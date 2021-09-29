How to Use Discord on PS4 or PS5

Discord supports a lot of platforms like Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, etc. But did you know you can also install discord on PS4?

The Playstation platforms have a similar feature to discord called “Party Chat” that supports group calls. However, it still lack features like screen share and Game Activity. Sadly, Discord isn’t supported by default on these consoles.

But, with a clever workaround, you can install and use Discord on these devices with some special equipment and a few software tweaks.

This might change for the PS5 in the future, as Sony announced Discord support for the Playstation platforms in a press release in 2021. The release date will be sometime later next year, but for those of us who are impatient, a year is already too late.

So, here’s what you can do to install Discord on your PS4.

Things You Will Need to Use Discord on PS4 or PS5

Hardware

A Playstation 4 or its variants And PC or Mac.

For Audio: A MixAmp device that supports PlayStation 4.

For Audio: A headphone that has both optical and USB connectivity.

For Audio: 3.5mm Male to Male Aux cable, 3.5mm to 3.5mm Aux cable with volume, and 3.5mm Aux splitter. This is to set up cross audio between a PC/Mac and your Playstation.

OPTIONAL: A ground loop noise isolator. Since the game audio is inputted to the mix amp, the amp will pick up a slight ground-loop noise. This is to ensure the clearest audio.

Software

Discord on your PC/Mac.

A Discord account.

The latest updates for your Playstation device.

Setting Up Discord on Playstation 4

Sign up for a Discord account using another computer or mobile device. Log in to your account on that device. Open your Playstation Web Browser and go to the discord website. Click Login and fill up your account details on your Playstation. Commence with the next step once you log in successfully.

This should give you a basic chat function of discord on your PS4. If you also want to use audio, keep reading ahead.

Setting Up Discord Audio on Your Playstation

Setting Up Your Audio Equipment to Use With Discord

Connect your MixAmp to your PlayStation using the optical cable. Turn on the MixAmp and set it to console mode. If you have a ground loop noise isolator, connect it to the Aux port on the device and connect your Aux cable to it. Connect the USB cable to your PS4. Connect your headset to the MixAmp using the 3.5mm port.

Setting up your Playstation for Discord Audio

Open PlayStation settings Scroll down to Devices>Audio Devices. Select your USB Headset as an Input Device. Select “TV or AV Amplifier” as an Output Device. Go back and scroll down to Settings>Sound and Screen. Select Audio Output settings. Select “Digital Out (Optical)” as your Primary Output.

Setting up the MixAmp with your PC for Dual Audio Setup

Connect the USB of the MixAmp into your computer and set it to PC mode. Connect the MixAmp to your PC speakers using the 3.5mm male-to-male audio cable. Go to Discord and open settings by pressing the gear icon next to your profile on your computer. Under Settings>Voice and Video, ensure your MixAmp is selected as your Input Device, and your PC speakers are selected as your Output Device. Use the audio wheel on your MixAmp to change the audio levels between your game and voice stream.

Discord on PS5

Unfortunately, in a bizarre twist of fate, the above method will not work for the PS5 because the PS5 does not have a web browser you can use to open the Discord website reliably. But, there is a slight workaround that you can use to at least have Discord text chat available for PS5 users.

Here is how to use Discord text chat on your PS5.

Open PlayStation Party. Send the Discord.com link to any of your friends. Click on the link that you just sent, and it will load Discord’s official website. Sign in to your account through the web popup that appears. This should give you Discord chat features on your Playstation 5.

As mentioned above, be on the lookout for any news from Sony regarding their Discord integration!

Related Questions

Is There a Less Hacky Way to Get Discord Running on the PS4/pS5?

Unfortunately not. You will have to wait for official Discord support to drop in 2022 to use it as a Playstation app.

I Am Not Getting Any Audio on My Headphones. How Do I Fix This?

Make sure the MixAmp is connected to your PC with a male-to-male 3.5mm cable, and the Output device is set to the port the MixAmp is connected to. If audio problems persist, ensure your Playstation audio settings are also set to the correct parameters shown above.

Can I Use Discord Audio on the PS5 Using the Method Above?

You can try using the above setup to use Discord Audio on your Playstation 5, but its lack of a web browser means it will not be as reliable to use as the Playstation 4 version. Let us know in the comments if the methods decide to work for the PS5 as well!

How Do I Screen Share My PS4/5 on Discord?

You can use the Remote Play feature on the PS4/5 to stream video of your PS4/5 to a computer. You can then screen share the Remote Play window on the computer to Discord!