When you install MS Office, you also get the Click-to-Run feature. It is a streaming technology tool that allows you to speed up the installation process and launch Office before it is even installed on your PC. However, it’s a common norm for this feature to easily be corrupted.

Usually, Click-to-Run begins to significantly increase CPU usage and occupy your RAM memory. So, it seems best to get rid of the feature. But it’s not that simple to remove it. Since it’s an installer tool, it’s not possible to uninstall it directly. Additionally, that action can lead to permanent damage to your OS.

You can, however, still use some workarounds to disable this feature for the time being.

How to Disable Click to Run on Microsoft Office?

Although we can’t remove the feature itself, we can try different techniques to minimize its CPU usage. So, here are some ways you can turn off the Click-to-Run feature on MS Office:

Disable via Task Manager

A simple way to not allow Click-to-Run to start or run automatically is to disable it from the Task Manager.

Press CTRL + Shift + Esc keys to open Task Manager. Now, click on the Startup tab. Here, you can find all the apps and programs that start when you open your PC.

Locate Click-to-Run and click on the Disable option at the bottom of the window.

Restart your PC.

Repair Click-to-Run

You may not be able to uninstall it, but you can repair the Click-to-Run tool. What this does is that the respective setup files will be reinstalled as well as fixed. So, it might help to temporarily make the CPU usage a bit stable. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Control Panel by searching for it in the Search Bar.

Click on the View Type and change it to Large icons.

Next, select Programs and Features and find Microsoft Office Suite from the list.

Select Microsoft Office Home and Student option or Home and Business.

Click on Change from the menu above.

Now, you can visit your Task Manager and check how much CPU is the program consuming.

Install Office Without Click-to-Run

It may seem surprising, but MS Office lets you download a version that doesn’t come with Click-to-Run. Basically, this solution requires you to uninstall your current MS Office and reinstall it without the feature. Click-to-Run will be automatically deleted in the uninstallation process. You can follow the steps below:

Open any browser and visit the Microsoft Products page. Log in to your MS account and go to My Account > Office Downloads. Find the Office version you installed. Now, click on Advanced Download settings. Here, you’ll find different MS Office versions. The version without the Click-to-Run feature must not require the Q: Drive. Next, click on Install.

Disable Click-to-Run Through Services App

Another way to disable this feature is via the Services app by changing the Startup Type. Doing so will turn off the ability for the feature to be turned on automatically. It will only run once you manually allow it to start. You can refer to these methods below:

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run dialog box. Enter services.msc and then press Enter.

Right-click on Microsoft Office Click-to-Run service and then go to Properties.

From the General tab, click on Startup Type and then select Disabled.

Click on OK and restart your PC.

Uninstall Click-to-Run Through Control Panel

You can also try removing the Click-to-Run tool from the control panel. Here’s what you can do: