AMD is taking the desktop market by storm, and the Cezanne mobile processor is slowly taking hold of the industry. AMD has ventured into the server and data center with its EPYC processors. Now, the 3rd Gen EPYC Milan is set to launch at the end of Q1 2021. Dell Canada made some mistakes and leaked some information about the upcoming EPYC processor.

3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU lineup and price leaked by Dell, offering better performance than the Older Rome processors

Dell has leaked information about the upcoming three EPYC processors. The EPYC Milan CPU is the next of the line server processor using the Zen 3 core architecture. Dell Canda leaked the information on the three EPYC processors. The EPYC 7763 is the fastest SKU, EPYC 7713, and the EPYC 7543.

The AMD EPYC 7763 is the top of the line processor with 64 cores and 128 threads. It is a massive processor with a base clock of 2.45 GHz and boosts up to 3.50 GHz. The 64 core processor has a TDP of 280W with 256 MB of L3 cache.

The AMD EPYC 7713 is the value-oriented processor in the lineup. It boasts the same 64 core and 128 thread configuration but has a weaker clock speed. The EPYC 7713 has a base clock of 2.0 GHz and reaches a 3.7 GHz boost clock speed. The processor has 256 MB of L3 cache with a lower TDP of 225W.

The EPYC 7543 is the 32 core and 64 thread configuration. It has a base clock speed of 2.80 GHz and boosts up to 3.70 GHz. It has 256 MB of L3 cache like the higher-core count SKUs. The TDP of the EPYC 7543 is set at 225W.

Dell compares all its prices with its base configuration. The EPYC 7763 costs 8069.69 CAD over the base configuration offering better than the previous-gen EPYC 7742. The high-end EPYC 7713 costs 7093.69 CAD, and mid-range EPYC 7543 costs 2579.69 over the base price.

The EPYC processor based on the Advanced 7nm Zen 3 cores offers better performance, 68% better than Intel Gold server processors. The Milan has a pending launch in Q1 of 2021.