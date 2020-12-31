Discord is hand-down one of the most convenient communication apps out there. Unfortunately, even some of the most impressive technological advances are not entirely free of glitches. In this case, one of the frequently encountered issues happens to be a startup crash.

You are trying to login into your account and open the app. It initializes but boom- it crashes immediately. While it might be a one-time thing for some, this bug can be quite annoying when it happens repeatedly.

Today we will answer all your doubts and provide not just one but all possible solutions to navigate your way out of this pothole. Whether you are using Discord on a Desktop PC or a mobile device, this guide will equip you with all the tools you need in case of a Discord startup crash.

Does discord keep crashing? This might be your culprit! These are the most common reasons why Discord keeps crashing on your device. Update Bug: Many users reported crashes on the app after updating it to the latest version. In this case, you have nothing to worry about. It is just a bug in the software itself and will likely be resolved soon. Corrupt files: Some corrupt file might have made its way into your local storage or cache. This can cause not only crashes but lags as well. But don’t worry, we’ve covered how to fix it in a breeze below. Outdated Driver: You might be using the wrong or outdated device drivers. Updating your drivers generally fixes this problem. Storage issues: If you are experiencing crashes on a mobile device, it’s time to check storage. Some features within Discord might be taking extra space. Additionally, other apps or background performances might also be at fault.

Discord Crashing On Startup On Desktop – Quick and Easy Fixes

If the app on your PC keeps crashing on startup, here are three things you can try. The first one is the most frequent fix for this error.

1. Deleting the data in Cache and Local Storage

2. Turning off compatibility mode

3. Re-installing the app

4. Disabling Hardware Acceleration

5. Enabling Legacy Mode

After using Discord for a while, it stores files, images, and other data on your device. These temporary files are stored under Cache. Sometimes, the Cache can also encounter corrupt files, causing the app to crash. Deleting this is a simple fix to this problem. And don’t worry, all your files will remain safe and intact.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to the search bar of your windows explorer. Type %AppData%\discord into the field and press enter. Find the folder named Cache. Right-click on it and select delete. Then, search for another folder called Local Storage. Delete this as well. Try Launching Discord again and check if it works.

If the Desktop is crashing when you try to open, this should resolve the problem. However, if this doesn’t work, various other fixes should help.

2.Turning off Compatibility Mode

Compatibility mode is a mechanism that lets you access the older version and files of software. It also ensures that the app runs smoothly according to your Operating system. However, this feature can sometimes hinder the performance of Discord. You can try disabling it to fix the problem.

Make sure that you have exited the app completely. Go to the Discord icon and right-click on it. Go to properties. Click on the compatibility tab. You will find the compatibility mode here. Uncheck the box that says “Run this program in compatibility mode for”. Next, select Apply, and then OK. Start Discord to see if this has worked.

3.Reinstalling the app

If the tricks mentioned above don’t work, and you can still open the app, you need to reinstall the app. Here’s how you do it.

From the search option of your Windows Explorer, go to Control Panel

Under Programs, you will see Uninstall a program. Click on it. Right-click on Discord, and click uninstall You also need to ensure that all the cache and remaining data from the app are deleted. For that, type %AppData%\on your search box. Find Discord and delete it. Download the app and reinstall it.

4.Does Discord keeps crashing during use? Have you tried disabling the Hardware acceleration?

Hardware acceleration is an in-app feature that optimizes Discord for smooth performance. However, it might lead to frequent crashes. All you need to do is disable it to solve the recurring issue.

Go to Discord user settings From the left-sidebar, select Appearances Under the Advanced section, you will find Hardware Acceleration If it’s enabled, turn it off from the toggle button Confirm the action by clicking Okay on the dialog box that prompts up. Restart the app and check for the performance

5.Enabling Legacy mode might come to your rescue!

Another common glitch that Discord users face is crashing during voice chat. If you have the same problem, you should give this a go.

Go to Discord user settings From the left-sidebar, select Voice and Video Find Audio Subsystem and click on the downwards arrow From the drop-down menu, choose Legacy. Select OK to save changes and restart the app.

We’re quite confident that one of these methods should have solved your crashing problem. However, if the problem persists, try contacting the support team. They’ll come to save you from all your Discord woes!

Discord Crashing On Mobile Devices – The Easiest Fixes

App crashes seem to be a nuisance for not just Desktop users but mobile devices too. But don’t worry, we might have just the right tricks for you.

1) Make sure that all other background apps are closed

Sometimes, background apps might be taking up your device’s memory, preventing the app’s smooth performance. This might also be the cause of the lags that you are facing. So, make sure that all the remaining applications are turned off.

2) Disabling some features of Discord

Discord can take up a lot of space while it’s in use. If you experience multiple crashes while using, here is what you can try.

1) Go to user settings > Privacy and Safety

2) Scroll down to find the Use Data to Improve Discord option. Disable it.

3) On the dialog box that appears, click on Yes, I am sure.



4) Go back to settings and go to Text and Images.

5) Disable Automatically play GIFS, both the options under Emoji, and enable Low-Quality Images option.

3) Disable Background App refresh

From the settings option of your mobile device, go to Background App Refresh. Try reducing the number of apps that have this feature turn on. For the best performance, you should disable it altogether.

4) Cut down on your storage

Many of us are prone to hoarding apps and files on our phones. This habit, however, might be causing frequent crashes.

So take a deep breath, and let some of those unnecessary apps go! Trust us, your device and Discord, both will be grateful.

5) Restart your device

The universal fix to almost everything, try restarting your device and see if it helps.

6) Turn off Battery Optimization

Many of us have the Battery optimization on our phones turned on at all times. This feature, however, prevents apps from running at peak performance. Try disabling it and check if the app is running smoothly again.

7) Reinstalling Discord

If nothing else works, try deleting the app from your phone entirely. Then download and install it again.

Did these tricks work for you? If so, which one? Comment below.

If you have doubts or any other tech-related problems, do let us know. We might not be Genies, but we are pretty good at what we do!