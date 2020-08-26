Front mesh panels have been the standard of PC cases since 2018’s Fractal Design Meshify C case. Now, Deepcool hopes front and top mesh panels deliver “generous” airflow on their new CL500 high-airflow PC tower case.

The DeepCool CL500 is a high-airflow mid-tower featuring function over form. It means there’s nothing shiny, no RGB lights, and no LED strips.

If you are an enthusiast PC builder looking for fancy gear, you may want to pass on this one. Otherwise, you could use a functional and easy-to-work-with case selling for a mid-budget.

Why mesh panels?

Tech companies have used mesh panels in different ways, but never at the top like the CL500.

By “mesh,” I mean a fine layer of metal/plastic with small holes that allows air to go into the computer. Aside from letting air in, these panels also filter dust out.

If you rely on air to cool down the components of your computer, you’d want a good airflow. Mesh has proven the most efficient design for air-cooled cases. It can allow a generous amount of air going in, and it can filter some dust out as well.

Tech sites like Gamer’s Nexus or Tom’s Hardware have made extensive testings of PC tower cases. They’ve found front mesh panels without dust filters on the front yield the best results.

That said, some of the notable models of the segment include:

Phanteks P400a, with three 120mm RGB fans on its front mesh. Gamer Nexus considers it as the best PC case of 2019.

Phanteks P500a, it’s the same as before but bigger and better.

Be Quiet! Dark Base DX500, with a 140mm fan at the front for intake plus a 140mm at the back for exhaust.

Lian Li Liancool II Mesh Performance. It has two 140mm fans at the front plus one 140mm at the back for exhaust.

Cooler Master H500. It has three RGB fans at the front.

Cooler Master Master BoxPro 5 RGB. It also has three RGB fans on its front mesh.

Silverstone Fara R1, a case many consider as one of the best mATX cases of 2020.

For future reference, check Gamer Nexus’ thermal testings showcasing the best results of 2019-2020.

Check Phanteks P400a

These are mid-tier models with retail prices going from 90$ to 130$. Keep that in mind when searching for the best mid-tower PC cases.

If money is tight, though, you can always check the best budget PC tower cases.

Mesh alternatives?

Before mesh panels, brands were constructing chassis with glass front panels. Then, they added small air ducts on the sides, the front, or the top.

NTX has made a name for themselves with their gorgeous line of cases. Models like the H510 and the H710 are best sellers because of their pretty looks, functional built, and decent airflow.

Still, their temperatures pale in comparison next to a proper mesh-panel. Remember that keeping your components cool and fresh extends the life of your computer.

In the end, though, your gaming PC would be much better with a mesh front panel.

How many fans, then?

Water-cooling options are way more expensive and complicated to build, so most of us prefer going for a high-airflow case.

That said, another common question is how many PC fans you should include in the tower case.

Let’s keep it simple. Generally, you’d want twice as many intake fans as outtake units. Some experts also recommend thrice as many intakes as outtakes. Keep in mind the front, downward, and side fan cavities are intake.

Mesh PC cases usually have two or three fans at the front intake plus available cavities at the back and the top. You could add one extra fan at the back for exhaust.

What kind of temperatures are we expecting?

Ok, a front-mesh tower case usually comes with two or three front fans, and then you can add one in the back. That’s more than enough to keep your components fresh.

Now, the temperatures you get with such a setup vary significantly according to your components. For example, AMD Ryzen CPUs are less resource-hungry than Intel CPUs. In other words, they consume less power, and they generate less heat.

Given that you buy an aftermarket CPU cooler for your Intel processor, here are the temperatures we’re expecting on a good mesh PC tower case.

CPU Thermals (avg.) CPU Thermals (avg.) 48 – 54 degrees celsius 49 – 57 degrees celsius

These temperatures are not counting overclocking activities. You would need more careful cooling options and components for intense and repetitive overclocking.

Now that we’ve cleared some things up let’s talk about the CL500 high-airflow case. We’re here to see how it holds up.

DeepCool CL500 High-Airflow PC Tower Case Review

DeepCool debuted the CL500 high-airflow case a couple of days ago, so it’s not an easy find during the pandemic. Right now, it has a retail price of around $89.

The recent batch of DeepCool mid-tower PC cases have restrictive robust front panel designs. Its new CL500 ATX chassis exchanges solid fronts for a high-airflow mesh with integrated dust filtration.

I’m sure the company is pleasing many PC builders out there. With Nvidia showcasing their upcoming Ampere-series GPUs, you may want to upgrade your rig.

However, following the mesh trend, DeepCool is doing something different. Instead of a front plastic or metal panel frame, the CL500 features a vertical fin that extends to the top. It makes it look like a massive heatsink.

DeepCool CL500 Mid-Tower PC Case Specs

Motherboards Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX / ATX

Case Type Mid-Tower ATX Case Built Materials ABS+SPCC+Tempered Glass

Product Dimensions 473mm X 226mm X 519mm

Weight 9.75Kg

5.25" Optical Drive Bays 0 3.5'' HDD/SDD Drive Bays 2 2.5'' SDD Drive Bays 2 I/O Ports Audio×1、 USB3.0 Type-A×2 、USB3.1 Type-C×1

Expansion Slots 7 Power Supply Type ATX PS2 PSU Clearance 160mm Cable Management Clearance 23mm

CPU Cooler Height Limit 165mm

GPU Length Limit 330mm

Fan Support Rear: 1×120mm Front: 120mm×3/140mm×2

Top: 120mm×2 Pre-Installed Fans Rear: 1x120mm DeepCool Fan AIO Support Front: 120/140/240/280/360mm

Rear: 120mm

Top: 120/240mm



CL500 mid-tower overview

Cooling features Design features Support 360/280/240/120mm AIO cooler Support six 120mm fans Built-in PWM fan hub Font & top mesh panel Magnetic solid side panel & magnetic tempered glass panel

Now that we’ve cleared some things up let’s talk about the CL500 high-airflow case. We’re here to see how it holds up.

CL500 value & setup

DeepCool debuted the CL500 high-airflow case a couple of days ago, so it’s not an easy find during the pandemic. Right now, it has a retail price of around $99.

At first glance, the CL500 seems to be all about its front and top mesh. Speaking of which, it supports six 120 mm (3 at the front, two at the top, and one at the back). If needed, the CL500 also supports a 360mm radiator at the front (3x120mm).

Its mesh panels are quite large. The panel at the front takes care of the intake, and there’s no dust filter in the back. The mesh panel at the top takes care of the outtake, and it needs no other fans to do its job.

Right out of the box, it ships with a single rear 120mm DeepCool pre-installed fan. The lack of front fans decreases the overall value of this case.

Some competitors are offering front-mesh PC tower cases with three pre-installed PC fans for similar or smaller prices. Yet, some retailers are selling the CL500 with a trio of RGB fans on the front for around $99. I’d recommend going for that option.

Nevertheless, we need to take a look at the default temps of the CL500. Maybe its heatsink design delivers its promise.

CL500 default temperatures & thermals

Even though it packs a single rear stock fan, the thermal performance of the DeepCool CL500 is fantastic.

With its default configurations, both the CPU and the GPU stay under control. Using a CPU air cooler like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO can be more than enough to keep your CPU around 45 degrees celsius. Such numbers are enough to be amongst the top high-airflow models.

The GPU thermals seem to falter with the stock configuration; you might want to skip hot AMD RX graphic cards. As it is, the graphical processor goes around 55 degrees celsius on heavy workloads.

Adding a trio of PC fans to the front eases up the GPU for about 5 degrees. The CPU temps with the extra fans lower to around 42 degrees celsius.

We suggest adding at least two good PC fans at the front to pull more cool air into the chassis. The top heatsink needs nothing extra.

Remember the CL500 ships with a rear 120mm fan. We don’t recommend changing the stock fan. Leave it as it is.

CL500 construction quality & ease of use

The CL500 has full-length magnetic tempered glass panels on the side with a solid magnetic panel on the other side. You can open both sides with a simple push of a button. That means you’d need no extra tools to build your rig on the CL500.

Like so, there’s another one-touch button to release the top mesh panel. That makes it easier for tinkerers to install fans or an AIO cooler on top.

Another thing enthusiasts will like is the included GPU stand. It can help you keep your system aligned and organized.

In that regard, cable management is okay. There’s a set of Velcro straps, grommets, and rubber shipping with the case. It also helps that there’s plenty of clearance within the mid-tower.

As for dust, there’re two removable dust filters (on the top and the front). You won’t have to worry about cleaning your rig too often.

The front I/O port has two USB 3.0 ports plus a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. In-between the USB ports, there’s the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

The large button on the front of the panel is the built-in PWM fan hub. It represents a set of ports for the PC fans plus the option to control the speed of the units. Notably, it features four 4-pin fan headers.

The CL500 high-airflow case weighs around 9.75 Kg. It has room for two 2.5” drive bays, two 3.5” drive bays and seven expansion slots. Its clearance is enough for general purpose PC builds as well as PC Gaming. In particular, it supports full-length ATX motherboards.

In Summary

A quick review and thermal testings of this case made me realize DeepCool has found something god.

Much like Fractal Design brought front mesh forward with the Meshify C, the CL500 might make top mesh panels the standard as well.

With a single rear fan, this PC case features one of the best CPU thermals you’ll find in the market. Add some new fans at the front, and even the hottest GPUs will stay fresh.

On top of that, it features enough clearance and cable management options for the most enthusiasts of builders.

Its matte-gray appearance looks entirely professional, sober, even classy. Either way, you can go nuts with lights on the side panel, so you wouldn’t lose those RGB lights you might be looking.

The top I/O is also impressive. Most cases don’t deliver a USB Type-C port, let alone a Fan hub to control the fan speeds.

All in all, the CL500 is a superb high-airflow case. We’re going to have to wait and see until this case reaches Amazon and other online retailers. Only then we’ll see how the price accommodates.

So far, though, for a sub-100USD price, the DeepCool CL500 is a no brainer.