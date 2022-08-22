How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile

Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions.

Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data is one of the last but important steps if you want to switch to a new browser. Thankfully, it’s very easy to delete this history record whether you’re on a PC or mobile. So, let’s dig right into the content.

How to Delete Google Search History on PC?

Here’s how you can easily delete Google search history on your PC. You can delete your history data either individually or from a specific time period.

Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Then, select Manage your Google account. Go to Data & Privacy.

Click on My Activity from the History Settings section. Doing so will lead you to a new page where you can see your search history. To properly see all your history, it’s important to have the Web & App Activity turned on. Also, make sure to click on it and check its sub settings. Make sure you’ve checked the box that says Include Chrome history and activity from sites, apps, and devices that use Google services. If you often perform a Google search with Google Assistant, you can also select Include voice and audio activity.

If you want to view your YouTube search history, you can turn it on as well. Below that, you can either search for a specific activity from the search bar or filter it. If you click on Filter by date & product, you can choose to view your search history from your desired time. Choose from either Today, Yesterday, Last 7 days, 30 days, All time, or custom.

Next, scroll and select the Google products from which you want to view the search history. You can select Google Apps, Google Play Store, Google Search, Gmail, and more. Once you’ve set your preferred settings, it’s time to delete them. Next to the Filter option, click on the Delete box. Again, you can choose from Last hour, Last day, All time, or Custom range. Pick a time period and then confirm Delete.



How to Delete Google Search History on Mobile?

Whether you’re on Android or iPhone, you can easily delete Google search history from your mobile by following these steps:

Open Google and tap on your profile picture from the top-right corner. Tap on Search history.

You can select the items from the history or select a time period of your choice. Tap on the Delete option. You can choose to select either delete from all time, custom range, a specific day, and specific activity.



How to Automatically Delete Google Search History?

If you don’t want to manually delete your search history in the future again, you can alter the settings to automatically delete it. Here’s how you can do it:

On PC

Follow the above steps to visit the My Activity page. Below the Web & App Activity, click on the Auto-delete (Off) option.

Here, you can set a preferred time on when you wish to delete history in the Auto-delete activity older than option. You can pick either 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months. Doing so will automatically delete your search history after the set period. Then, click on Next.

You’ll now get a preview of the data that’s going to be deleted. Click on Confirm.

On Mobile

Go to the Google app. From the top-right corner, tap on your profile icon. Go to Search history.

Then, tap on the Controls tab. Tap on the Auto-delete (Off) option. Select your preferred time. Then, tap on Next.

Tap on Confirm.

How to Clear Your Browsing Data on Google?

If you want to delete additional data like cookies, cache, passwords, and such from Chrome, you can refer to the following steps:

On PC

Click on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner of your Chrome browser. Go to History. From the left sidebar menu, click on Clear browsing data. In the new pop-up option to clear your browsing data, you’ll get Basic and Advanced settings. In the Advanced section, you can select Download history, Cookies, and other site data, Cached files, passwords, and more.

Once you’ve selected your desired items, you can also set your preferred Time range. Finally, click on Clear data.



On Mobile

On the Chrome browser app, tap on the Settings icon with the three dots. Go to History. Select the Clear browsing data option.

You can tap on the Time Range to select your desired time period. Then, select the box that says Browsing History. Select the items you want to delete. Tap on Clear Data.



How to Recover Deleted History from Chrome?

If you accidentally deleted one or multiple items from your Chrome history, you can easily recover them. This is because your history log and Activity logs are different. Any changes you make to your history won’t affect your Activity log.

Whether you’re on PC or mobile, you can simply visit the Web & App activity page by following the steps above. From there, you can view your entire history. Then, click open on any one specific history, and you can find it again in your history records.