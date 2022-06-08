How to Disable the Touchscreen on Windows 11?

Touchscreens are widely used for straightforward and faster navigation. Its easy-to-use nature makes it convenient for people of all age groups and professions. It provides improved accessibility for people with disabilities. Meanwhile, Graphic designers also find it useful for designing and editing purposes.

But not everybody likes this feature of Windows. Some people feel less comfortable using a touchscreen and prefer using a keyboard and mouse over it. Methods to disable the touchscreen in Windows 11 are pretty similar to Windows 10 or Windows 8.

In this article, we will discuss some approaches to disabling the touchscreen on Windows 11.

When to Disable Touchscreen on Windows 11?

It isn’t necessary to disable the touchscreen as it is quite convenient and could possibly boost your productivity in the long run. But you should consider disabling your touch screen if the following problems are taking a toll on you:

Your screen has started to collect smudges, dirt, and fingerprints over time.

You have alot of accidental touch and unwanted operations.

Your battery is draining very quickly.

If your LCD is broken or there’s a display malfunctions, the touch screen could act as if you are touching it when you are not.

How to Disable Touchscreen on Windows 11

You can temporarily disable the touchscreen easily in no time but permanently disabling it will require some effort. You can disable the touchscreen using the device manager, registry editor, or windows terminal. Let’s learn about these methods in more detail:

Using Device Manager

Device manager is an in-built tool in Windows 11 that helps to view and manage hardware devices and their drivers. Disabling the touchscreen through the device manager is the easiest method you can follow.

Press Windows key +R to open Run. Type, devmgmt.msc In Device Manager, search for the Human Interface Devices option and expand it. From the list select “HID-compliant touch screen.” Right-click on it and select Disable device option.

A new pop-up will appear. Click on Yes.

Note: If you have two items mentioning an HID-compliant touch screen in Human Interface Devices, follow the same steps to disable it.

Disabling the touchscreen through the device manager will re-enable it after a reboot. So if you permanently want to disable it, you should use the other methods discussed below:

Using Registry Editor

In windows 11, permanently disable the touchscreen using the registry editor. It won’t re-enable after a reboot. But playing with registry settings can sometimes land you in trouble. So be careful with this method:

Click on the Start button. Type regedit.exe and press Enter key. Click on Yes to open the Registry Editor. Copy this address:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Wisp\Touch Paste this address into the address bar of Registry Editor. Right-click on the blank space and select the option New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

A new Edit-box opens. Type TouchGate in the Value name and set value data to 0. Click on the OK button and restart your device to save the modifications.

If you want to re-enable the touch screen again, set the value data to 1. Then, save the settings.

Using Windows Terminal

This method will also permanently disable your touch screen in Windows 11. You need to follow these steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Click on Windows Terminal (Admin) from the list. On the ‘User Account Control’ dialog box, choose Yes. Copy and paste the following command on the Windows Terminal to disable the touch screen:

Get-PnpDevice | Where-Object {$_.FriendlyName -like ‘*touch screen*’} | Disable-PnpDevice -Confirm:$false



Run the following command to enable it again:

Get-PnpDevice | Where-Object {$_.FriendlyName -like '*touch screen*'} | Enable-PnpDevice -Confirm:$false

Why is my Touch Screen Not Working in Windows 11

There can be various reasons why your touch screen is not working or not responding. Dirt collected over your screen can prevent it from proper functioning. Before moving into the fixes below, check if there is any physical damage to the screen. If it is broken consider replacing your screen. Otherwise, clean your screen with a lint-free cloth and isopropyl alcohol.

Here are some other fixes that you can apply to solve this problem:

Restart Your PC

Restarting the PC helps solve many issues, including the touch screen not responding properly. To restart your PC, Click on the Start button> Power button >Restart option.

Update the Touch Screen Driver

One of the common cause behind a touch screen not responding could be an Outdated driver. There may be new driver updates available to it.

Go to the Device Manager, search for the Human Interface Devices options and expand it. Right-click on the HID-compliant touch screen items and click on the Update driver option.



Update Windows

It is another way to update the touch screen driver. When you update Windows it will download and install the latest version of drivers including touch screen drivers if available.

Click on the Start button. Open the Settings app. Click on the Windows Update tab on the left and then the Check for updates button on the right pane.



How to Disable the Touchscreen Indicator?

Whenever you touch a touchscreen, it shows a small circle in the place of contact. It is the touchscreen indicator. If you feel uncomfortable with this feature, you can disable it easily. Follow these steps to disable it:

Open Settings and navigate to the Accessibility tab in the left pane. Click on the Mouse pointer and touch option. Under Touch Indicator, you will see a toggle button. Toggle it off to disable the touchscreen indicator.



In contrast, if you like the feature of the touch indicator, you can make it more visible. Check the Make the circle darker and larger option shown under the Touch Indicator, and you are done.