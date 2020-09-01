Dell’s Tiger Lake processor could be arriving soon. The company hasn’t announced anything. But, a leaked video about Tiger Lake hints that there is XPS 13 in development. The information leaked from a Twitter handle named @h0x0d. The video seems to be a commercial for the upcoming Dell product.

The video doesn’t name the product, but there is a clear advert of Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor and Iris Xe Graphics. Yet, the device has substantial evidence to suggest that it is an XPS 13. There is a presence of XPS series properties. They are black carbon fiber keyboard, tiny deck bezels, and silver. And the laptop seems smaller than the current XPS laptops.

According to the video, the new XPS 13 2021 will have the same design as XPS 13 9300. Thus, expect Dell to change things internally in the new laptop. As precedence suggests, the new device will be better than the old appliances in the XPS series.

When Will Dell XPS 13 Arrive?

Dell announced XPS 13 9300 in January 2020. Its predecessor, XPS 13 9380, was declared a year earlier. Thus, Dell XPS 13 2021 could arrive in January 2021. Maybe the leaked video could pre-pond the release of the device.

But, there is a strong possibility of Dell launching the device in the Consumer Technology Association. The convention is set to be held virtually in January 2021.