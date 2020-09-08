We have good news to share. Worldwide gamers can sight in relief as CD Projekt Red is not delaying the most awaited game of 2020. Their upcoming fps RPG is premiering on time. Cyberpunk 2077 release date is on-time for November 19th.

No more surprises, then. The Witcher 3 developers have already delayed the title two times, and not even because of the pandemic. Because it’s probably the biggest game in the industry, the studio is taking its due time to finish V’s story.

We’re not talking about the game itself, though. If you’re looking for everything about Cyberpunk 2077, we already did an article about that.

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date is on Time

The Covid-19 era is not taking a toll on the Swedish game studio. On the contrary, CD’s headquarters are producing Cyberpunk 2077 content almost every week.

Here’s the latest video coming from the game’s YouTube channel. It’s part of the game’s original soundtrack:

The company’s latest financial results assured viewers their upcoming masterpiece would be out before December 2020. They also revealed The Witcher 3 is going through its biggest year on sales, which is why they are building a new expansion for the medieval epic.

Everything seems on track then. In fact, Nvidia already showcased how the sci-fi shooter could look with its top-tier GPUs. As part of the unveiling of their RTX 30 GPUs, they shared a Cyberpunk full of neon lights and shadows. That means the game is getting Ray Tracing support.

Latest Info Dump

GameSpot manages a YouTube series where they share info about Cyberpunk’s lore. The latest video talks about a weapons and security corporation, Militech.

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen versions

CD Projekt is actually, really, truly, and finally nearly here. I’m sorry about the adjectives, but how else could I say it? The company is even confident about its ability to premiere the game in two months, so no more delays!

However, we don’t know anything about versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Yet, Cyberpunk 2077 seems destined to mark the end of a generation and the entry to the next.

We do know the game won’t inflate its prices for next-gen consoles. The studio is even offering the free upgrade for the ones who buy the game for current-gen consoles.

In that regard, Cyberpunk 2077 will have more DLCs than The Witcher 3. Geralt de Rivia’s story is one of the most content-filled tales in recent memory.

On the downside, CD Projekt Red said there’s going to be some microtransactions in the game. However, the studio says they won’t be aggressive, and they have enough cred to make fans believe them.