Holy Molly! After we saw the first look for the game, Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the hottest issues in the game scene for months. Especially after Keanu Reeves made his debut. Fans are head over heels and eagerly waiting for the game.

The rush and the demand was so high that the Company even launched special editions controllers and consoles. However, the real deal is yet to come out. And they are keeping the fans waiting for a long time now.

According to CD Projekt Red, they first planned to bring out the game in April 2020. But, this came to a halt as the COVID-19 lockdowns happened all over the world adding chaos to the already troubled shipment issue. The Company postponed the release date until September. This pushed the reveal till November.

Well, November is just about to knock on our doors. Fans were marking the calendar but just about then, CD Projekt Red made a tweet.

The tweet read that the Company shall further postpone the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

What is the reason for the Company to extend the release date of Cyberpunk 2077?

While we were all almost there, CD Projekt has revealed through its tweet that the launch of the game will further delay. They have postponed the date to December 10th. The Company has apologized for such inconvenience and expresses sorrow for all their fans. You could expect some crooks and hooks even though the Company has received the gold master passing certification.

The game’s certification refers to the proper functioning of the game and fully operational to be played from the beginning till the end. Well, there could be problems in the case of making the game immaculate for a perfect and amazing gaming experience for the players. This could be a little of a hassle for the developers as there are nine separate platforms from which the game is developed.

To add to it, the Company mistook the number of days needed to polish the game for its final launch. They are preparing a Day 0 patch to figure out solutions for these issues. We are hoping that this is the final delay date for the game. On the positive side, the next-gen consoles would be released by that time, and we could expect the game to be better. Plus, the holiday season will start then, and it will unquestionably be the best option to chill for many fans.