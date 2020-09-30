Dell’s XPS 13 devices are getting an upgrade on Wednesday. XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 are getting new refreshes. They are getting Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and will be available from September 30 in the US and Canada.

What to expect?

These devices feature 13.4-inch displays. The screens have an attractive aspect ratio of 16:10.

The XPS 13 devices are also getting some additional updates. They are getting an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keycaps and a larger touchpad. Also, there is a battery boost of both devices. Dell says that they are targeting a longer performance of up to 18 hours. The Dell XPS devices are getting a memory boost too. They will now sport LPDDR4x that clocks at 4,267MHz.

All these updates are genuinely attractive. XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 are clearly one of the most premium 13-inch laptops. And these additional updates make the deal even more attractive.

There is no specific word from Dell yet. But the new XPS models will likely qualify under Intel’s Project Evo platform. This means that the devices will be extremely fast. The boot time is also very quick and wake-from-sleep time is also fast. The devices will support fast charging. Dell targets 19-hours worth of runtime for both models.

Another exciting news is that the XPS 13 Developer Edition is no longer separate hardware. Users can now install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on XPS 13 laptops that weren’t purchased as Developer Edition. The updates can be done without any loss of factory warranty and support.

The XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer’s Edition, and XPS 13 two-in-one will be available starting September 30. These three XPS editions are available in platinum exterior/carbon interior trim. They will come with the Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 chipset, based upon Intel’s AX200.

In a later time, they will be available in platinum exterior/carbon interior trim. And will also come with the Killer Wi-Fi AX500-DBS chipset based on Qualcomm 6390.