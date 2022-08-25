Discord Screen Share No Audio? Try These Fixes

Using the screen share feature in Discord, users can now broadcast their real-time screen with other users. Unfortunately, sometimes when using the feature, you may face an audio problem. When it happens, the receiver or the host may end up getting the shared screen with no audio.

You may encounter the problem when the computer’s audio drivers are outdated. Likely, the device’s audio input/output may be incorrectly set.

In this article, we will explore the various fixes that you can try on your own to fix the Discord screen share no audio problem.

Potential Causes of the Issue

Some of the probable causes of the issue are: Outdated Discord app.

The computer’s audio driver is not updated to the latest version.

Incorrect Input/Output device

Discord Server is down.

Temporary files are corrupted.

How to Fix Discord Screen Share No Audio?

Keeping in mind the probable causes, you can try various fixes to solve the problem. You can restart your device and check again. Likely, closing the app and reopening it can also help. Also, resetting the voice settings can be another potential fix.

You can get a comprehensive guide on the fixes below to make the audio work again while using screen share on Discord.

Reset Voice Settings

When you face the issue, you can also reset the voice settings from the Discord settings. Doing so can set the voice settings back to default and help resolve the no audio issue while using the screen share feature.

First, open Discord on your computer. Then, select the Cog icon at the bottom of the Direct Messages to open the User Setting menu.

Select Voice & Video from the left sidebar. You will see it under the App Settings section. Scroll to the bottom of the Voice Settings menu and hit the Reset Voice Settings option.

Next, select the Okay button to confirm.



Check the Input/Output Devices

When the Input and Output audio devices in Discord are not set to the correct devices, it can result in Discord screen share no audio problem. You can check and set the correct input and output devices in such a case.

Launch Discord and head to the Voice & Video settings menu. You will see the Input Device and Output Device. Check and make necessary changes to both Input and Output devices based on the devices connected to the computer.



Change the Audio Subsystem

By default, the audio subsystem in Discord is set to Standard. But, sometimes, the issue we are talking about can occur because of this particular setting. So, changing the settings to Legacy can possibly resolve the problem.

Open Discord. Navigate to the Voice & Video settings. Locate the Audio Subsystem. Then, click the drop-down menu and select Legacy.

After that, you also need to Okay when the confirmation prompt appears.

Add the Activity

Another potential solution is to add the activity where you face the audio issue to the Registered Games. When you add the program, it can help run the screen share properly without any issue. Here’s how you can achieve the process:

Open the Discord User Settings menu. Navigate to the Activity Settings section and select Registered Games. Here, select the Add it! Option.

Then, click the drop-down menu and select the activity where you are facing the issue. (Make sure that the activity you want to add needs to be actively running to showcase in the list). Now, press the Add Game button. Next, click the TV icon next to the added program to turn on the overlay.



Check Sound Settings(On Mac)

The issue can also occur when the audio settings are not set correctly on the Mac. So, to negate the probability and most possibly fix the issue, you can check and set the correct output audio device.

First, select the Apple icon from the top panel. Then, choose System Preferences. From there, click the Sound option.

Next, select the Output tab. Now, you need to select the correct sound output device from the list. Also, ensure that the Mute section is unchecked.



Force Quit and Close Discord

The first option to go with is to close and re-open Discord. The possibility of some minor problem in the app causing the issue is common. To do so,

On Windows

Press CTRL, Shift, and ESC buttons together on the keyboard to launch Task Manager. Then, click on Discord to select it. Now, press the End task option.

Wait for a while and open Discord.

On Mac

First, press the Command + Space keys on the keyboard. Then, type Activity Monitor and hit Return. Now, locate and double-click Discord. Press Quit, and when prompted, select Quit again.

Re-launch the app after some time.

On Android

From the Discord app, swipe up from the bottom and hold it in the middle of the screen. Then, swipe up the Discord app to close it. Open the application after some time.

On iPhone

To close the Discord application, press the home button twice or swipe the screen from the bottom. After that, swipe up the Discord app from the screen. Wait for a while and open the app again.

Run Discord as Admin

The Discord app requires more resources to run the share screen feature seamlessly on the PC. It also needs to access the privacy settings of the computer. So, when you run the app in normal mode, you may face the issue. So, granting the admin access to the app can help resolve the problem.

Press the Windows logo key on your PC’s keyboard to open the Start Screen. Then, navigate to the Discord Inc folder and click it. It will display the Discord app.

Right-click the app and choose the More option. Now, click the Run as administrator option.

When prompted, you need to select Yes.

Update the Discord App

An outdated Discord app can also be the likely culprit for the problem. So, you may consider updating it to remove the bugs and other technical malfunctions. You can follow the steps below to update Discord app.

On Windows

At first, close the app using Task Manager. Then, open the app again. It will automatically download the update. Also, you can press the keyboard’s CTRL and R while you are on the app. Doing so will make the screen blank for some time and restart the app with the latest update.

On Mac

To start off, you need to quit the app using Activity Monitor. After a while, launch the app, and it will automatically download the required update. With the app open, press the keyboard’s Command and R buttons. It will make the app window blank and will restart the app with new updates.

On Android

Open Play store. Then, tap the mini Profile photo on the upper right screen. Choose the Manage apps & devices option.

Next, tap Updates available. Now, press Update next to the Discord app.



On iPhone

Launch App Store. Then, choose the Updates option at the bottom of the screen. Select the Update button next to the Discord application.

Update the Audio Driver

In case the audio drivers of the PC are outdated, the issue can also emerge. So, the ideal solution would be to update the audio driver from the Device manager.

First, open the Quick Link menu by pressing the keyboard’s Windows and X keys together. Click Device Manager. Double-click the Audio inputs and outputs option. Then, right-click on the audio device and choose Update driver from the list of options.

Click the Search automatically for drivers option. Next, follow the on-screen instructions.

Delete the Roaming Data

The roaming data file contains the account settings and temporary app files. When the account setting is incorrectly configured, or the files of the app get corrupted, you may face the no audio issue. So, erasing Discord’s roaming data file can help.

First, close the Discord app. Press the keyboard’s Windows logo and S keys together. Then, input Run and click the app to open it. Now, type %appdata% and hit the Enter key. From the Roaming window, right-click the discord folder and choose Delete.

After this, re-open the app and see if the issue remains.

Uninstall and Reinstall Discord

Even after making various tweaks, if you are still facing the issue, then it may be the ideal thing to uninstall and reinstall the app. Doing so will clear all the app bugs and glitches and helps freshly restart the app.

On Windows

Press Windows + I keys to open Settings. Then, select the Apps option. Locate and select the Discord app. Now, choose the Uninstall option. After that, you will again need to select Uninstall.

You can visit the Official Discord site to download the latest version of the app.

On Mac

First, press Command and Q to Quit the Discord app. Open Finder and select the Applications. Then, locate the Discord app file and drag it to the Trash bin. Next, right-click the Trash bin at the bottom pane of the screen and choose Empty Trash.

Now, head to the Discord official webpage and download and install it on your computer.

On Android

Open Settings. Then, select the Apps option. Click See all apps. Now, locate and select Discord. Next, tap Uninstall. A new pop-up window will appear, and you must select the Ok option.

After this, go to the Play Store and download the app.

On iPhone