Microsoft fell short in the acquisition of Discord as the company plans to be independent. According to reports, the company turned down the offer after almost finalizing the deal with the Tech giant. Microsoft and other big tech giants like Epic Game Store, Amazon, etc., had been negotiating with the independent company early this year.

Discord drops out the massive $10Bn offer with plans for the independent company going public later on.

Discord has been a spot for teenagers and gamers to hang out while enjoying their game of choice. The communication platform has more than 100 million active users and 6.7 million users on average daily. The application has been a go-to spot for gamers as a medium of communicating while gaming.

Discord is a mix between Slacks and Zoom, where you can chat in a shared room and hop around a voice channel connecting quickly with your friends. The Pandemic has driven everyone into their homes, and the popularity of Discord has risen even more. More and more people started using the application to communicate with their friends, making it a hangout destination of the “Gen Z” generations.

According to the Wall Street Journals, Discord has dropped its massive $10Bn deal with Microsoft. The company wishes to stay independent with rumors citing plans for the company to go public. Amazon and Epic Game store also talked to acquire Discord as it would a massive merger, laying roadworks to improve their services.

Microsoft and Discord already came into an agreement before the deal fell through. This isn’t the first time Microsoft failed to acquire an independent company. The Tech Giant failed to acquire big companies like Tiktok and Pinterest to help a lot in Microsoft’s visions.

Microsoft has always been eyeing its community. The company doesn’t have creator communities like Google’s Youtube or Amazon’s Twitch. The acquisition of Discord would open the list to the millions of users and Microsoft’s creator community. Mixer, a streaming platform, was Microsoft’s attempt to grow its community. But the streaming service was shut down as it couldn’t meet the goals Microsoft plan it would.

Microsoft fell short in this high-profile deal with Discord. The offer might still be available in the future for Discord. But the gaming community doesn’t want, especially Microsoft, to take command of the beloved communication platform. Microsoft has deteriorated the service of a well-known application after its acquisition.

The famous messenger application Skype has changed a lot as Microsoft tried to integrate it into its ecosystem. It was a cluttered mess declining the application’s popularity. Fearing that Discord would meet the same fate as Skype, people disapprove of plans for Microsoft’s acquisition.

Now, as the deal has fallen through, People could take a sigh of relief as the Discord looks to go public soon.