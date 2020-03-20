When it comes to laptops, Dell is definitely a forerunner in the business. And there is absolutely no doubt that Dell has some of the best laptops that you can rely on. And one of its best models is the XPS 13 series.

Dell announced the launch of XPS 13 (2020) in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, held in Las Vegas in January. And comparing it to XPS 13 (2019), Dell has definitely upped its game as there are lots of improvements in the specs as well the entire laptop.

Here is our review of the Dell XPS 13 (2020).

Design

When you first look at it, the XPS 13 (2020) looks fairly similar to its predecessor. However, as you get to know it better, you’ll understand that it is a totally different laptop.

The XPS 13 (2020) is now 2% smaller than the previous model despite having the same aluminum body and a carbon/woven glass fiber interior. You have two color options: platinum silver with black carbon fiber palm rest and arctic white with woven glass fiber.



The XPS 13 is one of the thinnest laptops available in the market. It is only 0.58 inches (14.8mm) thick. It weighs 2.6 lbs (1.17 kg) for the non-touch model and 2.8 lbs (1.27 kg) for the touch model. And the diamond-cut sidewalls give it a very sleek look.

And, it comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. A headphone jack and a Micro SD port.

Display and Keyboard

The four-sided InfinityEdge display gives the XPS 13 a slimmer bezel with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is a bit bigger than that of the previous model, which is 13.4-inches. And it also changes the aspect ratio of the display from 16:9 to 16:10.

But the best thing about XPS 13’s display is that it comes with Eyesafe display technology. This technology helps reduce blue light and protect your eyes.



Despite being 2% smaller than the previous model, the XPS 13 is actually more spacious. It comes with a full-size, island-style edge-to-edge keyboard. It has 9% larger rubber dome keycaps. And offers less key travel and more resistance.

The XPS 13 (2020) also has a 17% larger touchpad than the 2019 model. And the clicking sound is also a lot softer than before.

Specs and Pricing

The Dell XPS 13 (2020) comes with a 10th Gen Ice Lake Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and 1920×1080 non-touch display.

However, this is just the starting model for the XPS 13 (2020). But if you’re looking for more, you can always upgrade the laptop anytime. You have the choice to configure the new XPS 13 with a quad-core Ice Lake 10th Gen Core i5 processor. Or a higher option is a Core i7 CPU.

Even the 4GB Ram and 256GB storage are upgradable. There is 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB of RAM upgrades available. And the storage upgrade consists of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB PCIe drives. There are two graphics options available: the Intel Iris Plus and the Intel UHD.

The base model costs $999 and goes up to $1,199 for Developer Edition. The Developer Edition comes with Ubuntu 18.04LTS.

Battery Life and other Features

Dell promises that the XPS 13 (2020) has longer battery life. It comes with a 52WHr battery with 19 hours of battery life.

The power button also doubles as a fingerprint reader, which can turn on the PC by reading your fingerprint. However, if you’re too lazy to do so, the tiny front camera comes with Windows Hello. It helps unlock the laptop with face-recognition technology.

Verdict

The look and feel of the Dell XPS 13 (2020) are undeniably incredible. It is fast, reliable, and the finest laptops available in the market. The slimmer bezels, bigger and brighter screen and larger and more comfortable keys make the 2020 version stand out.

However, there are a few downsides as well. For instance, the $999 price tag for a 4GB RAM is a lot. And the limited color option is also a turnoff for a lot of people. And if you already own the 2019 version of the XPS 13, there aren’t a lot of differences, especially in terms of performance.

Yet, we still recommend you get the Dell XPS 13 (2020) for all the good features it has.