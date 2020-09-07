Deepcool has released tons of newer PC cases for the budget options. The MACUBE 110 White Micro-ATX chassis is one of them. The white case with black interior looks excellent. The case’s small and sleek aesthetic design does impart a great first look impression.

The MACUBE 110 White provides excellent value for its aesthetics and the features that it packs.

Technical Specifications Type: Mini-Tower

Motherboard Support: ITX, M-ATX

Dimension: 400 ×225 ×431mm(DWH)

Max GPU Length: 320mm

CPU Cooler Height: 165mm

Max PSU Length: 160mm

Weight: 6.2 kg

Internal Bays: 2 x 3.5“ and 2 x 2.5”

Expansions Slot: 4

Front I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HD Audio

Other: Tempered Glass Panel

Front Fans: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 2

Rear Fans: 1 × 120mm

Top Fans: 120mm × 2 or 140mm × 2

Bottom Fans: N/A

Side Fans: N/A

Dust Filter: Yes

RGB: No

Damping: No

The MACUBE 110 WH supports an M-ATX and ITX motherboards. Its small footprint does support AIO cooling with radiator support on the front and the top. The MACUBE 110 has a broader and deeper profile.

The chassis features an all-black interior and a PSU shroud on the bottom. The case supports 160mm PSU and 330mm GPU. The storage option is limited with 2 x 3.5 bays and 2 x 2.5” inch bays.

The hard drive cage can be removed to support a larger 280mm radiator at the front. The rear supports a 120mm radiator, and the top can support up to a 280mm radiator.

The fan supports are also adequate in the case. The front supports 3 x 120mm fans or 2 x 140mm fans. At the same time, the top supports a 2 x 120 mm fan or 2 x 140mm fan.

The case has a 20mm clearance for cable management and has an in-built GPU holder. The GPU holder is moveable and supports large three-slot cards.

The tempered glass on the side uses an entirely tool-less design. The tool-less side panel design does help while building a PC. The White outer is clean with the black interior. The PSU intake and the top fans come with a magnetic dust filter.

The I/O on the motherboard is relatively simple, with 2 x USB 3.0 ports and an HD Audio jack. There is no RGB on the case, which might not be suitable for the bright LED aesthetic users.

So to the fine folks out there, The Deepcool MACUBE 110 is an excellent MATX case for the looks and feature its packs. Deepcool hasn’t announced its pricing or release date on the case.

But it looks like it will likely cost lower than $80 in the market—an great initiation by Deepcool with their great case.