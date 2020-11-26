Discord has a pretty impressive communication system, including text, voice/video, GIFs, emojis, and more. Even then, words and stickers are sometimes not enough. If you want to be a pro and spice up your conversation with unique formatting tricks, you’ve come to just the right place.

Emphasize what you want to say with bolding, add a pop of color with highlights, or mix up multiple formatting options together. Get ready to note down a few things. We’ll make sure you are equipped with every fancy texting trick there is!

But first,

What is formatting in Discord?

If you’re reading this article, the chances are that you’ve already ransacked Discord for formatting options. There are no apparent tools available, like in Word documents.

The reason is that Discord uses Markdown, a feature that does the job of formatting all the same. It is a syntax that helps you add text modifiers like bold, lists, italics, etc.

Avid users of Whatsapp, Reddit, Skype, and multiple such apps might already be familiar with Markdown. Whether you have an idea beforehand or not, we’ll help you become an expert at it today. So let’s dive straight into it.

Spicing up your conversations- All the possibilities in Discord

Adding modifiers might be just as easy or even si than using shortcuts like CTRL + B. Here’s how you do it!

Bold

There are multiple formatting tools to create emphasis on a particular text. The bold tag, however, is used for the most substantial focus. You might want to use it for specific keywords or essential phrases.

To use bold on Discord, add two asterisks (**) before and after the text.

E.g., **Yay, it’s bold!** will become:

Italics

If you want to attract attention, Italics do the job. It is mostly used for quotes, foreign words, conversations, or specific proper names. Unlike some people do, however, we recommend not over-using it.

Adding Italics to your text on Discord is super easy! Add an asterisk (*) or underscore (_) before and after your text. And voila!

*Using Italics is cool.*

_But over-using it is not_

will appear in Discord as:

Underline

Underlines are not as common in the online world as in books and newspapers. But you can still use them on Discord for definitions, links, and emphasis.

Add a pair of underscores (_ _) before and after your text, and you have a beautifully underlined text on Discord.

If you type,

__Underline means to draw a line under__

it will show up on Discord like this:

Bold Italics

Does using bold or italics separately not have the kick you need? Why not add them together? Use three asterisks (***) before and after, and voila!

If you input,

***We love emphasis***

this will be the output on Discord:

Bold Underline

You can try a variety of combinations with Markdown, and Bold Underline is another one. How can you do so? Just use two underscores followed by two asterisks (__**) before and two asterisks followed by a pair of underscores (**__) after your text.

Type

__**We also love variety**__

and Discord will convert it into:

Underline Italics

Underline Italics is another interesting mix from the bag.

Use two underscore followed by a double asterisk (__*) before your text and an asterisk followed by an underscores (*__) after.

For example,

__*Markdown is beginning to sound fun*__

will appear as:

Bold, underline, italics.

Sometimes, you have to really get your point across. Get the best of all three worlds by using them together.

Use two underscores followed by three asterisks (***__) before your text, and the same in reverse order (__***) after.

Here’s how the following text looks in Discord.

***__Talk about emphasis!__***

Strikethrough

Strikethrough indicates the removal of an error or unwanted element in a text. However, the internet loves using it as a way of subtly adding things.

Use double tildes (~~) before and after your text, and you’re good to go!

In Discord,

~~Just an example of strikethrough~~

will appear as:

Single-line code block

Discord is not limited to simple formatting tools. Wrap your text in backticks (`), and see the results for yourself!

`look, a code block.`

Multi-line code block

Discord also supports code blocks in multiple lines so that you can get creative! Instead of one, use three backticks (“`).

“`Right brain at

Serious work.

Seriously.“`

Single-line blockquote

Gone are the days when blockquotes were limited to other people’s words. The online community uses it for replies, highlights, or for fun!

Before your text, add a greater than sign and one space ( > ).

E.g.

>>> A famous quote by a famous person.

will show up as

Multi-line blockquote

The blockquote is not limited to a single line. Instead of one greater than sign, use three.

E.g.

>>> I

Love

Multi-line Blockquotes

automatically converts to:

There we go! We hope you’ve become a formatting expert on Discord by now. Get creative with these tricks, and don’t forget to show us how you used them. (We’re waiting!)

Stay tuned for more tutorials, news, QnAs, and all tech-related content.