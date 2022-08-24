Discord Not Opening on PC? Here’s How To Fix It

Discord is a must-have in the gaming community. But, like any other app, it can occasionally run into some errors, like when it doesn’t open at all. Or, sometimes it may open, but it gets stuck on a black screen. Such issues arise when something is wrong with Discord’s AppData or the system files.

Fortunately, there are many ways you can try to fix this error. So, here is an article on why this Discord is not opening and how you can fix it.

Why Is Discord Not Opening On PC?

Discord won’t open on your PC if there are some instances running already. These Discord processes interfere with the Discord app, so it won’t run. But this is not always the case as there are other causes as well. Some of them are listed below. Corrupt System Files

Corrupt Appdata

Issue with cookies

Interference from DNS and Proxies

Unsupported build

How To Fix Discord Not Opening On PC?

The first simple fix you can try is to run Discord as administrator. If this solves your problem, you can open the properties for Discord.exe and run Discord as an Administrator.

Additionally, you can open the web client of Discord if the app is not working properly. Simply log in from the web version of Discord and see if it fixes the issue. But, if this does not work as well, you can try the other fixes listed below.

Stop Discord.exe

You need to close all other instances of Discord as it can interfere with the app. You can follow these steps to stop all such processes.

From Task Manager

Press Windows key + X on your keyboard and open Task Manager. In the Processes tab, look for Discord. Select Discord and click on End task.

Using Command Prompt

Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard. In the Run box, type in cm d and press Enter. Type in this command taskkill /F /IM discord.exe and press Enter.



Try opening Discord again and see if it opens. If it doesn’t, you can move on to the other fixes.

Clear Discord Cache

When Discord’s temporary data and the latest data don’t match, it creates a problem with the app. This may be the reason for the app not opening. So, it’s best to clear the cache right away. To do so, follow these steps.

First, close the Discord app using Task manager or Command Prompt. Then, press Windows key + R on your keyboard to open up the Run box. Hit Enter after typing %Appdata% . Go to Roaming > Discord folder. Here, select Cache, GPUCache, and Code Cache.

Right-click on them and select Delete.

Update Discord App

Having an outdated Discord App can be a source of multiple problems on the app as they are usually filled with bugs. You can update the Discord app by following these steps.

Press the Windows key + R key on your keyboard to open Run. Type in %Appdata% and press Enter. Open the Local folder and then open the Discord folder. Select the Update file and right-click on it. Then, select Run As Administrator. Click on Yes to Confirm.

Run an SFC scan

If you have any corrupted system files, an SFC scan will repair them by replacing the files with a corrected version. You can follow these steps to perform an SFC scan.

Press Windows key + R to open the run box. Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter after typing cmd to open it with administrator rights. Then, enter this command sfc /scannow .

Restart your PC.

Set Automatic Date and Time

Sometimes, some apps won’t run if the Data & Time is incorrect. Setting the date & time to automatic can fix this issue.

To do so, follow these steps.

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Then, select Time & Language. In the Date & Time section, click on the toggle button for Set Time Automatically to turn it on.



Disable Link Blockers from Your Web Browser

Link blockers like Adblock stop apps from opening when you click on a link. So, you can simply disable them. To do so, follow these steps.

On Chrome

Open Chrome and click on the 3-dots icon at the top-right. Then click on Settings. On the left panel, select Extensions. Toggle off the button for Adblock and other Link blockers. Or, click on the Remove button.



On Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox on your PC. Then, click on the three-horiontal-lines icon at the top-right. Click on Settings. On the left panel, select Extensions & Themes.

Then go to Extensions on the left panel. Toggle off the button for Adblock and other Link Blockers.



Turn off VPN and proxies

The Discord app does not work well with a VPN. So, it’s best to ensure you’re disconnected from any VPN before you open the Discord app. In addition to this, you can reset your proxy settings.

To do this, follow these steps.

Go to the Start menu and type in cmd . Open Command Prompt and run this command netsh winhttp reset proxy

Reset DNS Settings

If the DNS settings are configured incorrectly, web-based services like Discord won’t run properly. Resetting the DNS settings can fix this issue. You can do this through the command prompt by following these steps.

Go to the start menu and search for cmd . Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run As Administrator. Then, type in ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter.



Reinstall Discord

If nothing is working to fix Discord not opening, you can try reinstalling it by following these steps.

Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Click on Apps & Features. Then, click on the 3-dots icon next to Discord. Click on Uninstall. Now, press the Windows key + R on your keyboard. In the Run box, type in %Appdata% and press Enter. Go to Roaming and select Discord. Right-click on it and click on Delete.

Open the run box by pressing the Windows key + R. Then, type in %LocalAppData% and press Enter. Select the Discord folder and delete it.

Restart your PC. Download Discord from its official website. Run DiscordSetup.exe to install Discord again.

Install Discord PTB

If Discord is still not opening for you, you can try downloading the Public Test Beta version. This is usually where Discord first implements its new features. Sometimes, the PTB version works even if the standard version is not working. So, you can download and install the Discord PTB version.