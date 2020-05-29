The Alienware lineup is one of the top-ranked gaming laptops in the market. Dell launched the Alienware m17 R3 this week. The Alienware m17 R3 has gone through some revisions. The updates bring tons of configurations and updated hardware. We still haven’t seen AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 APU in the new model, but now you can configure the laptop with Radeon graphics. Again we expected to see the impressive Ryzen APU hitting major gaming laptop models.

The Alienware m17 get revisions with Intel’s 10th Gen CPU

The new Alienware has five configurable models starting from $1,550 to the maxed out variant costing up to $4,120. Dell upgraded all the Alienware m17s to the latest Intel 10th generation processors. But that doesn’t end there; the laptops also come with AMD Radeon RX 5500M configurable up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-P model. Nvidia’s new RTX Super GPU will be replacing the standard non-Super GPUs.

Intel’s new 10th generation makes its way into the 3rd revision of the Alienware m17. The Core i7 – 10750H and Core i9 – 10980HK are a great selection of CPU for the Alienware. Each laptop can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory at the rated speed of 2666MHz. The 32GB RAM might be a bit overkill for the laptop, but for the long term, it will be enough for more than 2 to 4 generations.

The storage capacity of the Dell Alienware m17 is only made up of SSDs. Each SSDs can be configured from 256 SSD to 4 TB SSD. Each of the configurations has RAID 0, providing better read and write speeds.

As similar to the Alienware m17 R2, the battery life of the Alienware m17 R3 isn’t that great. If you are looking to buy this laptop with only gaming on focus, then go ahead. Someone who needs a longer battery life and goes on the road frequently might need to look for another laptop.

The Design:

The Alienware M17 design is what attracts aesthetic gamers. The sleek and gorgeous look on the Alienware is just the thing you want in a gaming laptop. The body is made from aluminum and features tons of RGB inside and outside of the body. The RGB on the keyboard, back of the device, and the logo looks stunning and is customizable in the Alienware software.

The device is available in 2 colors: Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon. The IO on the device is relatively clean: 4 USB 3.0 Type-A port on the side, one single SD card reader, a headphone/mic combo port, and an ethernet port. The back of the device has a full-sized HDMI cable, 1 USB C thunderbolt, Mini Display Port, and a power adapter. Dell also has included its GPU amplifier port on the back for upgrades in the future.

There are four exhausts on the laptop, two located on the sides, and two on the back. The back exhaust port has honeycomb-shaped exhaust vents making it more aesthetically approving. With its excellent body and design, it weights under 4.7 pounds. The Alienware M17 R3 hasn’t entirely changed from the previous generation, but it still pleases games, achieving a 10/10 in the aesthetic department.

Display:

Dell never disappoints its gaming fans with their stunning displays. The display selection looks great for every gamer. Paring the Core i7 and Core i9 with the high-end Nvidia 2070 Super and 2080 super, you will need a stunning display to showcase stunning graphics of the latest games. Dell got you covered with their vast line of display options.

The M17 R3 features a 17-inch OLED display. The 17-inch model, when paired with a 4K UHD display, looks stunning with accurate color reproduction. The 4K UHD display model is available in the high-end configuration. But if you are looking for a 1080p display, then Dell has tons of variable refresh rate displays. For the esports player or competitive gamer, Dell offers a 144Hz display and a tremendous 300Hz refresh rate. The 300Hz monitor is overkill but will improve your in-game performance. The screens have a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. If you feel like doing some color correction work in Adobe Premiere or any editing application, all the displays have a 100 percent sRGB color coverage.

The Tobii eye-tracking makes a comeback from the previous Alienware M17 Series model. This can be quite practical as you can get the computer to do things like automatically dim the screen when you leave it or wake the computer up by looking at the Alien logo.

Thermal Design:

The Alienware M17 is a beefy and a colossal laptop, the Intel Core i7 and Core i9 produces a lot of heat. Not only that, but the Nvidia and AMD Radeon graphics card also produces a lot of heat while under load. But the thermal design and the thick heatsink attached to the processor help to cool the device. The vapor chamber cooling system allows the processor to clock higher and push more performance without hurting the overall temperature. The device runs cool, and the fans on the device with the newer Aeroblade fans are efficient to exchange heat from the copper.

The Alienware ships with Dell’s own Alienware Command Control. The Command center lets users tweak their system and overclock the processor. Intel has got a lot of headroom for overclocking, and enthusiasts will be delighted to overclock the processor to reach higher performance. Underclocking will be easier, and the tweaking of the fan curve allows for better thermals or lower power consumption. With the thermal cooling system and availability to tweak the fans and voltage, enthusiasts will surely love the Dell M17.

Conclusion:

The Dell Alienware is a beast of a laptop with a newer hardware upgrade and a choice of 300Mhz display. But the prices are quite high with the current market. There are tons of laptops with better or packing the same hardware but little inexpensive than the Alienware. But the Insurance and quality assurance from Dell is rock solid. Dell has been providing good gaming laptops for the past decade, but the competition has gotten stronger. Asus and Gigabyte have produced some of the best laptops with similar specs. Plus, We would also like to see some Ryzen based laptops from Dell in the future.

The Dell M17 is an astonishing piece of laptop your money can buy. If you are a gamer looking for a good gaming laptop with high-end display and excellent hardware to back it up, have a few extra thousand bucks lying around, then this might be your new laptop.