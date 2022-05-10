How To Fix “Default Gateway Not Available” Error in Windows

A default gateway is a node your computer uses to reroute its IP address when trying to access another network. It is an important aspect of your system as, without the default gateway, you would not be able to connect to the internet.

If you are facing the “Default gateway not available” error, you’re not alone. We did some research and bring you nine ways to fix the error.

How To Fix Default Gateway Not Available Error

The default gateway error may seem like a huge problem, but there are some simple solutions you can try to fix the issue.

If you are wondering why you get the issue, it mostly occurs when there is an incorrect IP setting, outdated drivers, or even different router settings. At the same time, some of the users have also reported that the antivirus affects their gateway.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the solutions to fix the error you are facing.

Restart Router and PC

One of the first things you can do to try and fix the problem is to restart your router so that if it is a bug or some issue with the startup, you can fix it. Additionally, you can also try restarting your PC to ensure there is no bug in your system.

Troubleshoot your Internet and Network Adapter

Another thing you can try is to run the Windows troubleshooter on your device to check if there is a problem with your device. The Windows troubleshooter finds out the issues one may not easily find and attempt to fix the issue so that you can browse the internet freely.

Open Search, type Troubleshoot settings, and hit Enter. Head over to Other troubleshooters. Find Internet Connections and hit the Run button next to it.

Please wait until the troubleshooter does its job. Once the process is complete, restart if the system prompts you. Go back to Other troubleshooters. Find Network Adapter on the list and hit the Run button.

Wait until the process is complete.

Disable Antivirus

There is a slight chance that your antivirus software affects your gateway and disconnects you from the internet.

Since there are different antivirus on the market, each may have its method of turning the real-time protection off. You might want to check for instructions for the related product.

Let’s look at how to disable the default antivirus of Windows, Windows Security, for an easier demonstration.

Open Search, type Windows Security and hit Enter. Go to Virus & threat protection. Now, select Manage settings under Virus & threat protection settings.

Turn off Real-time protection. Restart your PC and check if the issue persists.

It is best to keep in mind that if the above solution does not work, you should revert and turn the real-time protection on so that your PC is safe from any threat.

Reinstall Network Adapter

There might be an issue with the network adapter or network drivers of your system, due to which you keep facing the issue. In such cases, reinstalling your network adapter can work to fix your problem.

Press Windows key + X on your keyboard. Select Device Manager from the list. Find and expand Network adapters. Look for the network adapter you use, such as Killer Gigabit Ethernet, and select it. Right-click on it and select Uninstall device.

Check the box that says, “Attempt to remove the driver for this device,” and hit the Uninstall button. Restart your device once the process is complete. The Windows will automatically notice the “new” network adapter and attempt to install the driver for it. If it does not, you can go back to the Device Manager and press the Scan for hardware changes button.

Disable Power Saving on Network Adapter

There is a default power-saving service on different hardware components that you can turn off. Users claim that turning off this service will remove the error.

Open Device Manager. Find and expand Network Adapter. Right-click on the network adapter you are using and select Properties. Head to Power Management.

Uncheck the box “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power. Press OK.

Update Windows

An outdated Windows can also mess with the proper function of the default gateway. Hence, it is best to update your Windows regularly.

Open Search, type in Windows Update Settings, and hit Enter. Press the Check for Updates button.

Hit the Download & Install button if prompted. Wait until the process is complete. Restart your Device if prompted.

Uninstall Third-Party Software

If you recently installed an app or software, its files may conflict with your default gateway. Hence, you can try uninstalling the said app and check if the problem persists.

Go to Control Panel. Head to Programs. Select Programs and Features. Select the app you wish to uninstall.

Click on the Uninstall button located at the top. Follow the installation wizard to uninstall. Restart your device if prompted.

Use Netsh Commands to Reset TCP/IP

Resetting TCP/IP can reset the dynamic IP of your PC and solve the issue.

Press Windows Key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog. Type in cmd and hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the Command prompt as an administrator. Type in the following command and hit Enter:

netsh int ip reset

Reboot your PC.

Change Router Frequency

Changing the router’s frequency from 5G to 2.4G has helped a lot of users fix this issue.

Run Command Prompt. Type in ipconfig and hit Enter. Find the Default Gateway from the list and note down the IP address next to it.

Open your browser and enter the IP address on the address bar and hit Enter. Sign in to the router using the Username and password of the router. It is usually located on the back of the router. The configuration page may differ from one router brand to another. However, you should be able to find and click the Wireless or Wi-Fi tab. Since there are different configuration settings for different routers, try to find the 5G settings. For example, some routers may have a toggle box for 5G while some may have a drop-down menu that lets you choose different wireless channels.

If 5G is active, change it to 2.4G. Save the new configuration. Restart your router.

Hopefully, one of the solutions worked for you, and you no longer face the “Default Gateway not available” error.