we know about the biggest title in the works. I hope you can add something in the comments. If not, share your thoughts in the comments below!