Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of 2020. After 8 years of production, the game was finally released on December 10 on PS4, Stadia, Windows, and Xbox. Despite the launch disaster, the game sold more than 13 million copies. And with that popularity came, illegal copies and hacking.

A Kaspersky, Android Malware Analyst Tatyana Shishkova shared a “mobile version of Cyberpunk 2077” on her Twitter page @sh1shk0va. According to her, it is actually Ransomware disguised as “the game.”

At first glance, the game looks real, holding positive reviews on Google Play Store. They also marked CD Projekt Red as the game’s creator. But the mobile game shows its actual color after you’ve downloaded and booted the application. Like any other ransomware virus, it will lock your mobile phone and ask for $500 bitcoin.

Even if your device is infected, not all hope is gone. There is a simple solution to this problem. If you have coding knowledge, you can solve it by yourself. Else take someone else’s help.

❗️ RC4 algorithm with hardcoded key (in this example – "21983453453435435738912738921") is used for encryption. That means that if you got your files encrypted by this #ransomware, it is possible to decrypt them without paying the ransom. https://t.co/Lj1hD1SvRK — Tatyana Shishkova (@sh1shk0va) December 17, 2020

However deadly or not, it is always better to double-check the apps and games your about to download on your windows or mobile device.