The next-gen racing title, Dirt 5, has a gameplay trailer as well as a release date. Codemaster’s game is coming out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. The studio is releasing the game on October 16, 2020.

Let’s dig into the details and see what we know so far. The developers have shared some info we would like to share. Moreover, there’s have a pre-order option available.

Dirt 5 Info

Platforms Release Date Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S PlayStation 5, PlayS Windows 10 PC September 18, 2020 Publisher Developer Codemasters Codemasters Genre Racing

Dirt 5 is a confirmed launch title for the Xbox Series lineup.

Dirt 5 is an off-road racing game that’s offering a next-generation experience for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series gamers.

The game makes you blaze across some iconic rally routes all over the world. You can drive a wide selection of vehicles, from trucks to GTs and highly tuned cars.

Codemaster’s racing experience delivers Career mode, plus a four-player split-screen race. On top of that, it provides a map editor where you can create your tracks to share online or play by yourself.

Also, Dirt 5 is designed for the upcoming video-game consoles. In that regard, here’s what it offers for the forthcoming consoles Sony and Microsoft are marketing. Most notably, it seems the game is ready to harness the immersive features of the PlayStation 5.

Dirt 5 is bigger than ever

Codemasters is selling its upcoming title as the biggest of the franchise yet. Aside from its next-generational features, it delivers more vehicles, more tracks, and more game modes than any other title of the series.

Most of all, you’ll be playing with 900bph sprint cars, rallying across with monster trucks, muscle cars, buggies, rock climbers, and anything you’d imagine on a dreamer’s off-road garage.

The game has 70 routes and 10 locations around the globe. These include the frozen East River in New York, which is what they showcased on the gameplay trailer.

Furthermore, Codemasters adds that every time you play a race-track again, it has “new experiences to uncover.”

Gameplay

The Dirt 5 gameplay trailer is running on an Xbox Series X. It shows impressive work on lights, shadows, weather, and sound FX. As far as the gameplay looks, Dirt 5 looks like a lot of gas-fueled fun.

New Career mode

Another thing to highlight is its career mode with player-driven progression. The Career is about standing above your competitors and leaving your name as a staple.

You start as a low-life off-road racing and move continent to continent until you conquer all of the roads.

Actor Troy Baker voices AJ, a fan favorite Dirt NPC that takes you as a pupil. But just like you, other new racers are entering the competition.

It sounds rather generic, but it stills follows a narrative-driven plot. Yet, it’s always fun going from infamous underdog to worldwide Champion. Moreover, there are a couple of twists that make the Dirt 5 single-player campaing quite exiting.

Immersive career mode

There’s a twist, though. The Career has five chapters that cover crucial moments of the plot. Each chapter offers multiple paths you can take depending on what you choose. In other words, you can select the events you race. Ultimately, your desitions lead you to different endings and experiences.

Still, you can race all of the 130 events across the nine different scenarios (like frozen lakes, desserts, or mountains).

Then, as you complete races, you’ll open new events in each chapter. You’ll also need to earn Stamps with your results to unlock the Main Event of each episode. The better you race, the quicker you progress to Champion.

Real-world brands

Another highlight is the presence of 20 real-world brands. They are available as sponsors on the Career mode, and you need sponsors to travel around the world and participate in different events.

Each sponsor has short-term and long-term objectives, as well as a set of rewards. You may choose to leave and sponsors for the next one, that that may leave you without certain rewards.

Co-op mode

Lastly, you can share the ride with three players with a split-screen Career mode. More specifically, real players can take the place of any AI driver during any race of your career mode.

Instead of racing against your friends, though, you may choose to team up to gain additional rewards, XP, and currency.

The feature works as a drop-in situation. Your pals can jump on your Career journey and race against you without any progression gateways.

“With a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online action, and the brand new Playgrounds arena creator mode, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.” – Xbox.

Dirt 5 Playground Mode

Maybe the best part about the game, the one you’ll be playing more is its new Playground Mode.

This feature grants you the freedom to create and edit your racing arenas. There’s a massive array of objects to use. There are stickers you earn from sponsors, loops, rings of fire, or dark tunnels.

More importantly, there’re “events” you can add into your tracks. And once you finish them, you can post them online so others can trial your craziness.

“Conjure up the most devilish and challenging time trial runs with Gate Crasher; test the community’s skill in Smash Attack; or devise a haven for drifts and donuts with Gymkhana events” – Codemasters.

Naturally, you can also discover other user-created arenas. There’s the opportunity to download any modded track or test them online.

Overall, the Playgrounds feature has the potential to add endless Dirt experiences designed by the players.

How the Playgrounds mode works

You start editing on a black canvas, a vast empty space. You’ll have full control of every extreme action that takes place.

With the game’s sandbox elements, you can edit locations on either Arizona or within the Cape Town Stadium (South Africa).

The editing screen gives you an aerial view of the site after you choose one of the two locations. Then, you can display a vast “Objects” menu to start building the arena. There’re donut spots, drift gates, wrecked vehicles, decorative items, foliage, and much more.

Events

You can also add events to your arenas. There’re three events to choose from: Gate Crasher, Smash Attack, and Gymkhana.

Once you finish your map, the game will require you to pass the arena yourself. Only after validating the event you can save it and share it online.

In Summary

Dirt 5 looks like a crazy fun game for fans of racing games. It’s available for pre-order now. Better yet, it’s included on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.