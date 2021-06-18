Discord Keeps Disconnecting and Reconnecting [Fix]

So you’re getting ready to start your gaming session with your buddies. You’ve joined the Voice channel or turned the camera on, but then Discord keeps disconnecting. If you’ve come across this problem where you can’t maintain a stable connection in Discord, we have some troubleshooting solutions that you could try.

We will start with the simplest solutions. You should try them first before moving on to the more complex ones.

Check your internet connection

If your discord keeps disconnecting, the first thing you need to check is your internet connection. Make sure the connection is stable and doesn’t keep disconnecting itself.

Check the Discord status page

The second thing you need to check is to see if Discord itself is operational. You can check their status page to verify if their server is operational.

If everything is good there, you will see “All Systems Operational” written at the top.

Restart your device and router

Another easy fix that works for a lot of users who experience constant disconnection in Discord is to simply restart your computer and router.

Run the WebRTC Troubleshooter

If you’re not sure what exactly is wrong with your connection or system, you can use a free, safe, and simple online tool called the WebRTC Troubleshooter. This tool runs a comprehensive test of your online connectivity and lets you know if it detects any problems in the connections.

To run this test, simply open the WebRTC Troubleshooter and click on Start.

Resolving the problems with your RTC connection could in turn lead to the resolution of the problem with your Discord app disconnecting.

Check/Disable your VPN

Do you use a VPN to protect your privacy online? If you do, you might be using one that isn’t compatible with Discord. Check to see if your VPN is running on a UDP (User Diagram Protocol) port and not a TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) port.

Most popular VPNs can be configured to run on either port. But UDP is faster compared to TCP. Thus, Discord only supports VPNs that run on UDP. If your VPN cannot be configured to run on UDP, you will need to disable it while you use Discord.

Disable your Antivirus/Firewall

If neither of the solutions listed above work for you, you should try disabling your antivirus/firewall (at least temporarily). You can either disable the services completely, or at least white list Discord to bypass their security. Once you’ve done this, you will need to restart your computer.

Contact Network Admin at School/Work

If you’re on your School or Work network, and you’re having trouble using Discord, you might want to contact your network administrator, to make sure they haven’t disabled it. Many schools/offices will disable Discord in order to improve the productivity of their students/workers.

Change the Server Voice Region on Discord

Now that you’ve tried all the troubleshooting solutions outside Discord, it’s time to try a few things within Discord itself.

The first thing you should try doing is changing the server voice region. There’s a good chance that the reason your Discord keeps disconnecting is because the local server region that you are connected to is busy.

As per the latest update, Discord automatically determines your region and connects you to the closest server. But you, as the server admin, have the option to override the region.

Follow these steps:

Hover the mouse cursor over the voice channel name and click on the “Edit Channel” icon. Alternatively, you could right click on the channel name and select “Edit Channel”. In the overview section, scroll down to find “Region Override”. You will find the region set to “Automatic” by default. Click on the menu, and select a different server (one that isn’t closest to you).

Disable Voice Quality of Service (QoS) on Discord

Discord has a feature called the Voice Quality of Service (QoS) which uses extra data to transmit high-quality audio. With this feature turned on, you give Discord the option to order your router to prioritize the packets carrying the high quality audio.

Unfortunately, some routers and ISPs do not react well to this feature, leading them to disconnect your internet connection temporarily. This could in turn be the reason behind the constant disconnection in Discord.

To change this setting, follow these steps:

Click on the “User Settings” icon on the bottom left corner of the Discord window (next to your username). From the list on the left-hand side, find App Settings > Voice & Video and click on it. Scroll down the Voice & Video page till you find a section called “Quality of Service”. There you will find the “Enable Quality of Service Hight Packet Priority” feature. Toggle the feature to Off. Restart Discord.

Clear your Discord cache

With every GIF, video or picture you exchange over Discord, its cache files build up. Sometimes this could be the reason why your Discord keeps disconnecting. So you could try deleting all the accumulated Discord cache files.

To clear Discord cache on Windows, follow these steps:

Open Windows Explorer. Click on the file path box, and type: %appdata%\discord and hit enter. You will be directed to the Discord AppData folder. You will need to find three folders in particular: “Cache”, “Code Cache” and “GPUCache”. Select these files (Hold down the Ctrl key and click on each of them). Then press Shift+Delete. This will clear your Discord cache on Windows.

To clear Discord cache on Android, follow these steps:

Go to settings on your Android device. Tap on “Apps & notifications”. Tap on the search icon at the top and type “Discord”. Once Discord appears in the search results, tap on it. Tap on “Storage & cache”. Tap on “Clear Cache”. This will clear your Discord cache on Android.

To clear Discord cache on Mac, follow these steps:

Open Finder. Click on “Go” and in the drop-down menu, click on “Go to Folder”. A text box will appear. Type in: ~/Library/Application Support/discord/ and hit enter. You will be led to the Discord data folder. As before, find three folders named “Cache”, “Code Cache” and “GPUCache”. Select these files and then press Option+Command+Delete. This will clear your Discord cache on Mac.

Change your DNS Server

If your Discord still keeps disconnecting, there is one last thing you could try. You could try changing the DNS server of your device.

The DNS (Domain Name Service) provider is who your computer contacts in order to translate content into code that can be transmitted over the internet.

Discord Support recommends changing your DNS server to Google Public DNS or Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 in order to resolve issues such as constant disconnection as well as degraded voice quality, images not loading among others.

To change the DNS server on Windows, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Control Panel and click on it. Go to Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center. Select Change adapter settings. Find the connection you are currently using, right-click on it, and select Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 and click on Properties. Select “Use the following DNS server addresses” and enter either one of the following two: Google: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4

8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 Cloudflare: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 Click OK. Select Internet Protocol Version 6 and click on Properties. Select “Use the following DNS server addresses” and enter either one of the following two: Google: 2001:4860:4860::8888 and 2001:4860:4860::8844

2001:4860:4860::8888 and 2001:4860:4860::8844 Cloudflare: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001 Click OK. Also click OK on the Properties window.

To change the DNS server on Mac, follow these steps:

From the Apple Menu, open System Preferences. Select Network and find and select the connection you are currently using. Click on Advanced. Open the DNS tab and remove all currently listed servers. Press the + icon to add new IPv4 and IPv6 DNS addresses: Google: IPv4 : 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 IPv6 : 2001:4860:4860::8888 and 2001:4860:4860::8844

Cloudflare: IPv4 : 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 IPv6 : 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001



To change the DNS server on Android, follow these steps:

Open Google PlayStore and download the Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 app.

Conclusion

Hopefully one of these solutions worked for you. Discord is a great chat application for gamers. But if you feel you could do without the constant notifications, we have an article on how to disable notifications on Discord.