The PC cases are having a silent launch this year. If you haven’t been updated, then you will lose on newer cases like the Deepcool CL500. The Deepcool CL500 is a mid-tower case with a heatsink design at the front and the top. The newer and stylish approach to the Deepcool Macube 310P. Both cases feature similar features, but the CL500 is given a modern approach.

The Deepcool has some handy features like the tool-less case entry and a large mesh design on the front and the top. The I/O selection and the overall finishing on the case are remarkable. It is competing at a price point of under $100. The features of CL500 does send a tough message to its competitor at the same price range.

Technical Specifications Type: Mid-Tower ATX

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX, ATX

Dimension: 473 x 226 x 519mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 330mm

CPU Cooler Height: 165mm

Max PSU Length: 160mm

Weight: 8.4Kgs

Internal Bays: 2 x 3.5 inch, 2 x 2.5 inch

Expansions Slot: 7 (Horizontal)

Front I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 3.5 mm Audio Combo Port

Other: Tempered Glass Panel

Front Fans: 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm

Rear Fans: 1 x 120mm (Up to 1 x 140mm)

Top Fans: 1 x 120mm

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: N/A

Dust Filter: Front, Side, and Bottom

RGB: No ( Includes PWM Fan controller)

Damping: No

Design and Build – Interior

The interior of the case is well forged. The case has a large area for the components suitable for water cooling. If you are willing to do a water cooling build in the case, there might not be enough space. So getting a pump-res combo will fit a water cooling build.

The case supports from ITX to an ATX motherboard. The PSU chamber isn’t that big as the hard drive cage takes some real estate from it. There is a mesh filter right beneath the PSU chamber. But the mesh has an awkward position. The mesh is hard to remove and needs the case to be lifted.

The case has 2 x 2.5 bays on the back of the case and a hard drive cage in the PSU chamber. The hard drive cage can be adjusted. There is no need to remove the hard drive cage to support the 240mm radiator at the front. The cable management is relatively easy to perform on the case.

The cables are easily tracked on the back with zip ties and cable ties. There are tons of anchors to hold the wires in place and features a PWM fan controller on the top. It is fascinating to see Deepcool, including a PWM fan controller, with the case.

The case supports 330mm GPUs; most reference cards from Nvidia and AMD fit the case well. The case has 165mm CPU cooler clearance, so plan before buying an air cooler. It sure does have a lot of space for airflow and cooling your component.

Design and Build – Exterior

The case has a heatsink fin-like design starting from the front of the case to the top. The front and the top of the case have a large mesh filter inside. The front panel is removable to accommodate 2 x 140mm fans on the front. The top panel is removable with a button on top. It allows it to fit a 1 x 120 mm fan or a 240mm radiator on top.

The tempered glass is easily removable with its tool-less design. The easily removable tempered glass eases the build process. Building the PC in the case is relatively easy. The case has a good finish. The bottom of the case has a dust filter, which is hard to remove.

The CL500 needs to be tilted to reach the filter, which is a hassle. Deepcool could have resolved the issue with a sliding mechanism. But the filter doesn’t affect the overall usability of the case.

The case has fairly good I/O. The I/O features 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port, and an audio combo port. The case’s exterior is excellent and sees Deepcool’s effort to make it a top contender.

Cooling and Acoustic

The case has tons of support for cooling. The rear supports an 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mm fan. The front and the top of the case supports 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans. The overall build does have a lot of fan positions.

The case also supports 350mm radiator on the front and 240mm radiator at the top, whereas the back supports only 120mm radiator. The case has plenty of room but doesn’t have enough space for water cooling. Yes, you can buy a pump-reservoir combo for the water cooling build. But it is a small case for water cooling.

There is no acoustic damping foam on the case. But the chassis is reasonably quiet and doesn’t produce or amplify the noise. It is an excellent case for its price. The case maintained a 35db with our configuration.

Thermal Testing:

The thermal testing was done using Aida 64 Stress test. The stress test went on for 2 hours, stressing both the GPU and the CPU. For the stress test, we build the current system on the case.

Intel Core i9 9900K @ 5.0 GHz @1.35 V

Gigabyte Aorus Master Z390

EVGA RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming

Samsung 870 QVO 1TB

GSkill 16 GB DDR4 3000MHz

Seasonic Prime Titanium Ultra 850 W

NZXT Kraken X62 for LC (placed at the front)

The performance of the Deepcool CL500 is excellent. The CPU temperature reached up to 85 degrees on load, and the GPU reached 75 degrees. Both the CPU and GPU were pegged to their highest power level. The CPU and GPU idled around 40 and 30, respectively.

Final Thoughts:

The Deepcool CL500 is a great case. The case has tons of areas for airflow and supports AIO for water cooling. The mesh filter on the front/top and the I/O selection is a great addition to the whole case. The DeepCool CL500 goes for around $80. For its price, it is offering a lot more. More lavish aesthetic and adequate cooling is what the CL500 case achieves.

We highly recommend the DeepCool CL500 to our viewers. It has great visuals and cooling properties. Yes, you only get a single three-pin 120mm fan in the case. But you are getting a PWM fan hub as well. The thermal testing done on your test system is good and acceptable.

The case has a lot of potentials. These small features like Tool-less side panel design, mesh filter, and PWM controller make it a better option in the $80. This mid-tower chassis is suitable for gamers alike, but there isn’t any RGB feature on the case.

Might suggest you to buy some RGB strips for added beauty. The Deepcool CL500 on overall is a great case for the price.