How To Delete Or Restore Photos From Backup

If you have made backups by copying or cloning your files to another location or an external storage, you can manually search and delete the photos. Or you can copy/paste the files to your device to recover them.

But deleting or restoring photos from cloud storage backups is slightly more difficult. Deleting the files on the synced backup doesn’t actually remove them in some scenarios. You may also want to keep the photos just on your device or the cloud backup.

So, in this article, we have mentioned the complete process for deleting or restoring photos for various backups.

How to Delete and Restore Photos From Google Drive

Google provides two different platforms to back up your files. While many people use Google Photos to back up their photos and videos, many also create backups on the Google Drive as well.

You can remove the photos from a synced Google Drive by moving the photo to another location on your PC. But if you haven’t synced your devices, you need to apply the steps we have provided below to delete and restore photos from the Drive backup.

Deleting Photos

Follow the steps below to delete the photo from the Google Drive,

Open the Google Drive website or app on mobile. On Android, go to Files after opening the app. Navigate to the photo you want to delete. Right-click on it or tap on the three dot icon for the photo and select Remove.



Google Drive then moves this file to the Trash. If you want to delete it permanently,

Go to Trash or Bin from the menu (three horizontal lines). Right-click on the photo or tap on the three dot icon and select Delete forever.



Restoring Deleted Photos

To restore the deleted photo back to the Google Drive,

Go to Trash or Bin. Right-click on the photo or tap on the three dot icon and select Restore.

The Google Trash keeps deleted files for 30 days before permanently removing it. If you want to restore the photos after this period, you need to contact the Google Suite Administrator.

Also, they won’t be able to recover the files after 25 days of permanently deleting them if you don’t use Google Vault.

Restoring Photos From Backup

How you can restore photos from the backup is pretty straightforward. You just need to download it from the Drive and move them to the original location on your device.

If you sync your device with the Google Drive, the photos you delete on your device will also be removed from the Drive. Search for it on the Trash or Bin.

How to Delete and Restore Photos From Google Photos

The process to delete and restore photos from Google Photos is very similar to that for google drive. On a synced PC, you can move the photos form the synced folder to another location to delete it on Google Photos only.

But if you back up your Android or iPhone/iPad photos to Google Photos, removing them on the app will also delete them from your device. So, you should disable sync if you want to keep the photos on your device. To disable the sync,

Open Google Photos app and tap on your account icon. Go to Photos settings > Back up and sync. Toggle off Back up and sync.



Deleting Photos

Here’s how you can delete photos from Google Photos through its website or a mobile app:

Open the Google Photos website or app. Search for the photos you want to delete. Click the tick sign on image or tap and hold on it. You can select multiple photos this way. Select Delete (Trash icon) and confirm.



To permanently delete your photos.

Go to Trash or Bin. Select the photos you want to restore by clicking on the tick icon or tap-holding on the photos. Choose Delete Permanently or the Trash bin sign and confirm your choice.



Restoring Deleted Photos

Here are the steps to restore deleted images on Google Photos:

On the website, go to Trash. On the app, go to Library > Bin. Select the photos you want to restore by clicking on the tick icon or tap-holding on the photos. Choose Restore and confirm your choice.



Unlike Google Drive, the files in the Google Photo’s trash stays for 60 days.

Restoring Photos From Backup

You can similarly download the pictures from Google Photos to recover it. To do so,

Tap and hold or click the tick icon on the image. Select the three dot menu and then Download.

On a synced device, photos you recover from the trash will also recover on the device without any additional steps.

How to Delete and Restore Photos From OneDrive

OneDrive allows two different modes of backup. With Online-only mode, the files will be present only on the OneDrive cloud. And with the other mode, your device will also contain the synced files.

If the photos you want to delete from a synced OneDrive is available on your device as well, you can just move it to another location to delete it. Then, moving it back will restore it on OneDrive as well.

If you want to delete photos from unsynced OneDrive cloud storage or restore them to your PC, here are the steps:

Open the OneDrive website and log in to your account. Navigate to your photos. Hover over them and click on the circle icon. Select Delete to move them to the Recycle bin or Download if you want to restore them to your PC.

Confirm if prompted.

To delete it permanently,

Go to the Recycle bin. Click on the triple dot icon next to the photos. Select Delete.



The steps you need to take to restore the photos back to OneDrive are the same as that for deleting them permanently. On the last step, instead of Delete, select Restore.

How to Delete and Restore Photos From iCloud

iCloud is the default cloud storage service for iOS devices like Mac or iPhone. The method to delete and restore photos from the iCloud backup is the same as that for other cloud storage.

To delete the photos from iCloud,

Log in to your account on iCloud and go to Photos. Command-click or Control-click on the photos you want to delete to select them. Click the trash icon and then Delete.



The photos you remove from iCloud will also be gone from the devices where you have enabled iCloud Photos.

To delete the photos permanently, go to the Recently Deleted album, select them and click Delete … items.

If you want to recover the photos, you need to select Recover instead. The photos will stay on the Recently Deleted album for 30 days before iCloud permanently removes them.

How to Restore Photos From Windows Backup and Restore (Win7)

Windows Backup and Restore creates a snapshot of your files and folders, and even system image of your EFI partition and recovery environment. You can store this backup on one of your local drives or an external drive.

You can only delete the whole backup files and not the individual contents. However, it is possible to restore particular photos from the backup. To do so,

Connect the backup drive to your PC. Open Run (Win + I) and enter control . Go to Backup and Restore (Windows 7) or System and Security > Backup and Restore (Windows 7). Select Restore my files.

Click on Browse for files. Navigate to your photo backups and click Select. The app will list the selected photos. You can select in different turns to list the files at different locations. Click Next.

Choose whether you want to restore the photos in the original or any different location. Select Restore and follow the on-screen instructions.

If you want to delete an entire backup snapshot, you need to follow the steps below: