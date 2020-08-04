Mini-STX enthusiasts and DeskMini A300 owners suffered a major blow as ASRock removed support for AMD Ryzen 4000 series. Previously, the tech manufacturer has released a new beta BIOS (3.60L) for the mini-STX case. The beta BIOS had included support for the upcoming Ryzen ‘Renoir’ processors.

AMD has already released mobile versions of its Ryzen 4000 APUs. The speculation points to the announcement of this Zen-2 desktop counterparts anytime within the next few days. There are many expected to release. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G is the expected flagship of the bunch. The 4700G reportedly will have 8 cores/16 threads and up to 4.45 GHz max clock speeds. The graphics clock will be 2100 MHz, and the TDP will be 65W.

The beta BIOS of the DeskMini A300 practically would allow the barebones PC to fit the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. The implications of this support in the A300 chipset were huge. As of now, ASRock has removed the BIOS download from its website.

It is still surprising as to how the system could support Renoir chips. The new processors will work with the 400 and 500 series chipsets but will not work on the A300 chipset. ASRock could have added support for Renoir Zen 2 APUs by dropping the old Bristol Ridge chips support from the A300 chipset. The support got many hopes up as to the upgradability of the DeskMini, but it was not to be. While the BIOS was a beta, it was still an enthusiastic development. Like mentioned before, ASRock’s website has unlisted the beta BIOS. However, enthusiasts can find it on the internet if they feel like experimenting at their own risk.

The speculation for this move by ASRock is the possibility of a new DeskMini in works. The new case would almost certainly support the new APUs as it will release after the AMD Ryzen 4000 chips. The new mini-STX case would be the successor of the DeskMini A300, which would be contradictory if the A300 already supports Renoir chips.

In what looks like a product specification, the new AMD chip is identifiable via the codename. The 100-000000146-40_42/35_Y codename contains the same OPN (Ordering Part Number) as the Ryzen 7 4700G. The motherboard seems to be an AMD X300 chipset with an AM4 socket. Like the DeskMini A300, the naming scheme appears to have carried here. The new mini-STX case from ASRock will probably be named the DeskMini X300.

The leak shows the new DeskMini with a 64GB of SODIMM memory. As with the current DeskMini A300, it looks like the small form factor does not allow for standard DDR4 DIMMs to fit. Similarly, expectations are that there will be no space for discrete GPUs. The new X300 model also looks like it will have similar connectivity and upgradability as the current A300 model.

From a business point of view, the omission of the beta BIOS and AMD Ryzen 4000 support from the DeskMini A300. ASRock would like to use that selling point in the new DeskMini for potential buyers. And customer includes current DeskMini A300 owners looking to upgrade to Renoir Zen 2 APUs.