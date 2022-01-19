Discord audio cut-offs can become a real deal-breaker when you are in-game. In some instances, you may even end up losing the game. This audio issue can even prevent you from having regular communication on the app.

Fortunately, you can resolve this issue with some simple methods by fixing the Discord and computer settings. In this article, let us learn about some of the causes and easy fixes for the recurring audio cutting-off issue.

Why Does Discord Keep Cutting Out During Voice Calls?

Firstly, before diving into the solutions for the audio cut-off, let us jump in to see some of the common reasons. Internet Connection: Your internet connection may be poor or slow to stay connected to the Discord app. It can create an audio error in your voice channel.

Your internet connection may be poor or slow to stay connected to the Discord app. It can create an audio error in your voice channel. Faulty Devices: Sometimes, the problem may be with the exterior of your device. Your mic or the speakers might not be in a good condition.

Sometimes, the problem may be with the exterior of your device. Your mic or the speakers might not be in a good condition. Out-of-date Audio Drivers: If your audio and sound drivers are outdated, it can cause lags and audio cut-offs in Discord and other applications as well.

If your audio and sound drivers are outdated, it can cause lags and audio cut-offs in Discord and other applications as well. Computer Audio Settings: Your microphone is probably connected to a different device or the volume is set at a low level or on mute.

Your microphone is probably connected to a different device or the volume is set at a low level or on mute. Discord Settings: Some default settings on Discord might affect your audio issues. You might want to check your user settings to make changes.

How to Fix Discord Cutting Out During Voice Calls?

Here are the troubleshooting methods you can apply to fix the voice cutting-off issue on your Discord voice channels.

Adjust Voice Sensitivity

Sometimes, the voice sensitivity settings can cause audio problems. Here is a step-by-step guide on configuring this setting to solve the audio issue.

Launch your Discord application and log in. Go to the User Settings on the bottom-left corner.

On the left panel, select Voice and Video. Scroll down and make sure you select Voice Activity. Turn off the toggle for ‘Automatically determine Input Sensitivity.’

You can see an orange-green slider. Move the slider to the green side of your sound can only reach the orange level.

Note: Make sure you adjust the slider higher than background noises but lower than the volume of your voice.

Sometimes, if the slider is set too high, Discord will not detect your voice while talking. So, users may end up hearing nothing from your end.

Disable Echo Cancellation

If your Discord friends cannot hear sounds coming from your end, you can try disabling this feature. But make sure that the audio level is not high as it picks up your background noises and echoes.

Open Discord and head on over to User Settings. Select Voice & Video at the left side of the window. Scroll down to the page and navigate to the Voice Processing section. Disable the Echo Cancellation by turning off the toggle.



Change the Discord Voice Channel Region

If you have administrator rights to the server, you can easily change the server region to a different country. Doing this helps improve internet connectivity. First, make sure you enable the Run as Administrator in the app. Now, you can follow along with these steps.

Open the Discord App and select your server. Go to your Voice Channel and click on Edit Channel.

On the Overview tab, navigate to the Region Override.

From the drop-down menu, change the region according to your preferences.

Reset Voice Settings

Doing a quick reset of all your voice and audio settings on your Discord can get your microphone operating. But, you will have to set up your microphone since the settings are on default. Here are some quick steps to follow.

Open Discord and Navigate to the User Setting option. Select Voice and Video from the left-hand side panel. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Reset Voice Settings.

Confirm your command and click on Yes in the pop-up box.

Disable QoS High Packet Priority

The Quality of Service High Packet authority can sometimes cause lagging in your voice channels. So, it is best to make sure that this feature is disabled.

Launch the Discord App and go to User Settings. Navigate to the Voice & Video tab. In the Quality of Service section, turn off the toggle for the ‘Enable Quality of Service High Packet Priority.’



Update Audio Drivers

For Windows devices, your audio drivers might need an update or a quick reinstallation. It might even be the cause for your audio to get cut off. To fix this, here are some easy steps to follow.

Right-click on the Start Menu and choose Device Manager. Search and expand the “Sound, Video, and Game Controllers Section.” Right-click on the High Definition Audio Device. Select the Update Driver Option.

Tap on Search automatically for updated audio driver software, wait for a few seconds to finish the process.

Now, you are all set.

Disable Exclusive Mode on Windows

In Exclusive mode, some apps might get prioritized. It can lead to audio issues occurring because one app has exclusive control over the other. To fix and disable this, here are some steps to follow.

Right-click on the volume icon on the Taskbar. Tap on Sounds. Choose the Recording tab and select your microphone. Click on Properties.

Navigate to the Advanced tab and untick the boxes under the Exclusive Mode.

Click on Apply and Press the OK button.

Reinstall Discord

Older versions of the application might have bugs and faulty systems. You can fix this by reinstalling the device to its latest version.

On Windows

Go to the start icon and search for Control Panel. Select Programs and Features. Navigate to the Discord App, right-click and select Uninstall.



On Mac

Click on the Go tab in the top menu bar and select Applications. Go to the discord app and right-click move to Trash.

Empty Bin.

For reinstalling the application, you can head on over to the Discord website and download the latest version of the app.

Install or Reverse Windows Updates

If you do not have automatic updates on your Windows devices, here is how you can install them.

Head to the start icon and click on Settings. Choose Update and Security. Select the Windows Update tab. Click on Check for Updates.

It will then show you the recent updates. Make sure you download them.

If windows update does not work, you can also try reversing the windows updates to older versions.

On the same tab, and navigate to View Update History.

From this section, you can uninstall your recent updates.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does My Audio Cut in and Out on Laptop?

Sometimes, your computer might connect to another wired or Bluetooth device. So, make sure you check your computer audio settings and make your microphone as the default device.

How to Fix Audio Cut Out Randomly on Discord During Game?

Sometimes due to enabling your exclusive control on Windows devices, the audio on your Discord might not pass through.

Since this feature only prioritizes one app over the other, it can take control over your audio drivers and cause audio cut-offs. So, you can try disabling the exclusive mode feature as it might prioritize another app instead of Discord.