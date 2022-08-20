How to Disable Touchpad on Your Laptop

As handy as touchpads are, they can cause issues while typing. If your hand keeps accidentally brushing the touchpad, it can make you type in the wrong part of the document or text.

A simple tip is to just put a small piece of cloth or paper over the touchpad while typing. Or, you can simply disable the touchpad entirely to prevent mishaps.

How to Disable Your Touchpad on Windows Laptop?

There are a few ways to disable your laptop’s touchpad. You can find the one that suits you best.

Some laptops have a sensor on the mousepad itself, which requires you to double-tap it to disable/enable it. Similarly, some laptops have a dedicated key on the keyboard to disable the touchpad. It is usually bound to one of the function keys (F1 – F12). Look for an icon that represents a touchpad and combine press it with the Fn key.

Note: It’ll be helpful if you have a spare external mouse, so it’s easier to navigate through your PC once you disable the touchpad.

Using Windows Settings

You can directly disable your touchpad from the available settings. Follow these steps:

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Go to Devices. Navigate to the Touchpad on the left panel.

Turn off the slider under the Touchpad. Your touchpad is now successfully disabled. Press the spacebar instantly to turn it back on. You can also untick ‘Leave touchpad on when a mouse is connected’ to automatically disable the touchpad whenever an external mouse is connected to the laptop.

If you’ve closed the settings window and want to turn it back on without the touchpad, you will have to use the keyboard to turn it back on.

Here’s how you change the settings without a mouse or a touchpad:

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Press Tab, and navigate to Devices using your arrow keys. Press Tab again and go to Touchpad using the arrow keys as before. Now, pressing Tab one more time will select the touchpad slider. Use the Spacebar to turn the slider On or Off.

Basically, the tab key works as the ‘next section’ button, the arrow key is to navigate a said section and the spacebar is the execute button.

Disable from Device Manager

The Device manager contains all internal and external devices that are connected to your computer system. These steps will guide you on how to disable your touchpad using the device manager.

Press Windows key + X and select Device manager. Expand Human Interface Devices. Right-click on the HID-compliant touchpad and click on Disable device.



As mentioned before, you can try using the tab and arrow keys to enable it.

Using BIOS Settings

The BIOS is the firmware interface that allows you to configure hardware without loading it into your operating system. We can turn off the touchpad from the system BIOS by following these steps:

Reboot your computer. Boot into your system BIOS by pressing F2 repeatedly. Directions for each version of BIOS may differ, but the general process is very similar. Go to the peripheral device menu and find the internal pointing device.

Select your touchpad and disable it. Save the settings and exit.

Disabling From the Registry

The Registry is the computer’s database that stores basic level data. You can also disable your touchpad from the registry editor app. It’s always safe to backup the registry before making changes to the registry value.

Follow here to learn how to do it:

Press Windows key + R, type regedit , and press Enter. Go to this root in the registry:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\PrecisionTouchPad\Status

Open the Enabled key and replace the value data with 0. You can change it back to 1 to enable it again. Restart your computer to apply the changes.

Using the Mouse Properties

Some specific touchpad manufacturers also reside their touchpad settings in the mouse properties of your computer. Here’s how you disable the touchpad from mouse properties: