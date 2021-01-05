Five years into its release and Discord is now one of the most preferred voice-chat services worldwide. It’s easy to install, navigate, and use- no wonder it’s so popular. But this comprehensive app has so many features and settings that it can be difficult to solve all problems in the blink of an eye.

And one of those frequently encountered problems? Mic Not Working for Discord! Many users have faced this problem while using the app. While the issue might be the same, the causes and fixes can be different for each user.

But fear not, we are here with a detailed guide to not only find what the problem is there but also to solve it. We’ve tried to make sure that you won’t have to exit this article without finding a fix. So let’s jump straight into it!

Are you sure there are not any other sneaky issues outside of Discord?

Before you move ahead with troubleshooting Discord mic issues, make sure that your device mic is working. Sometimes, it could be the internal or external audio input (headphones, etc.) acting up. There are several ways to do check that:

If you are on Desktop, you can go to the audio check from the settings option. You could always use an audio/video recording application to test the mic as well.

Now that you’ve run a few checks and made sure that your device is guilt-free let’s move straight into fixing the problem at hand.

Fixes Outside Of The App

Some settings outside of the app might be preventing your friends from hearing from you. Here are the most common ones, and also how to solve them!

Method One: Ensure that Discord has Microphone Access

The privacy settings of your phone or desktop might be hindering the proper audio. But troubleshooting this is quick and easy.

1) Go to the settings option of your device. If you are using a Desktop, you can also press Windows+I to open the tab.

2) Go to the privacy settings > Microphone.

3) Make sure that the permission is on for Discord.



Method Two: Run as Administrator

Right-click on the desktop icon and click on Run as Administrator

. This should open the app with administrator privileges which might be required for the audio feature to work.

Method Three: The Universal Fix To (Almost) Everything A.K.A Restart

You can try exiting the app from your phone/desktop and opening it again. Sometimes the app can face glitches preventing your friends from listening to you. Another option is to log-out and in from the app. In both the desktop and mobile versions, you will find this option at the bottom of the settings tab.

If nothing else is working, you can also try restarting your device or plugging the audio device (e.g., headset) out and back in before starting Discord.

Fixes Within The App

If these options have not worked, the problem is most likely within the app itself. Let’s dive straight into solving them!

Option Four: Automatic Input Sensitivity

Automatic Input Sensitivity is an efficient tool to improve Discord’s VOIP. It is a Discord feature that helps users balance the audio that the app receives. But, users have complained of several glitches, especially during group calls.

You can alter it to your preference by trial-and-error. But leaving it on automatic works for most. If the Mic is not working for you, the latter option might solve your problem.

Go to Discord User Settings.

Click on Voice and Video.

You should see a dual-color bar with the header ‘Input Sensitivity.’ Turn on the switch next to ‘Automatically determine input sensitivity.’



Option Five: Make sure that Discord has the right audio Input

If you are using an external audio input for your device, this tip might solve your problem. Most of the time, Discord keeps most of its features to an auto-detect or default option. This is convenient for most cases.

But, it can be a problem for audio because desktops and PCs have an internal microphone. You want to make sure that Discord is detecting sound from the right source. Here is how you can achieve that.

Go to Discord settings > Voice and Video. At the top, you should see ‘Input Device.’ Click on the drop-down menu below it. Find your input source and click on it. If you don’t see the device on your list, try plugging it out and back in and then repeating this process. If it still doesn’t show up, there might be a problem with your headset.

You should also ensure that the ‘Input Volume’ slider right below the ‘Input Device’ is set to Greatest. Additionally, you can also perform the Mic Test from the same tab to ensure that everything is all set.

Option Six: Disable Quality Of Service High Pocket Priority

Quality Of Service (QoS) is a feature that prioritizes applications, data flows, etc to optimize the app performance. But when many apps or features are running at once, it might interfere and create a glitch in the audio input. Here is how to fix it.

Go to Discord User settings > Voice and Video. Scroll to find the ‘Enable Quality Of Service High Pocket Priority’ tab under ‘Quality Of Service’ Disable the feature by clicking on the box right next to it. The box should turn from green with a tick to grey with a cross.



Interesting Tip: Disabling this feature can help with lag problems while gaming too. The more you know!

Option Seven: Reboot The Voice Settings

If nothing else has worked so far, you can try resetting the voice settings. There are many voice and video features on Discord. Thus, It can get quite tricky to figure out what set the audio off. So letting the app do its magic can be an easy and effective fix many times!

Go to Discord user settings > Voice and Video. Scroll down to the bottom to find ‘Reset Voice Settings’ enclosed in a red box. Click on it.

A pop-up will appear to confirm your choice. Select okay.

This process might take a few moments as the app rests its setting. Once done, check if the audio is working.

Option Eight: Enable Push To Talk

The reason we’ve included this tip near the end is that it might be a little bit of a hassle, especially in the beginning. But, if you are a gamer, this will come in handy in the future. Further, you will get used to it soon.

Push-to-Talk (PTT) is a feature that creates a self-made barrier between you and your friends. In other words, your friends can only hear you when you press a specific button, even while already using the app. Here is how you activate that key.

Go to Discord user settings > Voice and Video. Click on the box next to “Push To Talk”

You should now see a “Shortcut” tab under it. Click on ‘Record Keybind’. Press the button on your keyboard/mouse/ input device you want to use to activate the voice. This button is a keybind. Once you’ve selected the keybind, it will stop recording. You can change your selection by clicking on ‘edit.’

Tip: Consider using keybinds that are not used that often. For example, the CAPSLOCK key is an excellent option for gamers.

Final Attempt: Re-installing Discord

If all else has failed, your go-to option could be uninstalling the app altogether. Delete it, download the software, and install it again. This has worked for many users for many problems that they have encountered while using the app.

The Discord Team is a great Assistant!

If reinstalling doesn’t work as well, don’t lose hope. You can try contacting the Discord Support team, and they will help you with any in-app problem that you encounter.

We hope this helped you solve your problem and you were able to connect with your friends! Do let us know which option worked for you to be of use to our other friends in distress. For updates, news, tricks, and all-things-tech stay tuned.