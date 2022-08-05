Discord Messages Failed to Load? Try these 9 Fixes

Discord stands out among most messaging apps, thanks to its exciting features. But, it is difficult to take advantage of these features if the messaging app’s core function is not working. Sometimes, you can’t view messages in Discord. Or, it sometimes says “Discord Messages failed to load” when this happens.

This issue is usually because of network issues. However, there’s a chance that Discord or the specific server has banned you. Luckily, you can fix this issue without any complications. This article explains how you can resolve this loading issue with Discord messages.

Why is My Discord Messages Not Loading?

Spamming messages and reactions overload the discord API. Consequently, spamming can result in a temporary ban from discord. But, this is not the only reason behind this problem. Below are a few additional causes. IP banned

Discord server down

Discord API Outage

Outdated app

How to Fix Discord Messages Failed to Load?

Sometimes, when you join a server, the messages won’t show. When this happens, you can just click on one of the text channels and it will work. But, this is not always the case, so here are some other fixes you can try.

Check if Discord’s Server is Out

Popular messaging apps have to keep their server up and running at all times. But sometimes, they fail to do so. If Discord’s server is down, you and many others won’t be able to use its services. In this case, you can’t do anything but wait. You can check if the server is down through Discord’s Status Site.

Use a Different Device

If you’re facing issues with the Discord App, you can try using the web version of Discord. And you can try it in a different browser if you’re already using the web version. Also, check if messaging works in the mobile version of the app.

If Discord works on other platforms, then your account is not banned and you can try the other fixes.

Restart Your Router or Use a VPN

As mentioned above, you can face this issue when there are problems with your network. To resolve this, you can restart your router. Most routers have a physical button to turn it on and off. Or, you can just unplug the socket and plug it in again. Once you restart your router, wait for a while before you open Discord again.

Alternatively, you can also use a VPN to resolve network issues. Doing this also bypasses an IP ban on your device. So, you can use a VPN until your ban is lifted.

Check Server Permissions

Servers have different permissions for different roles. If this error only occurs in a specific channel, you might not have permission to view that channel. You cannot change the permissions for yourself, so you will need to contact a moderator.

Delete the Discord Cache

When the temporary files and the latest data do not match, it causes the app to misbehave. Clearing the cache usually fixes these issues. To clear the cache of your discord app, follow these steps.

On PC

Close the Discord App. Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type %appdata% and press Enter. Open Roaming and go to the Discord folder. Delete Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache.



On Android

Open the Settings app Select App Manager. Tap on Other apps. Find the Discord app and select it. Tap Force Stop.

Now, select Storage & Cache. Tap on Clear Cache.



Note: App Manager might have a different name depending on your phone’s manufacturer.

On iOS

There is no option to clear the app cache on an iOS device. So, you’ll need to reinstall the app if you use iOS.

Update the Discord App

An Outdated Discord app may have bugs and glitches causing this issue. These bugs are usually fixed with an update. So, it’s best to make sure that you’re on the latest version of the app. To update the discord app on a desktop, you just have to reopen the app. Or, you can just press Ctrl + R on your keyboard while using the Discord app.

If you have a Mac, you can press Cmd + R instead. If there are any updates available, Discord will take care of it automatically.

On Android

Open Google Playstore. Search for Discord. If there is an “Update” option next to Discord, tap on it.

On iOS

Open the Appstore Tap on the Search tab on the bottom right. Search for Discord. If you see an Update option, tap on it.

Rename the Discord folder

Renaming the Discord folder to “Discord.bak” can also sometimes solve this problem in some cases. So, you can try doing it to see if it fixes the issue. Follow these steps to rename it.

Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type %appdata% and press Enter. Go to Local and rename the “Discord” folder to “Discord.bak” Go back and open the Roaming folder. Rename the “Discord” folder to “Discord.bak”



Reinstall Discord

If none of these fixes worked for you, the discord app might be corrupted. To resolve this, reinstall Discord using the following steps.

On Windows

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Click on Apps & Features. Look for Discord and click on the 3-dots icon next to it. Click on the Uninstall button.

Select Uninstall to confirm. Press Windows + R to open Run. Type in %appdata% in the Run window and hit Enter. Right-click on the Discord folder and select Delete.

Type in %localappdata% in the Run window and hit Enter. Delete the Discord folder from here too. Restart your PC. Install it again from the official Discord site.

On MacOS

Press Cmd + Space on your keyboard to open up Spotlight. Type in Discord, and press Return while holding the Command key on your keyboard. It will open the app’s location in Finder. Select Discord and press Cmd + Option + Delete.

Download it again from the official Discord Site. Open the file to install it.

Report to Discord

If the problem is not solved even after trying all the fixes, contacting discord is your last option. You can report the issue to discord by filling out the report form. After submitting the form, you should wait for a while. You can also contact Discord at support@discordapp.com if reporting didn’t work.